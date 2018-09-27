China, New Zealand shrug off US Fed rate hike, but push Philippines and Indonesia into action

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE: China, Taiwan and New Zealand sat tight after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike, but Indonesia and the Philippines pulled the trigger on Thursday to prop up their battered currencies and temper risks to inflation and financial stability.
In a statement that marked the end of the era of “accommodative” policy, Fed policymakers lifted rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.00-2.25 percent. The US central bank foresees another hike in December, three more next year, and one in 2020.
The Fed outlook is pressuring Asian currencies across the board, but not all countries need to tweak their policy. New Zealand is comfortable with a weaker kiwi as it helps its exporters. In China, a weaker yuan does raise concerns about capital outflows, but its currency is tightly managed and it also has capital control tools to mitigate financial risks.
For countries that run widening trade deficits, however, weaker currencies are posing risks to inflation, growth and financial stability.
“Economies such as India and Indonesia are more exposed to outflows ... We will continue to see further depreciation in 2018 and throughout 2019, although perhaps at a slower pace,” said Carlos Casanova, APAC economist at Coface, who expects more hikes in the two countries and Philippines.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked rates by 50 bps to 4.50 percent to curb inflation and shore up the fragile peso, adding to the three hikes worth 100 bps since May.
In August, inflation surged to a more than nine-year high of 6.4 percent, above the central bank’s 2-4 percent comfort range.
Bank Indonesia added 25 bps to its four previous hikes this year, bringing rates to 5.75 percent as expected, or 150 bps higher since May.
The peso is trading around its lowest in 12 years, having shed some 8 percent against the dollar year-to-date, while the rupiah is around a two-decade low after a 9 percent plunge.
Asia’s worst performing currency, the rupee, which has weakened by more than 12 percent to record lows, is also likely to be a key consideration for Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to hike by 25 bps next week.
All three currencies ended steady on Thursday.
One potential silver lining for the Asian deficit trio may be that the Fed is underestimating the impact of its past and future hikes as well as other factors such as the trade war on the global economy, and implicitly, the recoil back home, some analysts say.
Against a backdrop of slower-than-expected Fed tightening, ING Asia economist Prakash Sakpal sees 75 bps worth of hikes in Indonesia, 125 bps in Philippines and 100 bps in India by end-2019, including Thursday’s increases.
“This (Fed) tightening will likely prove too much for the rest of the world,” said Anna Stupnytska, global economist at Fidelity International.
“The Fed will have to strike a more cautious tone.”
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority moved in lockstep with the Fed as its currency is pegged to the greenback.
For the stronger Asian economies, which are increasingly gravitating toward China on trade and investment, and away from the US, the Fed outlook does not move the needle as much as it did during its previous tightening cycles.
South Korea’s central bank Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the Sino-US trade conflict, as well as weakness in inflation and the job market weighed against policy tightening.
Taiwan left rates unchanged at 1.375 percent, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept them at 1.75 percent, where they have been for the past two years, citing tepid inflation and the risk of a trade war.
Like most economies in Asia, New Zealand is now much more closely integrated with China than with the US.
Worries that China’s economy is slowing and will further suffer from an intensifying trade row with Washington are therefore more relevant for most Asian economies’ interest rate outlook than the strength of the US economy.
New Zealand now trades about twice as much with China than it does with the US, a consequence of Beijing’s staggering growth over the last two decades.
When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, triggering the global financial crisis, New Zealand traded with the US 1.35 times more than with China.
“China’s economic outlook matters more than the US,” said Mark Wills, who develops multi-asset strategies for institutional clients at State Street Global Advisers.
China’s central bank skipped open market operations on Thursday, meaning it did not immediately adjust borrowing costs for interbank loans after the Fed hike. The People’s Bank of China stood pat in June, but raised rates slightly in March shortly after Fed’s move.
Despite the trade risks and slowing consumption, China is still seen growing at an impressive rate of around 6.5 percent this year. For Asian emerging markets, this is an advantage that they have over peers in Latin America and elsewhere.
That, coupled with less worrying current account deficits and stronger economic prospects, is likely to help Asia avoid the kind of tumult that has seen Argentina hike rates to 60 percent and Turkey to 24 percent this year.
“Asian central banks have been vigilant, and pre-emptive ... in running their monetary policies,” said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac Banking Corporation.
“They gain credibility in this cycle.”
