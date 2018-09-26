Saudi Environment Ministry celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

JEDDAH: Ways of employing smart agriculture techniques to increase efficiency and productivity and achieve food security will be the focus of a celebration organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Arab Agriculture Day on Thursday Sept. 27.
The event in Riyadh is being held in parallel with the official celebration held at the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development in Khartoum, Sudan.
“Smart Agriculture: A Better Future for Arab Agriculture” will be hosted by the Undersecretary of the Environment Ministry Ahmed Al-Ayedah, in the presence of the directors of all branches of the ministry in the different regions and the representatives of agriculture faculties in the universities as well as the board of directors of the cooperative societies, as well as specialists involved in smart agriculture.
The ceremony, which will be held in the main hall of the National Center for Agricultural and Livestock Research in Riyadh, will honor a number of prominent farmers in the field of smart agriculture, and encourage investors to come forward.
Al-Ayedah said that smart agriculture contributes to the provision of safe and pollution-free food, limiting the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides that are harmful to the health and environment. It also helps to overcome the impact of climate change.
He added that smart agriculture depends on good agricultural systems that are capable of increasing productivity and enhancing quality without weakening natural resources.
Ayedah added that the ministry has taken a lead in developing smart farming technology through establishing the organic agriculture development project and the Saudi Society for Organic Agriculture and the Organic Agriculture Research Center.
The ministry drew up the Kingdom’s policy for organic agriculture, which was approved by the Council of Ministers. This strategy has been a great resource for farmers providing advice for those wanting to switch to organic methods. It has allocated $200 million (SR750 million) for this initiative.
Saudi Arabia’s Misk partners with UN on youth empowerment
- The Saudi-UN partnership aims to reach and mobilize about 50 million young people around the world in support of the sustainable development goals
- Saudi Arabia has a big youth demographic, with 60 per cent of the country’s population under the age of 25
NEW YORK: Misk Foundation, the not-for-profit philanthropic organization set up by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has joined forces with the United Nations in a ground-breaking campaign to advance the cause of young people around the world.
The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the UN’s New York headquarters a day after UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres launched his own initiative to enlist young people in its strategy for global sustainable development.
The Saudi-UN partnership aims to reach and mobilize about 50 million young people around the world in support of the sustainable development goals (SDG), via a series of meetings and forums as part of the UN’s Strategy for Youth.
The UN’s SDG program is a set of targets for future development, ranging from the elimination of hunger and poverty, through education and gender equality, to action on climate change and energy. It coincides with Saudi Arabia’s own Vision 2030 strategy in many respects.
Misk is the first non-governmental organization to join the campaign. “Misk’s mission is to discover, develop and empower young people to become active participants in the knowledge economy both in Saudi Arabia and globally, through partnerships such as this,” said a joint statement from the Saudi organization and the UN.
“Under the initiatives, young people’s leadership, creativity and innovation skills will be harnessed to bolster their ability to be agents for positive change during the run-up to the fifth anniversary of the SDGs in 2020.
“Adding to the existing Young Leaders for the SDGs initiative, a ‘Youth Gateway’ central knowledge hub on SDGs is planned, including a platform to map existing initiatives and provide opportunities for engagement, aimed at motivating more young people to take action. Tools will be developed to measure and track global indicators on youth development and well-being,” the statement added.
Bader Alsaker, chairman of the board of the Misk Initiatives Centre, said: "The Misk Foundation is committed to helping as many young people around the world realize their potential in the future economy and to encourage active global citizenship. The strategic agreement that we are signing today shows our commitment to this mission.
“Partnering with the United Nations will greatly enhance its vital work around the world to help young people from all backgrounds to realize their potential and meet the SDGs,” he added.
Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN secretary-general’s envoy on youth, added: “This major contribution towards the UN Secretariat’s work on youth will be used to operationalize the new UN Strategy on Youth with a focus on advancing our collective efforts to support youth mobilization for the 2030 Agenda worldwide.
“It comes at crucial time, immediately after the public launch of the UN’s Youth Strategy, which shows the commitment and dedication of the Misk Foundation to supporting youth development globally,” she added.
Saudi Arabia has a big youth demographic, with 60 per cent of the country’s population under the age of 25. Many of the policies of the Vision 2030 strategy to reduce oil dependency focus on the need for more and better employment for young people.
According to a recent global poll for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, young people have a far more optimistic view of their own future, as well as that of their country, than older people. “Young people in these countries are more likely to believe they can affect the way their countries are governed and that their generation will have a more positive impact on the world than their parents' generation,” Gates found.
Sultan Al-Musallam, global ambassador of the Misk Foundation, told the UN: “The core belief held by youth, that our problems can only be solved together, in a way that is blind to race, religion or region, is also the bedrock of the UN.”