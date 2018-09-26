You are here

FaceOf: Nicholas Naples, CEO of Saudi Public Investment Fund's Amaala project

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the appointment of Nicholas Naples, a luxury hospitality and development expert, as CEO of the Amaala project, where he will be responsible for developing its strategy and overseeing progress.

Amaala, a newly announced luxury tourist destination on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, aims to create a new concept in luxury tourism focusing on recovery, health and treatment.

Naples brings three decades of experience in luxury hospitality to The Red Sea Collection’s Duo Project. He has worked with some of the most successful names in the industry, including hotel chains Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons, and has led a number of multi-billion-dollar integrated resort development projects. 

He also has senior-level experience in the development and operation of a number of five-star hotels and mixed-use integrated resorts, retail malls, sports facilities and residential properties.

Notable positions he has held include chief operating officer and executive vice president of operations and development for leading integrated-resort companies in the US, China and Vietnam. 

He completed 17 new projects and operated a portfolio of more than 30 resort properties for Caesar’s Entertainment, and in 2006 was one of the first senior executives from the US to take a development leadership role in Macau, China. There, his responsibilities included the development of a 6-million-square-foot movie-themed casino resort and a 13.5-million-square-foot integrated resort project, as well as the operation of a 5-million-square-foot luxury integrated resort property, all on the famed Cotai Strip in Macau.

Naples holds a master’s degree in management from Cornell University – Johnson Graduate School, School of Hotel Administration.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Amaala

JEDDAH: Canada's leadership was "playing into the hands of extremists" when it tried to pressure Saudi Arabia into releasing some people being held for serious crimes, the Kingdom's foreign minister has said.

Speaking during a multi-topic discussion at a forum of the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank in New York on Wednesday, Adel Al-Jubeir said Canada had all the right to criticize Saudi Arabia about human rights or women rights, but it went overboard in "demanding" the "immediate release" of certain detainees.

"What are we a banana republic? Would any country accept this? No, we don’t. If you do this, you play into the hands of the extremists who are opposing our reform process," Al-Jubeir said.

Stung by Canada's insolence, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh early last month, recalled its own ambassador from Ottawa, and froze all new business and investment transactions with the North American nation.

Riyadh has also said it was moving all Saudi scholarship students out of Canada, unless Ottawa apologizes.

In response, Canadian Minister of Global Affairs Chrystia Freeland has insisted that the issue was about human rights.

During the forum on Wednesday, Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia's stand remained unchanged considering that Canada has not backed down.

"We did not do this, you did. Fix it. You owe us an apology. Apologize, say you made a mistake," he said.

"In Canada we became a political football. Find another ball to play with, not Saudi Arabia." Al-Jubeir added.

He explained that the detainees that the Canadian government had been lobbying for were facing charges of espionage.

He said the Canadian ambassador met the Saudi public prosecutor, who explained to him the charges are not about rights but about national security. 

"These were individuals who were accused of taking money from governments, accused of recruiting people to obtain sensitive information from the government and passing it on to hostile powers, accused of raising money and providing it to people who are hostile to Saudi Arabia outside of Saudi Arabia. Some of them were released, others will go to trial and the evidence will be revealed to the world. The Canadians knew that this was not about rights. And for a Tweet to come out in this manner from our perspective is outrageous," Al-Jubeir explained.

Topics: Chrystia Freeland Canada Saudi-Canadian diplomatic spat

