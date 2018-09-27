UN telecoms agency names largest hall after Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said it is naming its largest hall, in Geneva, after Saudi Arabia.

The decision was made in recognition of the Kingdom’s support for the UN agency since it became a member state in 1949, and through its membership of the ITU’s board of directors since 1965.

Abdul Aziz Al-Ruwais, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), said the Kingdom appreciates the ITU’s gesture, and thanked the agency’s secretary-general.

Saudi Arabia will continue to work with the international community to improve the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector in a manner that contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, Al-Ruwais added.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said the naming of the hall after Saudi Arabia reflects the agency’s appreciation of the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of ICT, its leading role in the UN and its support for the ITU.

The undersecretary for public diplomacy at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Dr. Saud Katib, said the ITU recognizes the Kingdom’s pivotal international role, and its significant efforts in supporting the agency.

The Saudi government is keen to support all international organizations in a manner that contributes to human prosperity and development, he added. The ITU and Saudi officials inked deals to encourage the adoption of innovative methods among ICT regulators, and to motivate technology incubators in the Arab world.

The Kingdom has headed a number of ITU meetings, conferences and committees, and has been a key contributor in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and augmented reality.