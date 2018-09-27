Lebanese security forces arrest terrorist planning to poison army

You are here

The Lebanese security forces arrested a Palestinian refugee for the charge of being a member of Daesh. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • The refugee, born in 1991, admitted to links with a Daesh member in Syria
  • Security forces have on several occasions arrested suspected Daesh members
BEIRUT: Lebanese General Security has arrested a Palestinian refugee suspected of being a Daesh member who was assigned to poison the water supply of army barracks.

The man was also planning to execute a mass poisoning operation in a foreign country, the agency said.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the Lebanese General Security said: “As part of tracking down terrorist sleeper cells in Lebanon and their members, and based on an indication by the specialized public prosecution, the Lebanese security forces arrested the Palestinian refugee M.H.A (born 1991) for the charge of being a member of the terrorist organization Daesh and communicating with terrorists inside Syria.”

The statement added: “After interrogating the suspect, he pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and admitted his association to a Daesh member in Syria known as Abu Jallad, who assigned to him the preparation explosives and toxic substances.”

Two operations

It said: “At the request of Abu Jallad, the suspect had prepared an amount of lethal poison in collaboration with another person, who lives in a foreign country and visits Lebanon frequently, in order to carry out two operations inside and outside Lebanon.”

The Lebanese General Security said that the first operation included poisoning a water tank that supplies one of the Lebanese army’s tanks before it was transferred to the barracks, to kill the largest number of military officers and soldiers.

The second operation included “the implementation of a mass poisoning operation in a foreign country, where food was to be poisoned at a public party (a birthday party for example).”

General Security said that the suspect was referred to the competent jurisdiction after the interrogations were concluded and measures are being taken to arrest other suspects.

General Security Chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim met on Thursday with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher, but a security source told Arab News that France was not the country targeted by the suspect.

Meanwhile, clashes took place at the Lebanese-Syrian border between professional human traffickers and Lebanese armed forces, killing a Syrian woman and injuring four other Syrians.

A military source told Arab News that a group of professional smugglers tried to smuggle 200 Syrians from Syrian territory toward Lebanese territory on the outskirts of the town of Sawiri, and when they were within the army’s readiness area, fired at Lebanese soldiers but hit a Syrian woman who had crossed into the Lebanese army’s readiness area.

Sawiri is Lebanon’s most important land gate as the official Masnaa border crossing is located there. Smugglers try to cross through the outskirts of the town to enter Lebanese territory as it is close to Syrian residential communities on the other side of the border.

The professional smuggling of Syrian citizens into Lebanon through the rugged mountains between Lebanon and Syria has been significantly increasing, and on Thursday things became violent and included an exchange of fire.

People being smuggled into Lebanon need to walk for six to seven hours to cross the border, while choosing another location requires double this time, according to a military source.

The Lebanese Army Directorate of Orientation said in a statement: “On Thursday at four in the early morning, the Lebanese armed forces traced on the outskirts of Sawiri in Bekaa around 200 Syrian people trying to sneak into Lebanese territory. A group of smugglers started firing at the Lebanese soldiers and the smuggled people, killing a woman and injuring four other Syrians, who were taken to a hospital in Sawiri. The Lebanese army fired back at the smugglers and arrested a large number of them.”

The Directory of Orientation stressed that “Lebanese armed forces will continue to track down the smugglers who fired at the Lebanese soldiers, and the arrested smugglers will be handed over to the competent authority to take necessary measures.”

The military source said that the number of Syrians sneaking into Lebanon increases at the end of each month as they enter Lebanon to receive aid from the UNHCR and they return to Syria through official border crossings.

“They come to Lebanon, register themselves as refugees, then return to Syria,” he said.

However, a UNHCR source said that smuggling people into Lebanon was not a new trend, but the UN agency had not yet investigated the matter to find out the reasons behind it.

“We have a general idea that some Syrians are sneaking into Lebanon because they are facing problems with the Syrian government, preventing them from entering Lebanon through official border crossings,” the UNHCR source continued. 

“Sneaking into Lebanon has increased during the war because people are no longer capable of reaching the official crossings because of the many checkpoints on their way, so they resorted to sneaking through the empty lands between Lebanon and Syria.”

Exhibition highlights the endless struggle for Syrian refugees

Updated 54 min 59 sec ago
Olivia Cuthbert
0

Exhibition highlights the endless struggle for Syrian refugees

  • The world is turning away from millions left stranded by the situation in Syria
  • 24 Hours on Hamra Street explores the plight of Syrian refugees homeless in Beirut
Updated 54 min 59 sec ago
Olivia Cuthbert
0

LONDON: Suffering has become the status quo in Syria but the casualties of its seven-year conflict are drifting from the public eye.

The world’s attention span dwindled with the decline of Daesh in the region and Syria is increasingly seen as just another Middle East crisis, warned Lina Khatib, head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

“The military defeat of ISIS largely contributed to a perception that the story is over for Syria and everything else that happens is just routine,” she told Arab News. But for millions forced to flee their war-torn country, the struggle is far from over.

On the streets of Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon, people have grown accustomed to the sight of homeless Syrians huddled in doorways and women with young children shivering on blankets at the side of the road. 

Speaking at the launch of her new video art exhibition, 24 Hours on Hamra Street in London on Thursday, Khatib spelled out the dangers of compassion fatigue and the routinisation through which conflict in the Middle East – particularly events in Syria – are often perceived. 

“I felt that people have started to think of conflict in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East as normal and this is very disturbing because it dehumanizes both the victims in the conflict and also the people who are ignoring these conflicts.” 

Her footage, shot over 24 continuous hours on Hamra Street in Beirut, brings the viewer’s gaze down to ground level, where those left begging by the loss of their homes in Syria scrape a living on occasional handouts from passersby.

Khatib, who is also a visual artist, used her phone camera to record a few minutes every hour on the busy shopping street, where pedestrians walk past, oblivious to those whose lives have been placed on hold here.

“This is about the human dimension,” she said during a panel discussion entitled Keep your eyes set on Syria. “I feel like I could write a whole book asking for empathy but it’s not going to be as effective as the exhibition upstairs.” 

She also collaborated with Damascus-based heavy metal band Maysaloon to produce a short documentary chronicling their determination and defiance as young musicians finding a voice amid the chaos of war. “Cultural expression is another avenue for discussing what Syria is going through today,” she said.

The video installation, which is part of Chatham House's Syria From Within project, reminds viewers of the human cost of a conflict that has forced 5.5 million people to flee Syria and displaced a further 6.6 million inside the country since 2011, according to The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

In the past year, 50,000 refugees have returned home from Lebanon, despite concerns over their safety. The Lebanese government says the country can no longer cope with hosting an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees and is pushing ahead with a controversial programme to facilitate returns.

“Since the beginning they considered the refugees as visitors,” said Fadi Hallisso, CEO of Basmeh and Zeitooneh, an NGO working with Syrian refugees in Lebanon. “Many politicians are misleading the public by pretending that the war has ended in Syria and now it is time for the refugees to return.” 

As a result, he said, donations are drying up despite the enormous need for ongoing compassion and support.  

The exhibition at P21 Gallery in London runs until Oct. 5, 2018.