ADB downgrades Pakistan’s GDP growth by 1% for current fiscal year
- Pakistan has targeted 6.2 percent GDP growth rate for the current fiscal after achieving 5.8% in FY2018
- IMF’s stabilization program may depress growth, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan, Economic Advisory Council member warns
KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has asked Pakistan’s government to urgently address large budget and current account deficits, rising debt obligations, and falling foreign exchange reserves after it downgraded Pakistan’s economic growth rate forecast for the next financial year by 1 percent to 4.8 percent.
In its Asian Development Outlook 2018 update, ADB pointed out that challenges to maintaining growth momentum are tighter monetary and fiscal policies to contain domestic demand, currency depreciation, and tension in the global trade environment.
“Assuming government success in obtaining financing, Pakistan has reasonable growth prospects for FY2019 on the strength of improved security and energy supply, continued investment in the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and other initiatives, and recognition of the need to rein in deficits,” the report added.
ADB added: “This requires mobilizing substantial external financing to buy time for orderly reform to reduce the large external and domestic imbalances. Such resources may be acquired from bilateral and multilateral sources, the diaspora, and international capital markets.
“Pakistan is estimated to have grown by 5.8 percent in the fiscal year to June 2018, higher than forecast of ADB in 2018, but the outlook is clouded by a large budget deficit, a deteriorating current account deficit, and falling foreign exchange reserves,” ADB reported.
Pakistan’s outgoing PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz) government had targeted 6.2 percent growth rate of country’s economy for FY2019, which economists said was not a realistic figure.
“I have asked the government to present the correct picture. If the government is going to tell the exact number then the growth number will be consistent with ADB’s projection,” Dr. Ashafaque Hasan Khan, member of government’s Economic Advisory Council, told Arab News.
Pakistan’s current account deficit swelled to $18.1 billion — 5.8% GDP — during FY2018. “The current account deficit is now expected to moderate to 5 percent in FY2019, but exceed the projection of 4.5 percent,” ADB added.
ADB said that Pakistan’s exports are expected to continue to expand due to currency depreciation, fiscal incentives, and improved electricity supply and connectivity. However, slower growth in some advanced economies poses a risk to the forecast, as do rising trade tensions and protectionism.
“Growth in import demand will be contained by some scaling back of budgeted expenditure, additional import duties and taxes under discussion in the government, tighter monetary policy, and a freer exchange rate. The current account balance will benefit as well from more stable prices for oil and other imported commodities. Import growth already slowed in the first 2 months of FY2019. Worker remittances will continue to cushion the current account, but any significant increase will depend on more effort to tap diaspora resources,” the Asian lender noted.
Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Asad Umar, recently dispelled the impression of financial emergency in the country, in an interview with Arab News. “The government is battling on all fronts to curtail the balance of payment deficit. We are taking measures to increase exports, solving issues of Pakistani laborers in the Middle East, and curtailing imports. The combined outcome of the actions would reduce the balance of payment deficit,” he noted.
Dr. Salman Shah, former finance minister, told Arab News: “The government is not realizing how quickly the situation worsens. The impact of recent price hike of inputs (gas) are likely to have negative impact on the growth. Government should send credited signal in the market if they are going to the IMF or not.”
However, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan warned against moving to IMF. “Forget about the growth rate, 10 million jobs and 5 million houses if we go to IMF because the IMF program is designed in such a way that it is a stabilization program. The program will curtail aggregate demand, and if there is no demand, who will produce? Growth will hover around 4 percent.”
Dr. Khan added: “The government has taken insufficient action in the budget (supplementary finance bill) that forces me to say that the government has decided to go to IMF.”
ADB also raised its Inflation forecast to 6.5 percent in FY2019 due to currency depreciation and higher international oil prices. Pakistan’s central bank had increased policy rate to 7.5 percent in July 2018 in an effort to contain inflation.
The bank will announce monetary policy for next two months and is expected to further raise policy rate. “The central bank is expected to raise policy rate by 100 bps as external account pressure continues despite measures taken by government”, Muhammad Sohail, financial expert and CEO of Topline Securities, said.
The Asian region is expected to meet the Asian Development Outlook 2018 forecast of 6 percent growth in 2018. The projection for 2019 has been trimmed by 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 percent. Excluding Asia’s high-income newly industrialized economies, the region is expected to expand by 6.5% this year and 6.3% in 2019, according to ADB.