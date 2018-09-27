Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the trade dispute involving the North American neighbors and renewed his threat to slap tariffs on cars imported from Canada as negotiations drag on.
Trudeau spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said in response: “No meeting was requested. We don’t have any comment beyond that.”
In an extraordinary rebuke of America’s northern neighbor, Trump vented his frustration with Canada during a news conference along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between two allies who share a border.
“His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move and I’ve told him forget about it,” Trump said of Trudeau. “And frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That’s the mother lode. That’s the big one.”
“We’ve very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada. We don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who has been negotiating with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Canada, the United States’ No. 2 trading partner, was left out when the US and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. The US and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by the end of the month, when Lighthizer must make public the full text of the agreement with Mexico.
But Trump suggested he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president said it would be called “USM,” for the US and Mexico, instead of “USMC,” and offered blunt criticism of the Canadian team engaged in the talks.
“Canada has a long way to go. I must be honest with you, we’re not getting along at all with their negotiators. We think their negotiators have taken advantage of our country for a long time,” he said.
Any push by Trump to slap a 25 percent tariff on imported autos and auto parts from Canada might help American workers but could also inflate car prices, make US manufacturers less competitive and generate retaliation.
Roughly four in five cars assembled in Canada are exported. The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association has warned that the auto tariffs could affect billions of dollars’ worth of exports and lead to the loss of more than 100,000 jobs across the country.
Relations between the two neighbors have been strained since Trump assailed Trudeau at the G-7 meeting in June, calling him a “weak” and “dishonest” back-stabber. Canadian leaders have objected to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security.
The trade talks have been deadlocked over issues such as Canada’s high dairy tariffs and US efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. Trump, during the news conference, reiterated his longstanding grievances against NAFTA and job losses, saying the trade pact had been “great for Canada, great for Mexico, very bad for us.”
The trade agreement, which took effect in 1994, removed most trade barriers between the US, Canada and Mexico, leading to a boost in trade, but it encouraged US automakers and other manufacturers to move south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor.
Indian troops, residents clash in disputed Kashmir
- Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar, said government forces shot and killed the young man during a raid early Thursday
- Government troops fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to quell the protests while authorities restricted movement in old quarters of the city
SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in several places in disputed Kashmir on Thursday after Indian troops killed a young man, officials and residents said, and an Indian soldier and a rebel were killed in a separate gunbattle.
Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar, said government forces shot and killed the young man during a raid early Thursday. The man worked as a shepherd and he was attending to his sheep when troops fired at him, they said.
Police have yet to make a statement.
The killing triggered protests and clashes as hundreds of people poured into streets at several places in downtown Srinagar calling for the end of Indian rule. They chanted slogans like “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom” as some of the residents barraged police and paramilitary soldiers with stones.
Government troops fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to quell the protests while authorities restricted movement in old quarters of the city.
Later thousands attended the man’s burial.
Elsewhere, India’s army said a soldier and a rebel were killed Thursday in a gunbattle in southern Qazigund area.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the troops raided a village in the area on a tip that some militants were hiding there, leading to exchange of gunfire. He said the operation was ongoing.
Also on Thursday, at least two militants were trapped in a mosque after troops laid a siege around it in Panzan village, police said.
As the siege continued, villagers tried to march toward mosque in solidarity with the rebels, leading to clashes between stone-throwing protesters and government forces who deployed tear smoke shells and pellets.
No one was immediately reported injured in both the clashes.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause of unifying the divided region either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.
Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.