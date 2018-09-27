Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair

The Six: Traditional beauty tricks, from bat’s blood to mayonnaise

DUBAI: From bat’s blood to mayonnaise, these traditional beauty hacks from the region are certainly not your average spa treatment and while we don’t recommend you try these without a medical professional’s go-ahead, they are well-worth a read.







Bat’s Blood



It’s possibly an old wives’ tale, but it is said that if you rub bat’s blood on a new born child they will not grow hair, even into adulthood. This one is particularly well-known in Lebanon.







Mayonnaise



Using mayonnaise as a hair mask treatment is said to have various benefits for your hair, including stimulating hair growth and making it soft and shiny.







Chamomile and lemon



A longstanding hack to make your hair naturally lighter is to mix some chamomile, lemon and water together and sit in the sun for a couple of hours. Does it work? Results vary, but it gives you an excuse to top up your tan!







Labneh



Labneh is said to have a cooling effect when your skin is sunburnt.









Olive oil



Pure olive oil is said to have a great effect on the skin, keeping it balanced and moisturized.









Turmeric



Many from the Indian subcontinent swear by a paste of turmeric, sandalwood and milk to keep skin bacteria-free and acne-free, as well as balance out uneven skin tone.