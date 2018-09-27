UN telecoms agency names largest hall after Saudi Arabia

You are here

﻿

ITU and Saudi officials sign deals to motivate technology incubators in the Arab world. (Photo/Supplied)
JEDDAH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said it is naming its largest hall, in Geneva, after Saudi Arabia. 

The decision was made in recognition of the Kingdom’s support for the UN agency since it became a member state in 1949, and through its membership of the ITU’s board of directors since 1965.

Abdul Aziz Al-Ruwais, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), said the Kingdom appreciates the ITU’s gesture, and thanked the agency’s secretary-general.

Saudi Arabia will continue to work with the international community to improve the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector in a manner that contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, Al-Ruwais added.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said the naming of the hall after Saudi Arabia reflects the agency’s appreciation of the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of ICT, its leading role in the UN and its support for the ITU.

The undersecretary for public diplomacy at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Dr. Saud Katib, said the ITU recognizes the Kingdom’s pivotal international role, and its significant efforts in supporting the agency.

The Saudi government is keen to support all international organizations in a manner that contributes to human prosperity and development, he added. The ITU and Saudi officials inked deals to encourage the adoption of innovative methods among ICT regulators, and to motivate technology incubators in the Arab world.

The Kingdom has headed a number of ITU meetings, conferences and committees, and has been a key contributor in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and augmented reality.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Over 100 Saudi students to take part in Cyber Saber Hackathon

The total number of participating universities is estimated to be 20. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

Over 100 Saudi students to take part in Cyber Saber Hackathon

  • Students will get a chance to practice their response to mock-ups of real-life cybersecurity challenges in a city
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: More than 100 Saudi students are expected to participate in the two-day Hackathon being held at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riyadh on Nov. 6 and 7.

The competition is being held during information security expert VirtuPort’s 6th annual Middle East & North Africa Information Security Conference. 

VirtuPort’s CEO Samer Omar said the event, the Cyber Saber Hackathon 2018, will include more advanced challenges than previously seen in the region as students tackle hundreds of scenarios in a virtual environment of a city.

“The total number of participating universities is estimated to be 20 — both private and public — who will represent their capabilities,” said Omar. 

It is the second year that the hackathon has been held in Riyadh. Next year it is planned to extend the event to other cities in the Middle East.

Students will get a chance to practice their response to mock-ups of real-life cybersecurity challenges in a city, such as attacks on financial districts and airports.

Omar said students will be able to experience the responsibility associated with protecting businesses, preparing them to be cyber assets for Saudi Arabia in future. There is a severe shortage of people with cybersecurity skills.

The competition is licensed and authorized by Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, which oversees this sector in the Kingdom. 

VirtuPort’s Cyber Saber Hackathon 2018 is sponsored by STC Business.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

