You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy
﻿

Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy

New US Consul General Ryan Gliha, with his wife, at a reception party held in Jeddah recently. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy

  • Consul General Ryan Gliha vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia
  • The number of Americans Muslims going on pilgrimage keeps increasing, with more than 20,000 performing Hajj this season, says Gliha
Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

JEDDAH: The new US consul general in Jeddah, Ryan Gliha, has highlighted the enduring ties between the US and Saudi Arabia, and pledged his commitment to strengthening them. He also saluted the people of Jeddah for being so friendly and welcoming.

“The ties between our countries are strong and are kept strong by the vibrant interaction between our two peoples,” he said. “Security, business, educational and cultural exchange are essential parts of our long-standing relationship.

“The Saudi-US strategic partnership is based on security and economic interest but it has really grown beyond that. It has grown because of the people-to-people contacts ... that friendship is something that reinforces the strategic nature of our relationship. At the heart of that is exchange — both cultural and educational. My colleagues and I, as the consul general, are committed to strengthening those relationships in the years to come.”

Gliha was speaking in his keynote address to a reception at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jeddah, organized by the US Consulate General, to welcome him to his new post. The guests included government officials and diplomats, as well as prominent members of the business community and educators.

A career diplomat with the Senior Foreign Service, Gliha arrived in Jeddah last week. He stressed the strong economic ties between the two countries, and the important role of the business community in Jeddah in attracting American businesses to Saudi Arabia. The US is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching $45 billion in the past year.

“The business community here in Jeddah has been at the forefront of building that trade relationship, which is vital to both of our economies,” he added. “I look forward to making a very specific outreach to the business community here, as well as in the western region of Saudi Arabia.”

A speaker of Arabic, French, Uzbek and Farsi, Gliha saluted Saudi Arabia for its ability to handle the millions of pilgrims that arrive from around the world each year. In particular, he noted the increasing numbers of American pilgrims. 

“This year we’ve had a record number of American citizens perform Hajj,” he said. “More than 20,000 came here during Hajj this season and the government should feel very proud of how everything went this year. The Kingdom is an amazing host for Hajj, and has always been an amazing host for American pilgrims.

“These numbers are really just numbers and I don’t like to talk about statistics, because what they really signify are representations of our relationship and it is truly stronger today than it has ever been before.” 

His assignment in Jeddah marks a return to Saudi Arabia for Gliha, who began his diplomatic career in the city at the offices of the US Consulate General in 2002, where he served for two years as head of the visa unit. These days, visas are issued in a more simple and efficient manner, he said.

“We are issuing more than 40,000 visas a year from our consulate here in Jeddah, and we have more than 10,000 Americans that call western parts of Saudi Arabia home, so we are very busy on that front,” he added. Gliha concluded his speech by recalling the pleasant time he spent in Jeddah at the start of his career in diplomatic foreign service, and noting the changes in Saudi Arabia since then.

“It’s been 13 years since I’ve been in Jeddah and it’s amazing to see how much this city has changed,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the rest of western Saudi Arabia and all the progression that has taken place this past decade.

Gliha said the people of Jeddah are “friendly, dynamic and welcoming. I’ve always felt at home here, and while I’m seeing new buildings and construction projects everywhere I go, it’s really the people that brought me back here to Jeddah.”

Before his posting to Jeddah, Gliha served as interim charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar, from November 2017 until August 2018, after serving as deputy chief of mission from 2015 to 2017. He also served as director of the Regional Media Hub, and was the Arabic-language spokesman for the US Department of State’s Bureau of Public Affairs at the US Embassy in London from 2012 to 2015. In the summer of 2014, he also served temporarily as the acting deputy assistant secretary of state for international media in the Bureau of Public Affairs in Washington DC.

His other diplomatic assignments include stints as cultural affairs officer and public affairs officer in Beirut, Lebanon, public affairs officer in Sanaa, Yemen, and special assistant to the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs in Washington.

Topics: Consul General Ryan Gliha Jeddah Saudi-US Ties

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Iran has no role in the Arab world other than to get out: Saudi FM
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s growing health pains... and how to cure them

We’re not a banana republic, Saudi FM tells Canada

Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

We’re not a banana republic, Saudi FM tells Canada

  • "In Canada we became a political football. Find another ball to play with, not Saudi Arabia", Al-Jubeir says
  • Canadian Minister of Global Affairs Chrystia Freeland has insisted that the issue was about human rights
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Canada's leadership was "playing into the hands of extremists" when it tried to pressure Saudi Arabia into releasing some people being held for serious crimes, the Kingdom's foreign minister has said.

Speaking during a multi-topic discussion at a forum of the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank in New York on Wednesday, Adel Al-Jubeir said Canada had all the right to criticize Saudi Arabia about human rights or women rights, but it went overboard in "demanding" the "immediate release" of certain detainees.

"What are we a banana republic? Would any country accept this? No, we don’t. If you do this, you play into the hands of the extremists who are opposing our reform process," Al-Jubeir said.

Stung by Canada's insolence, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh early last month, recalled its own ambassador from Ottawa, and froze all new business and investment transactions with the North American nation.

Riyadh has also said it was moving all Saudi scholarship students out of Canada, unless Ottawa apologizes.

In response, Canadian Minister of Global Affairs Chrystia Freeland has insisted that the issue was about human rights.

During the forum on Wednesday, Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia's stand remained unchanged considering that Canada has not backed down.

"We did not do this, you did. Fix it. You owe us an apology. Apologize, say you made a mistake," he said.

"In Canada we became a political football. Find another ball to play with, not Saudi Arabia." Al-Jubeir added.

He explained that the detainees that the Canadian government had been lobbying for were facing charges of espionage.

He said the Canadian ambassador met the Saudi public prosecutor, who explained to him the charges are not about rights but about national security. 

"These were individuals who were accused of taking money from governments, accused of recruiting people to obtain sensitive information from the government and passing it on to hostile powers, accused of raising money and providing it to people who are hostile to Saudi Arabia outside of Saudi Arabia. Some of them were released, others will go to trial and the evidence will be revealed to the world. The Canadians knew that this was not about rights. And for a Tweet to come out in this manner from our perspective is outrageous," Al-Jubeir explained.

Topics: Chrystia Freeland Canada Saudi-Canadian diplomatic spat

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada, expels envoy over ‘interference’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms rejection of Canadian interference in Kingdom's internal affairs

Latest updates

We’re not a banana republic, Saudi FM tells Canada
0
Saudi Arabia’s growing health pains... and how to cure them
0
Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight
0
Beating Callum Smith in WBSS final would be pinnacle of career, says Groves
0
What We Are Reading Today: Ptolemy’s Philosophy Mathematics as a Way of Life by Jacqueline Feke
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.