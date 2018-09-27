You are here

  • Home
  • Beating Callum Smith in WBSS final would be pinnacle of career, says Groves
﻿

Beating Callum Smith in WBSS final would be pinnacle of career, says Groves

1 / 7
A win against Smith will be pinnacle of career so far, says Groves.
2 / 7
The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match
3 / 7
Groves, left, wants to add Smith’s WBC Diamond title to his collection.
4 / 7
Groves, left, wants to add Smith’s WBC Diamond title to his collection.
5 / 7
Englishman Callum Smith was full of praise for the Saudi people and the authorities for the welcome he has received in Jeddah.
6 / 7
The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match
7 / 7
The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match
Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Beating Callum Smith in WBSS final would be pinnacle of career, says Groves

  • Groves is defending his WBA Super-Middleweight belt, and has the opportunity to add to it the highly coveted Ring Magazine crown and Smith’s WBC Diamond title, along with the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy for the WBSS champion
  • The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match
Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

JEDDAH: Prompting inevitable speculation about possible retirement plans, George Groves said that beating fellow Englishman Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final on Friday night in Jeddah would be the pinnacle of his career.

Groves is defending his WBA Super-Middleweight belt, and has the opportunity to add to it the highly coveted Ring Magazine crown and Smith’s WBC Diamond title, along with the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy for the WBSS champion.

Facing the media on Wednesday for the final time before they do battle at King Abdullah Sports City Arena, both fighters were confident of victory in a contest that will decide the best super-middleweight boxer in the world.

The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match, as the country continues to open up to sporting and entertainment events and hopes to raise the profile of a sport that has produced few professionals from the region.

Groves, who holds a professional record of 28 wins and three losses, said he believes the desert stars are lining up just right for him at this point in a career during which he has been involved in some of the more memorable title bouts in recent history.

“I've been in some real big fights as a professional, numerous world title fights, and recently became WBA world champion and number one in the division,” he said. “I have to make sure I win it, stake my claim, and I believe it will be the pinnacle of my career so far.”

Friday night’s contest will be the first for Groves since he beat Chris Eubank Jr. on points in the semi-final of the WBSS in February, despite clearly dislocating his shoulder in a flurry of exchanges during the final round of the bout. He dismissed any lingering concerns from critics regarding his condition of his shoulder.

“It took a long time to get back to full fitness but everything has gone as good as it possibly could,” he said. “The shoulder is working. I am No.1 in the division and proud of it, plus the favorite going into this fight. I was the No.1 seed when the tournament started. I am going to win and I am going to win well. We are in a great place.”

Smith, who has an unblemished record of 24-0, relishes the chance to stake his claim to a place in the boxing history books with his first world-title fight.

“I’m excited. There is a lot at stake,” he said. “Win this fight I will have achieved what I always wanted to achieve. Every boxer starts boxing to become a world champion. On Friday night I get the chance to be there. There’s a lot at stake but that’s why I turned professional. I am so close to finally doing it all.”

Smith, who comes from a family of boxers (four of his brothers are professional fighters) was full of praise for the Saudi people and the authorities for the welcome he has received in Jeddah.

“We have been so well received by the Saudi people,” he said. “We couldn’t have been looked after better or by more friendly and hospitable people. It’s a pleasure to go for a stroll in the streets among the locals.

“Everything out here has been better than expected, you know? I have never been here before but the food has been fantastic, the people have been lovely and our accommodation is great.”

Smith, who arrived in Jeddah on Friday for his final fight preparations, said he was pleased with how well he and his team have adjusted to their new, unfamiliar surroundings.

“We did the set-up over the weekend and it feels like I am at home.,” he said. “I could be anywhere in the world as long as my family is with me. I am good — I woke up this morning as a happy person.”

Friday night also marks the hometown debut of Saudi Arabia’s own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. The London-based boxer, who has a 4-0 record, will battle Giorgi Gviniashvili, from Georgia, on the undercard.

