You are here

  • Home
  • Joint Incidents Assessment Team 'abides by transparency' in Yemen
﻿

Joint Incidents Assessment Team 'abides by transparency' in Yemen

1 / 3
Spokesman Mansour Bin Ahmed Al-Mansour stressed JIAT abides by transparency in announcing the results of engagement in Yemen. (AN photo by Bashir Saleh)
2 / 3
Spokesman Mansour Bin Ahmed Al-Mansour stressed JIAT abides by transparency in announcing the results of engagement in Yemen. (AN photo by Bashir Saleh)
3 / 3
Spokesman Mansour Bin Ahmed Al-Mansour stressed JIAT abides by transparency in announcing the results of engagement in Yemen. (AN photo by Bashir Saleh)
Updated 51 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Joint Incidents Assessment Team 'abides by transparency' in Yemen

  • JIAT spokesman said the team is transparent in the way it announces its results for incidents in Yemen
Updated 51 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: The spokesman of the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) in Yemen, legal consultant Mansour Bin Ahmed Al-Mansour, has stressed that the team abides by transparency in announcing the results of engagement in Yemen.

Al-Mansour was speaking on Tuesday at a press conference at King Salman Air Base in Riyadh assessing  incidents. 

The cases included an incident in Malh Town where Human Rights on Yemen stated that on Feb. 18, 2016, during the intensity of combat, a family tried to leave and Coalition Forces targeted the vehicle, causing the death of nine family members and their relatives, injuring three.

JIAT investigations revealed that the target was located 1,600 meters from the coordinate given by the National Commission, and after reviewing the daily mission schedule, JIAT found that there was no air mission on the village of Malh. 

It was also claimed that the Coalition Air Forces on Nov. 10, 2017 targeted the ministry of defense and the fall of a missile on Alsa’adi neighborhood next to the ministry injured 23 civilians. JIAT found that there was a gathering of high-level Houthi leaders inside the building so considered it a legitimate military target. 

On Feb 2, 2018 an airstrike on a target 500 meters away from the warehouse of the UNHCR in Sa’dah city caused damage to the warehouse and injured the guard. JIAT found that the Coalition Air Forces targeted a legitimate military target (a leader from the Houthi armed militia). 

Coalition Forces on March 31, 2015 targeted the national cement factory in Lahj, causing the death of at least 10 people and injuring at least 13 others. JIAT found that the target was 360 meters away from generators and the production line, and was not aimed at the operational infrastructure. JIAT found that the procedures of the coalition in targeting the weapons, ammunition warehouse and AAA inside the factory were in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Al-Mansour announced the findings of investigations into the Radfan water factory north of Lahj governorate. JIAT found that intelligence stated that it was used for weapons storage and as a meeting place for hostile elements and was considered a legitimate military target.

JIAT looked at a High Commissioner for Human Rights report that stated that on Aug. 7, 2016, Coalition Forces carried out two airstrikes on a residential and commercial building in Sana’a, causing the death of 16 civilians including seven children and a woman, and injuring 24 others. JIAT found that Coalition Forces did not target the buildings and confirmed that the procedures of the coalition in targeting the truck were in accordance with international humanitarian law. 

Human Rights Watch stated that on Feb. 14, 2016, Coalition Air Forces targeted the Middle East Tailoring and Embroidery Factory in Sana’a city, causing the death of one laborer and injuring three others. 

JIAT found that on Feb. 13, 2016, intelligence received by the Coalition Forces indicated there were meetings of Houthi armed leaders in a hanger in Sana’a that had been used as an embroidery factory before being controlled by the militia.

Regarding reports by international organizations about a civilian boat being attacked by a military ship on March 16, 2017, the boat arrived about 30 nautical miles from Alhudaydah port and was intercepted by a military ship that claimed to belong to the Coalition Forces and opened fire. Passengers signaled that they were civilians but the ship opened fire with a submachine gun, and a helicopter took off from the attacking ship and opened fire, causing the death of 33 people, injuring 29. 

JIAT found Coalition Forces did not target the refugee boat for several reasons, including that the shooting on the boat was horizontal, making it impossible for it to come from a helicopter, and the size of the weapon used showed the marks of small-caliber fire, not medium or large caliber.

Topics: Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT)

Related

0
Coalition accepts results of JIAT investigation, pledges to compensate victims
0
Saudi Arabia
EXCLUSIVE: Head of Yemen fact-finding team explains JIAT’s probing process, stresses independence

Aramco marks National Day with expo on role in development of Saudi Arabia

Updated 25 min 19 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

Aramco marks National Day with expo on role in development of Saudi Arabia

  • The exhibition featured the role and contributions of Saudi Aramco in nation building within the frame of Vision 2030
  • The exhibition also showcased the activities of King Abdul Aziz International Cultural Center (Ithraa)
Updated 25 min 19 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco held a five-day exhibition in celebration of Saudi Arabia's National Day at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah city from Sept. 21.

The exhibition featured the role and contributions of Saudi Aramco in nation building within the frame of Vision 2030.

The exhibition, which ended on on Monday, took as its slogan: "Expressing a national power .. and translating an ambitious vision." It was divided into five sections including citizenship, which represented initiatives for create innovative solutions to create economic participation in the community and to push it forward.

Another section looking at empowerment focused on women, young people and successful entrepreneurs. It included programs for the knowledge economy and spreading the culture of entrepreneurship.

In the Creative expression section, heritage and modern art were represented through Saudi artists who embody Saudi Arabia's heritage and its promising future.

The exhibition also showcased the activities of King Abdul Aziz International Cultural Center (Ithraa), a portal for knowledge and creativity, which was selected as one of the world's top 100 sites for 2018 by Time magazine.

Interactive visual presentations were laid on embodying the spirit of creativity and empowerment in young people. It also allowed visitors to see the company's development initiatives in the field of community service.

Reem Ahmad, who attended the exhibition, told Arab News: "I was delighted to visit the Saudi Aramco exhibition today, I enjoyed the interactive experience, everything is beautifully presented. It makes me proud to see such huge achievements presented to the public in an interactive way to visitors of different ages."

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Trading aims for 50% rise in oil trade volume in 2020
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Amin Al-Nasser, Saudi Aramco president and CEO

Latest updates

Joint Incidents Assessment Team 'abides by transparency' in Yemen
0
Drew Brees brilliance, Tom Brady’s bumbling and buoyant Bills — NFL Week 3 review
0
Aramco marks National Day with expo on role in development of Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia intellectual property authority signs MoU with South Korea
0
After success in Yemen, heart team travels to save lives in Tanzania
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.