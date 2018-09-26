You are here

Two held in Denmark suspected of buying drones for Daesh

Danish police officers guard next to the court building in Copenhagen, Denmark September 5, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 26 September 2018
AP
Two held in Denmark suspected of buying drones for Daesh

  Copenhagen police and Denmark's security service carried out the arrests Wednesday
  Police said the suspects are believed to be part of a network
Updated 26 September 2018
AP
COPENHAGEN: Danish police say they have arrested two people under Denmark’s anti-terror laws on suspicion of buying drones bound for the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
Copenhagen police and Denmark’s security service carried out the arrests Wednesday. Police said the suspects are believed to be part of a network.
In a brief statement, police said a series of raids were also carried out in greater Copenhagen.
The suspects will face a judge Thursday, and prosecutors are expected to demand they be held in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors say the hearing should be held behind closed doors because of the ongoing investigation.
No other details were available.

Topics: Denmark

‘True identity’ of Salisbury suspect revealed, UK defense minister says

Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
'True identity' of Salisbury suspect revealed, UK defense minister says

  Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov
  Boshirov's real name is Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, according to two European security sources
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
LONDON: British defense minister Gavin Williamson said the “true identity” of one of the suspects in a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury had been revealed, apparently confirming media reports that the suspect was a Russian colonel.
Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — with attempted murder for the Novichok poisoning of the Skripals in the southern English city in March but said they believed the suspects had been using aliases to enter Britain. Russia denies involvement.
Boshirov’s real name is Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, according to two European security sources familiar with the Skripal investigation, who confirmed media reports that cited investigative reporting by website Bellingcat.
“The true identity of one of the Salisbury suspects has been revealed to be a Russian Colonel. I want to thank all the people who are working so tirelessly on this case,” Williamson said in a tweet.

Topics: UK World Russia Sergei Skripal poisoning