Topics: Muhammad Ali Trophy George Groves Callum Smith

Related

0
Sport
George Groves excited as Callum Smith fight confirmed for Jeddah in September
0
Sport
Oleksandr Usyk wins big fight moved from Saudi Arabia to Moscow

Mo Salah made it to FIFA’s Top 3 list despite lukewarm Arab region support, documents show

Updated 27 September 2018
Gary Meenaghan
0

Mo Salah made it to FIFA’s Top 3 list despite lukewarm Arab region support, documents show

  • Salah finished behind Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Best Men’s Player category
  • 10 of 21 Arab region national team captains — including Saudi’s Osama Hawsawi — voted for Mo Salah
Updated 27 September 2018
Gary Meenaghan
0

LONDON: Egyptian Mohammed Salah became the first non-European or Latin American since 1995 to be officially named one the world’s top three male footballers. And FIFA documents show the Liverpool forward did so, surprisingly, without substantial support from the Arab region.

At FIFA's annual The Best Awards in London on Monday night, Salah finished behind Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Best Men’s Player category. Voted for by international coaches, captains, media and fans, Salah became the first player of non-European or Latin American origin since Liberia's George Weah won the Ballon d'Or 23 years ago to be officially recognised among the top three in the world. 

In a quest for transparency, football’s governing body releases a breakdown of voting by the captains, coaches and media. Figures show that while Croatian Modric attracted 29.05 per cent of votes and Ronaldo, the midfielder's former teammate at Real Madrid, garnered 19.08 per cent, just 11.23 per cent of respondents elected Salah, placing him narrowly ahead of fourth-placed Kylian Mbappe with 10.52 per cent. 

Michel Salgado, the former Real Madrid defender, lives in Dubai and is now an assistant coach of Javier Aguirre with the Egypt national team. He was understandably torn ahead of the announcement ceremony as to who he would like to see win, but was under no illusions as to which player has had the most global impact this past year.

“Salah is a player from the Arab World, the Middle East, and is representing the Muslim world,” Salgado told Arab News. “Now he is a role model for everyone in the Arab World. Even my kid — he is Spanish, but he is in a school with a lot of Egyptians and Arab kids and now his idol is Mohamed Salah. I don't remember something like that happening in the past." 

While Salah represents the first Middle East player to be shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, looking specifically at the voting of the Arab nations, he might have hoped for better support from the region’s decision-makers. Of the 22 Arab League nations, only Djibouti did not partake in the voting process, while neither captain nor coach of Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Somalia, Tunisia and Yemen posted their votes.

Of the others, however, only Egypt voted for Salah in first place across the board, with captain Essam El-Hadary, new coach Javier Aguirre of Mexico, and journalist Hany Danial all selecting the Pharaohs’ star. In fact, Aguirre aside, only four of the other 20 national team coaches selected Salah as one of the world’s top three players, with Bahrain’s Miroslav Soukup the unique coach who marked the Egyptian as his top pick. 

Saudi coach Juan Antonio Pizzi voted for Messi, Modric and Antoine Griezmann. 

“It's very important for the world of football to have a player like Salah," said Salgado. "I think it's important we do not only have Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi and players coming from European or South American backgrounds. It's important we have players being up for awards and coming from different backgrounds such as Egypt. That's my belief.”

National team captains were more supportive of Salah, with 10 of the 21 — including Saudi’s Osama Hawsawi — voting for the Egyptian, although only Ba Abdoul of Mauritania and Syria’s Omar Al-Soma elected him as the best overall. Green Falcons’ captain Hawsawi selected Ronaldo and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Liverpool star.

Topics: Mohammed Salah Liverpool Egypt FIFA The Best Awards Luka Modric

Related

0
Sport
Mohamed Salah joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric in running for UEFA Player of the Year
0
Sport
Mohamed Salah’s slow start to the season no problem for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Latest updates

Indian soldiers, residents clash in disputed Kashmir
0
Moscow dismisses report publishing identity of Skripal suspect
0
Film review: Fact meets fiction in ambitious drama ‘Yomeddine’
0
Egypt arming Sinai tribesmen in fight against Daesh
0
Still standing: Why El Gouna is vital for Arab filmmakers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.