Iranian rial hits record low of 170,000 to the dollar

LONDON: The Iranian rial hit a record low against the US dollar on the unofficial market on Wednesday, the local Tasnim news agency reported, amid a deterioration in the economic situation in Iran and the reimposition of sanctions by Washington.
The dollar was being offered for as much as 170,000 rials, according to Tasnim. The rial has lost approximately 75 percent of its value since the beginning of 2018.
The currency has been volatile for months because of a weak economy, financial difficulties at local banks and heavy demand for dollars among Iranians. They fear Washington pulling out from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and US sanctions could shrink Iranian exports of oil and other goods.US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry are due to take effect in November. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, said that the US had waged “economic war” on Iran by reimposing unilateral sanctions.
Iran’s parliament sacked the minister of economic affairs and finance and the minister of labor
in August, the latest in a continuing shake-up of top economic personnel. Rouhani also replaced the head of the central bank in July.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia is set to be included in JP Morgan’s emerging market government bond indexes next year, potentially unlocking billions of dollars in fresh investment.
It comes at a key time for the Kingdom’s emerging capital markets as both the government and companies increasingly consider bond sales to raise capital, encouraged by financial reforms that are aimed at reducing economic reliance on oil revenues.
Inclusion in the indexes helps to reduce borrowing costs and opens up Saudi Arabia to a much bigger pool of debt investors.
A similar trend is also under way in equities with the Kingdom’s recent inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar will also become eligible for EMBI Global Diversified (EMBIGD), EMBI Global (EMBIG) and EURO-EMBIG indexes, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The process will be phased between Jan. 31 and Sept. 30, 2019.
That could lead to an estimated $30 billion in inflows, leading to tighter spreads and making primary market access easier, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Bahrain could emerge as the biggest beneficiary from EMBI inclusion.
“This will provide not only large flows as a percentage of debt outstanding, but is also likely to be crucial for future external financing needs,” BoAML said in a note in August.
“One of the clear benefits of being a member of a major benchmark is that investors generally have at least some exposure to each country (particularly if it is reasonably large like Bahrain) to avoid deviating too much from the benchmark.”
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar have issued a quarter of all new debt sold by emerging market countries in each of the past three years, according to Reuters data.
Gulf sovereign bonds rose on the news on Wednesday.
The collapse of oil prices in 2014 as well as regional economic reform initiatives have encouraged Gulf states to turn to debt markets to fund spending that in the past may have been paid for with oil sales.
“GCC index inclusion is a timely recognition of the fact that issuance from the region represents over
15 percent of the stock of emerging market debt, and provides important diversification benefits,” said Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton Investments.
The moves comes as Saudi corporate borrowers such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Saudi Electricity tap debt markets to raise funds.
SABIC is preparing to offer a dollar-denominated unsecured bond to the global market with investor meetings this week.
The Kingdom’s petrochemical giant will be meeting investors in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston, according to a filing on the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.
