Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair

ZURICH: Watch brands Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille will withdraw from the Richemont-dominated Geneva watch fair from 2020 to focus on selling directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show.
Latecomers to the digital space, Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution and customer relationships, while cutting out wholesalers also helps to keep a lid on the grey market.
Audemars Piguet, an independent brand with about $1 billion in sales, is changing its business model to place its customers at the heart of its commercial strategy and “establish direct and personal relationships with watch lovers around the world,” it said in a statement published late on Wednesday.
Its chief executive told Reuters this month that the brand wanted to take all its sales in-house within three to five years.
Richard Mille, known for its ultra-expensive, sporty timepieces relying on Audemars Piguet technology, said it preferred dedicated mono-brand boutiques to multibrand retailers.
“Consequently, the brand’s presence at exhibitions no longer corresponds to its strategy for exclusive and selective distribution,” the company said in a statement.
Both brands will be present for the last time at the next Geneva fair in January, they said.
The announcements deal another blow to third-party retailers and the two big industry shows designed for them — the SIHH (Salon International de Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva, which takes place in January, and Baselworld, held in Basel in March.
The number of exhibitors at the Basel fair halved this year and it recently lost one of its most important pillars when Swatch Group dropped out.
The SIHH had been seen as benefiting from Baselworld’s troubles, with brands such as Hermes moving from Basel to Geneva, but the latest news shows it is not immune to the increasing focus on digital channels.
Watch retailers are trying to adjust to the changing environment, with bigger players such as Bucherer or The Watches of Switzerland expanding internationally and pushing online and pre-owned activities, while smaller rivals try to find a niche to survive.
Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair
Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair
- The aim will be to sell directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show
- Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution
ZURICH: Watch brands Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille will withdraw from the Richemont-dominated Geneva watch fair from 2020 to focus on selling directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show.
The Six: Traditional beauty tricks, from bat’s blood to mayonnaise
- These traditional beauty hacks are not your average spa treatment
- Allegedly each hack has a benefit to our appearance
DUBAI: From bat’s blood to mayonnaise, these traditional beauty hacks from the region are certainly not your average spa treatment and while we don’t recommend you try these without a medical professional’s go-ahead, they are well-worth a read.
Bat’s Blood
It’s possibly an old wives’ tale, but it is said that if you rub bat’s blood on a new born child they will not grow hair, even into adulthood. This one is particularly well-known in Lebanon.
Mayonnaise
Using mayonnaise as a hair mask treatment is said to have various benefits for your hair, including stimulating hair growth and making it soft and shiny.
Chamomile and lemon
A longstanding hack to make your hair naturally lighter is to mix some chamomile, lemon and water together and sit in the sun for a couple of hours. Does it work? Results vary, but it gives you an excuse to top up your tan!
Labneh
Labneh is said to have a cooling effect when your skin is sunburnt.
Olive oil
Pure olive oil is said to have a great effect on the skin, keeping it balanced and moisturized.
Turmeric
Many from the Indian subcontinent swear by a paste of turmeric, sandalwood and milk to keep skin bacteria-free and acne-free, as well as balance out uneven skin tone.