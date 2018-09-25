Hamas denies collapse of Egypt-brokered Israel truce talks

GAZA: A senior Hamas official denied Tuesday that Egyptian-brokered talks on reconciliation with the Palestinian Authority and a lasting truce with Israel have collapsed, but admitted progress was slow.
“The efforts of our Egyptian brothers continue on the file of Palestinian reconciliation and the calm with the (Israeli) occupation,” spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.
“We in Hamas are responsive to these ongoing efforts.”
Egypt has for months been seeking to broker two separate deals.
One would bring Hamas and president Mahmud Abbas’ secular Fatah party together a decade after a bloody split, and another would see a lasting truce between Hamas and Israel in exchange for a loosening of the Jewish state’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.
UN officials have also been involved in the indirect discussions between Gaza’s Islamist ruler Hamas and Israel, which have fought three wars since 2008.
Abu Zuhri accused Fatah of obstructing the talks, while Fatah has accused Hamas of being intransigent.
A senior Hamas leader told AFP Tuesday that a delegation would visit Cairo to continue negotiations in the coming days.
An Egyptian security delegation traveled to Gaza for a few hours on Saturday for a visit that included a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniya.
Hamas has encouraged months of violent border protests against Israel.
After a lull, protests have regained strength in recent weeks as talks were seen to stall.
Morocco navy fires on migrant boat, one dead: local officials
- The patrol was “forced” to open fire on a speedboat driven by a Spaniard who “refused to obey” orders
- Four migrants were wounded, including a Moroccan woman who died of her injuries in hospital
RABAT: Morocco’s navy on Tuesday fired on a boat carrying migrants which refused to respond to its orders, leaving a Moroccan woman dead and three other people wounded, local officials said.
The patrol was “forced” to open fire on a speedboat driven by a Spaniard who “refused to obey” orders in waters off the Moroccan locality of M’diq-Fnideq, the authorities said in a statement.
Four migrants were wounded, including a Moroccan woman who died of her injuries in hospital, a local official told AFP.
Those on board the powerboat were lying down and could not be seen, the official said.
The Spanish driver was unharmed and later arrested, according to the same source, adding an investigation had been opened.
Morocco — a key route for sub-Saharan Africans trying to reach Europe via Spain — said this month it has foiled 54,000 bids so far in 2018 by illegal migrants to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.
The figures included 7,100 Moroccans for the period until the end of August, according to figures released last week by the Moroccan government spokesman.
Since early 2018, Spain has recorded more than 38,000 arrivals by sea and land, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Since the beginning of September, social media networks in Morocco have been inundated with videos showing young people from the North African country heading to Spain aboard inflatable boats.