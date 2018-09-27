ADB downgrades Pakistan’s GDP growth by 1% for current fiscal year

You are here

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has asked Pakistan’s government to urgently address large budget and current account deficits, rising debt obligations. (AFP/file photo)
  • Pakistan has targeted 6.2 percent GDP growth rate for the current fiscal after achieving 5.8% in FY2018
  • IMF’s stabilization program may depress growth, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan, Economic Advisory Council member warns
KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has asked Pakistan’s government to urgently address large budget and current account deficits, rising debt obligations, and falling foreign exchange reserves after it downgraded Pakistan’s economic growth rate forecast for the next financial year by 1 percent to 4.8 percent. 

In its Asian Development Outlook 2018 update, ADB pointed out that challenges to maintaining growth momentum are tighter monetary and fiscal policies to contain domestic demand, currency depreciation, and tension in the global trade environment. 

“Assuming government success in obtaining financing, Pakistan has reasonable growth prospects for FY2019 on the strength of improved security and energy supply, continued investment in the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and other initiatives, and recognition of the need to rein in deficits,” the report added. 

ADB added: “This requires mobilizing substantial external financing to buy time for orderly reform to reduce the large external and domestic imbalances. Such resources may be acquired from bilateral and multilateral sources, the diaspora, and international capital markets. 

“Pakistan is estimated to have grown by 5.8 percent in the fiscal year to June 2018, higher than forecast of ADB in 2018, but the outlook is clouded by a large budget deficit, a deteriorating current account deficit, and falling foreign exchange reserves,” ADB reported. 

Pakistan’s outgoing PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz) government had targeted 6.2 percent growth rate of country’s economy for FY2019, which economists said was not a realistic figure. 

“I have asked the government to present the correct picture. If the government is going to tell the exact number then the growth number will be consistent with ADB’s projection,” Dr. Ashafaque Hasan Khan, member of government’s Economic Advisory Council, told Arab News. 

Pakistan’s current account deficit swelled to $18.1 billion — 5.8% GDP — during FY2018. “The current account deficit is now expected to moderate to 5 percent in FY2019, but exceed the projection of 4.5 percent,” ADB added.

ADB said that Pakistan’s exports are expected to continue to expand due to currency depreciation, fiscal incentives, and improved electricity supply and connectivity. However, slower growth in some advanced economies poses a risk to the forecast, as do rising trade tensions and protectionism.

“Growth in import demand will be contained by some scaling back of budgeted expenditure, additional import duties and taxes under discussion in the government, tighter monetary policy, and a freer exchange rate. The current account balance will benefit as well from more stable prices for oil and other imported commodities. Import growth already slowed in the first 2 months of FY2019. Worker remittances will continue to cushion the current account, but any significant increase will depend on more effort to tap diaspora resources,” the Asian lender noted. 

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Asad Umar, recently dispelled the impression of financial emergency in the country, in an interview with Arab News. “The government is battling on all fronts to curtail the balance of payment deficit. We are taking measures to increase exports, solving issues of Pakistani laborers in the Middle East, and curtailing imports. The combined outcome of the actions would reduce the balance of payment deficit,” he noted. 

Dr. Salman Shah, former finance minister, told Arab News: “The government is not realizing how quickly the situation worsens. The impact of recent price hike of inputs (gas) are likely to have negative impact on the growth. Government should send credited signal in the market if they are going to the IMF or not.” 

However, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan warned against moving to IMF. “Forget about the growth rate, 10 million jobs and 5 million houses if we go to IMF because the IMF program is designed in such a way that it is a stabilization program. The program will curtail aggregate demand, and if there is no demand, who will produce? Growth will hover around 4 percent.”

Dr. Khan added: “The government has taken insufficient action in the budget (supplementary finance bill) that forces me to say that the government has decided to go to IMF.”

ADB also raised its Inflation forecast to 6.5 percent in FY2019 due to currency depreciation and higher international oil prices. Pakistan’s central bank had increased policy rate to 7.5 percent in July 2018 in an effort to contain inflation.

The bank will announce monetary policy for next two months and is expected to further raise policy rate. “The central bank is expected to raise policy rate by 100 bps as external account pressure continues despite measures taken by government”, Muhammad Sohail, financial expert and CEO of Topline Securities, said. 

The Asian region is expected to meet the Asian Development Outlook 2018 forecast of 6 percent growth in 2018. The projection for 2019 has been trimmed by 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 percent. Excluding Asia’s high-income newly industrialized economies, the region is expected to expand by 6.5% this year and 6.3% in 2019, according to ADB.

Oil jumps ahead of shortfall in Iran supply

Oil jumps ahead of shortfall in Iran supply

  • US sanctions against Iran to start Nov. 4
  • Analysts say $100 oil is possible as markets tighten
LONDON: Oil prices rose by nearly 1 percent on Thursday, driven by the prospect of a shortfall in global supply once US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran come into force in just five weeks’ time.
US President Donald Trump this week demanded that OPEC raise production to prevent further price rises ahead of key congressional elections in early November.
Analysts said OPEC and partner Russia appear unlikely at this point to respond immediately to Trump’s demands, while US energy secretary Rick Perry has also ruled out using US strategic crude reserves as a means of lowering the price.
The most-active December Brent crude futures contract was up 47 cents at $81.26 a barrel by midday in London, just off Tuesday’s four-year high of $82.55.
The front-month November contract expires on Friday.
US futures were up 66 cents at $72.23 a barrel.
“On paper, you could argue that the technical and fundamental perspective points to higher prices, so I think that will carry on into next week and further out,” Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
“$100 dollars barrel, I am struggling to see that. Already at $80, we are seeing emerging-market local oil prices pretty close to where we peaked a few years ago ... the race to protect consumers from further price rises from here could potentially impact demand growth sooner than would otherwise have been expected.”
Estimates of how much Iranian crude could disappear from the market once US sanctions come into force on Nov. 4 vary widely among the analyst community, from anywhere from 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) all the way to 2 million bpd.
At its 2018 peak in May, Iran exported 2.71 million bpd of crude oil, equivalent to nearly 3 percent of daily global consumption.
“We view that crude market risks are heavily skewed to the upside and whilst we are not explicitly forecasting Brent to rise to $100 per barrel, we see material risks of this coming to fruition,” Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said in a note to clients.
OPEC has little spare capacity to make up for any drop in exports from Iran, which is the group’s third-largest producer.
US crude production hit a record 11.1 million bpd in the week ending Sept. 21, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
That is an increase of almost a third since mid-2016.
Commercial crude stocks rose by 1.85 million barrels, to 395.99 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

