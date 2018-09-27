Filipino inventor aims to cut travel times with passenger drone

You are here

﻿

Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car. (Reuters)
  • Mendiola’s machine, the “Koncepto Milenya,” can fly as high as 6.1 m (20 ft) and speed up to 60 kph (37 mph) but its maiden flight lasted just a little over 10 minutes
BATANGAS: A Filipino inventor has unveiled what he calls a flying sports car that represents the future of transport, riding it out of a warehouse toward a cheering crowd, leaving a cloud of dust in his wake.

Former dancer and camera operator Kyxz Mendiola flew and hovered for a few minutes in a single-passenger contraption powered by the “multicopter” technology commonly used in small unmanned drones.

“It was amazing,” Mendiola told Reuters after what he said was the first public test flight of his invention. “All the hard work paid off. Everything worked perfect.”

Mendiola’s machine, the “Koncepto Milenya,” can fly as high as 6.1 m (20 ft) and speed up to 60 kph (37 mph) but its maiden flight lasted just a little over 10 minutes.

He said it took a long time to save up the funds for the components of the single-seater powered by six lithium-ion batteries whose passenger steers with a portable radio frequency controller.

“Press a button and it will go up, then push the stick forward, it goes forward. It’s very smart, that’s why I’m saying it has a lot of potential,” Mendiola said.

The machine, which can carry up to 100 kg (220 lbs), could shave hours off trips in cities like the capital, Manila, crippled by chronic traffic problem, Mendiola felt.

“When we have to go somewhere about an hour’s drive, this can take you there in five minutes,” he said.

An added safety feature is that the craft’s 16 rotary motors allow it to keep flying, even if one or two fail, he added.

An Australian company, Star8, is partnering with Mendiola to develop the vehicle after a video featuring it went viral on social media.

Star8’s Chief Executive Jacob Maimon said he wanted to mass produce it and market it in Australia, Europe and Hong Kong, after helping Mendiola perfect the machine.

“We will get there very fast now, what with the help that we can give him,” he added. 

Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight

Updated 27 September 2018
AP
  • "We are very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada" — Trump
  • Canadian leaders have objected to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the trade dispute involving the North American neighbors and renewed his threat to slap tariffs on cars imported from Canada as negotiations drag on.
Trudeau spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said in response: “No meeting was requested. We don’t have any comment beyond that.”
In an extraordinary rebuke of America’s northern neighbor, Trump vented his frustration with Canada during a news conference along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between two allies who share a border.
“His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move and I’ve told him forget about it,” Trump said of Trudeau. “And frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That’s the mother lode. That’s the big one.”
“We’ve very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada. We don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who has been negotiating with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Canada, the United States’ No. 2 trading partner, was left out when the US and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. The US and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by the end of the month, when Lighthizer must make public the full text of the agreement with Mexico.
But Trump suggested he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president said it would be called “USM,” for the US and Mexico, instead of “USMC,” and offered blunt criticism of the Canadian team engaged in the talks.
“Canada has a long way to go. I must be honest with you, we’re not getting along at all with their negotiators. We think their negotiators have taken advantage of our country for a long time,” he said.
Any push by Trump to slap a 25 percent tariff on imported autos and auto parts from Canada might help American workers but could also inflate car prices, make US manufacturers less competitive and generate retaliation.
Roughly four in five cars assembled in Canada are exported. The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association has warned that the auto tariffs could affect billions of dollars’ worth of exports and lead to the loss of more than 100,000 jobs across the country.
Relations between the two neighbors have been strained since Trump assailed Trudeau at the G-7 meeting in June, calling him a “weak” and “dishonest” back-stabber. Canadian leaders have objected to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security.
The trade talks have been deadlocked over issues such as Canada’s high dairy tariffs and US efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. Trump, during the news conference, reiterated his longstanding grievances against NAFTA and job losses, saying the trade pact had been “great for Canada, great for Mexico, very bad for us.”
The trade agreement, which took effect in 1994, removed most trade barriers between the US, Canada and Mexico, leading to a boost in trade, but it encouraged US automakers and other manufacturers to move south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor.

