Winners of inaugural Intersec Awards honored in Dubai

The winners of the inaugural Intersec Awards were honored at a function in Dubai, with the Dubai Frame and Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium among the victors at the Middle East’s only awards ceremony dedicated to excellence in security and fire protection.

The 12 winners across 11 categories were announced in front of 250 industry professionals at a gala dinner on Sept. 20 at Dubai’s Habtoor Palace, after a 12-strong judging panel deliberated on the merits of the 55 finalists, shortlisted from an initial field of 150 entries.

Dubai Frame came out on top in the Large Scale Fire Project of the Year category, as did The Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue in the Security Retail Project of the Year. Engineering firm WSP was the consultant for both projects, making the Canadian-headquartered company the only dual winner of the night.

Meanwhile, the Security Public Assembly Project of the Year category was too close to call, and ended up with a tie, as both the King Abdullah Economic City Hijaz Gate by SecuTronic and Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium by MVP Tech shared the honors.

The 1st Intersec Awards, organized by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which also organized Intersec, the world’s largest security, safety, and fire protection trade fair which takes place every year, will return for its 21st edition in January 2019 in Dubai.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, delivered the opening welcome address: “The Intersec Awards recognize the most outstanding projects and products that are the benchmark of the Middle East commercial security and fire safety industries.

“The hugely positive response to the inaugural edition vindicates our decision to launch the region’s only awards ceremony of its kind, and the winners represent the embodiment of the vision, creativity, ingenuity, and sustainability that is the whole spirit of tonight’s celebration.

“This is the one time of the year where industry stakeholders can gather and recognize each other’s achievements in keeping private and public spaces safe and secure, from manufacturers, authorities, consultants, and contractors, to the end users and clients,” Pauwels said.

The Dubai Frame, a new architectural landmark on the emirate’s already remarkable skyline, is approximately 150 meters high, resembling a giant picture frame. Unlike many Dubai buildings which are intended for residential or commercial use, the Dubai Frame, which opened in January 2018, is a bespoke custom structure serving as an observation deck providing 360 degree views over the city’s old and new parts.

WSP provided fire and life safety consultancy services during the design and handover period, playing a pivotal role during discussions with the Dubai Civil Defense showing how the unique and bespoke structure meets the fire and life safety goals of the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code.

Alexander Castellanos, a WSP Consultant who worked on the project, said ensuring that sufficient exit capacity was designed for the functional intent of the Dubai Frame was one of the project’s biggest challenges: “The main goal for fire safety is to ultimately preserve life of occupants and allow them to evacuate a building or structure in the event of a fire.

More than 250 industry professionals attended the inaugural Intersec Security, Safety and Fire Protection Middle East Awards, which was partnered with Axis Communications as Platinum Sponsor, and Categories Sponsors ATEÏS Middle East and Airbus.