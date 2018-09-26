You are here

  • Home
  • Trump tells UN Security Council Iran must never gain a nuclear weapon
﻿

Trump tells UN Security Council Iran must never gain a nuclear weapon

Donald Trump opened the UN Security Council meeting by outlining the threat posed by Iran. (Reuters)
Updated 26 September 2018
Arab News
0

Trump tells UN Security Council Iran must never gain a nuclear weapon

  • US president chairs UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction
  • Iran, along with Russia, enable President Bashar Al-Assad to carry out "butchery" in Syria
Updated 26 September 2018
Arab News
0

NEW YORK: Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon. as he chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting for the first time.

A government with Iran's track record "must never be allowed to obtain" a nuclear weapon, the US president said as he addressed the meeting in New York.

Trump said Iran had stepped up its "aggression" after signing a nuclear accord in 2015, saying Tehran took advantage of a lifting of sanctions to fund a missile program.

"In the years since the deal was signed, Iran's aggression only increased," Trump said. "The regime used new funds from the deal to support terrorism, build nuclear capable missiles and foment chaos."

The meeting piled more pressure on Tehran, a day after the US president used his UN General Assembly speech to accuse Iran of sowing "chaos, death and destruction.”

Washington has moved to isolate Iran after pulling out of the 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for a reduction in crippling international sanctions against the country.

Trump also accused Iran, along with Russia, of enabling President Bashar Al-Assad to carry out his "butchery" in Syria.

The meeting was attended by many heads of state in New York for the UN General Assembly, including European leaders trying to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive after Trump announced America's withdrawal earlier this year.

Both Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron said they were committed to the deal but said there were deep concerns about Iran's ballistic missile program and exporting of that technology to its proxies in Lebanon and Yemen. 

"In the Middle East, the ballistic assistance provided to (Lebanon's) Hezbollah and (Yemen's) Houthis is a new and alarming development and has to stop before it further destabilises a tense region," Macron said.

He said a policy of sanctions and containment on Iran was not enough and that a long-term plan to manage the crisis should be put together.

The United States had initially said the Security Council meeting chaired by Trump would focus on Iran, but later broadened the agenda under the theme of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction.

The US this month holds the presidency of the 15-nation council that deals with the world's most pressing security threats.

During his opening statement Trump accused China of working against his Republican Party in upcoming elections, saying Beijing did "not want me or us to win" because of his hard line on trade.

 

Topics: Donald Trump UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

0
Trump blasts Iran for sowing ‘chaos, death, destruction’
0
Middle-East
Netanyahu: Israel will continue operations in Syria against Iran

UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards

Updated 26 September 2018
0

UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards

Updated 26 September 2018
0
UN, New York: The UN General Assembly General Debate continued into a second day on Wednesday. Highlights included Yemen and Lebanon's addresses.

YEMENI PRESIDENT ABDRABUH MANSOUR HADI
Yemen's president Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour used his UN General Assembly on Wednesday address to heap praise on Saudi Arabia for its support of his country during the ongoing civil war. 
Speaking on Wednesday, Hadi said: “I want to thank Saudi Arabia — its king, its government and its people — for its continued humanitarian contribution in Yemen. It has taken a leading role in offering relief and the reconstruction of our country.
“The efforts are starting to be felt by Yemenis all over the liberated areas,” he added.
Hadi slammed Iran for its “blatant intervention” in Yemen, accusing it of continually supplying weaponry, missiles and financial support for the Houthi militia.
He said that Saudi Arabian assistance had helped lessen the effects of Yemen’s economic crisis, brought on by disruption brought about by the Iranian-backed Houthis, but called on the support of the international community to stop Iranian interference in Yemen and its financing of terrorism.
Hadi said: “We are not advocates of war. We support peace, harmony and stability in Yemen, but this will not happen by cajoling these gangsters, like some member states do.”

LEBANESE PRESIDENT MICHEL AOUN
Meanwhile, Lebanon's president Michel Aoun used his address to berate the UN Security Council for its "ineffectiveness" due to the misuse of the veto right by some member states, accusing the international community of a double standard when dealing with the Middle East.
"Unfortunately, international political approaches to the Middle East still lack justice and there are double standards in this regard. The Palestinian question is an example of that," he said.
Aoun played up his country's role in mitigating the effect of conflicts around its territory and its efforts to combat terrorism in the region. Aoun also said Lebanon was committed to a "safe return" for the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country "without delay."

Latest updates

‘Focused’ Zuhayr Al-Qahtani prepared for biggest fight of his career
0
Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy
0
Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall
0
Jubeir speaks on reforms in Saudi Arabia
0
UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.