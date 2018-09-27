Diamond-trimmed stilettos go on sale for $17 million in Dubai

DUBAI: Gold, silk and hundreds of diamonds: a Dubai-based shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world’s most expensive pair of shoes — with a whopping $17 million price tag.
At a time when some major fashion houses around the world are struggling to sell their high-end clothes, Jada Dubai, a design house with a modest social media following, on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds.
Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.
“Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires … we see it as a potential market, along with the entire (Gulf) region,” said Hemant Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers, which supplied the jewels.
The one-of-a-kind shoes are a European size 36 (US 5.5, UK 3.5) and can be custom-made to the client’s size — after he or she pays full retail price.
Dubai, a hub for Gulf fashion and home to the biannual Arab Fashion Week, has seen a growing number of tourists over the last few years, with more than 16 million people visiting the emirate last year.
Take that sucker! Seal slaps New Zealand kayaker with octopus
WELLINGTON: Remarkable footage of the moment a New Zealand fur seal slaps a stunned kayaker in the face with an octopus has gone viral.
Kyle Mulinder was paddling off the South Island town of Kaikoura over the weekend when he inadvertently became entangled in a battle between a bull seal and the octopus it wanted for lunch.
As the seal tried to finish off the unfortunate cephalopod, shaking its jaws vigorously, Mulinder copped an eight-legged slap in the kisser.
Mulinder’s companion Taiyo Masuda was testing out a new GoPro camera at the time and captured the entire incident.
“One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face,” Masuda said.
“Kyle was in the right place at the right time.”
The video shows Mulinder yelling “there’s an octopus on my boat” with Masuda responding “no way, that was mental.”
“It was super funny rather than terrifying, we cracked up straight away,” he said.
“I’d say we’re active outdoor types but I’ve never seen anything like that in the wild before.
“I can see the GIF doing the rounds for a long time.”
Kaikoura is the site of a large colony of New Zealand fur seals.
Watch the video: