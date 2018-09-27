Malaysia’s former first lady grilled for eight hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was brought in for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection to the 1MDB state fund probe on Wednesday.
The former first lady faced an eight-hour long interrogation at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya. It was her second summons in connection with the money transfers into her husband’s bank account that aroused suspicion. Her first interrogation session in June lasted for three hours.
Clad in green headscarf and traditional Malay ensemble, Mansor arrived at the MACC building at 9.50 a.m. in a black car. She was quickly ushered into the building with her lawyers for questioning.
Local and international journalists had been crowding the MACC building as early as 6.30 a.m.
This was the second time she was called in for questioning by the Malaysia anti-graft investigators. Mansor was probed in June at the MACC headquarters on the case related to the scandal-plagued 1MDB-linked company, SRC International.
“The public continues to demand thorough, transparent and fair investigations into 1MDB. It is imperative that all parties continue to render assistance to the investigative authorities,” said Dr. Oh Ei Sun, a Malaysian political analyst at the Pacific Research Center.
Malaysia anti-graft deputy chief commissioner Azam Baki said on Thursday that the commission “did not dismiss the possibility of Rosmah being prosecuted soon,” according to Malaysia’s Bernama portal. Mansor could soon face more than 20 criminal charges, mostly related to money laundering, according to local media reports.
Better known for her love of Birkin bags and expensive jewelry, Mansor has had an extravagant lifestyle which has been linked to the former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos’s wife, Emelda Marcos. Marcos was known for her extensive collection of shoes.
In May, the Pakatan Harapan political coalition won a surprise landslide election and took office. The elections upset triggered a domino effect over the 1MDB scandal when the new Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, vowed to reopen the case.
In May, Najib Razak and his wife were barred from the country and rumors swirled that the couple would head out to Indonesia.
In June, the Malaysian police had its biggest seizure of $275 million worth of luxury goods. These include 567 designer handbags, 12,000 pieces of jewelry, 423 watches and cash at Razak and Mansor’s homes. These items were suspected to be bought from money linked to the 1MDB state funds.
Razak is facing 30 court charges over his alleged involvement in the 1MDB-linked corruption scandal, which includes money laundering, abuse of power, and criminal breach of trust.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the trade dispute involving the North American neighbors and renewed his threat to slap tariffs on cars imported from Canada as negotiations drag on.
Trudeau spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said in response: “No meeting was requested. We don’t have any comment beyond that.”
In an extraordinary rebuke of America’s northern neighbor, Trump vented his frustration with Canada during a news conference along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between two allies who share a border.
“His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move and I’ve told him forget about it,” Trump said of Trudeau. “And frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That’s the mother lode. That’s the big one.”
“We’ve very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada. We don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who has been negotiating with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Canada, the United States’ No. 2 trading partner, was left out when the US and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. The US and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by the end of the month, when Lighthizer must make public the full text of the agreement with Mexico.
But Trump suggested he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president said it would be called “USM,” for the US and Mexico, instead of “USMC,” and offered blunt criticism of the Canadian team engaged in the talks.
“Canada has a long way to go. I must be honest with you, we’re not getting along at all with their negotiators. We think their negotiators have taken advantage of our country for a long time,” he said.
Any push by Trump to slap a 25 percent tariff on imported autos and auto parts from Canada might help American workers but could also inflate car prices, make US manufacturers less competitive and generate retaliation.
Roughly four in five cars assembled in Canada are exported. The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association has warned that the auto tariffs could affect billions of dollars’ worth of exports and lead to the loss of more than 100,000 jobs across the country.
Relations between the two neighbors have been strained since Trump assailed Trudeau at the G-7 meeting in June, calling him a “weak” and “dishonest” back-stabber. Canadian leaders have objected to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security.
The trade talks have been deadlocked over issues such as Canada’s high dairy tariffs and US efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. Trump, during the news conference, reiterated his longstanding grievances against NAFTA and job losses, saying the trade pact had been “great for Canada, great for Mexico, very bad for us.”
The trade agreement, which took effect in 1994, removed most trade barriers between the US, Canada and Mexico, leading to a boost in trade, but it encouraged US automakers and other manufacturers to move south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor.