What We Are Reading Today: Watch Me Play by T. L. Taylor

Every day thousands of people broadcast their gaming live to audiences over the internet using popular sites such as Twitch, which reaches more than 100 million viewers a month. In these new platforms for interactive entertainment, big esports events featuring digital game competitors live stream globally, and audiences can interact with broadcasters— and each other— through chat in real time. What are the ramifications of this exploding online industry? Taking readers inside home studios and backstage at large esports events, Watch Me Play investigates the rise of game live streaming and how it is poised to alter how we understand media and audiences.

Through extensive interviews and immersion in this gaming scene, T. L. Taylor delves into the inner workings of the live streaming platform Twitch. From branding to business practices, she shows the pleasures and work involved in this broadcasting activity, as well as the management and governance of game live streaming and its hosting communities. 

At a time when gaming is being reinvented through social media, the potential of an ever-growing audience is transforming user-generated content and alternative distribution methods. These changes will challenge the meaning of ownership and intellectual property and open the way to new forms of creativity.

The first book to explore the online phenomenon Twitch and live streaming games, Watch Me Play offers a vibrant look at the melding of private play and public entertainment.

Topics: Books Book Review

Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair

Updated 27 September 2018
Reuters
0

Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair

  • The aim will be to sell directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show
  • Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution
Updated 27 September 2018
Reuters
0

ZURICH: Watch brands Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille will withdraw from the Richemont-dominated Geneva watch fair from 2020 to focus on selling directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show.
Latecomers to the digital space, Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution and customer relationships, while cutting out wholesalers also helps to keep a lid on the grey market.
Audemars Piguet, an independent brand with about $1 billion in sales, is changing its business model to place its customers at the heart of its commercial strategy and “establish direct and personal relationships with watch lovers around the world,” it said in a statement published late on Wednesday.
Its chief executive told Reuters this month that the brand wanted to take all its sales in-house within three to five years.
Richard Mille, known for its ultra-expensive, sporty timepieces relying on Audemars Piguet technology, said it preferred dedicated mono-brand boutiques to multibrand retailers.
“Consequently, the brand’s presence at exhibitions no longer corresponds to its strategy for exclusive and selective distribution,” the company said in a statement.
Both brands will be present for the last time at the next Geneva fair in January, they said.
The announcements deal another blow to third-party retailers and the two big industry shows designed for them — the SIHH (Salon International de Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva, which takes place in January, and Baselworld, held in Basel in March.
The number of exhibitors at the Basel fair halved this year and it recently lost one of its most important pillars when Swatch Group dropped out.
The SIHH had been seen as benefiting from Baselworld’s troubles, with brands such as Hermes moving from Basel to Geneva, but the latest news shows it is not immune to the increasing focus on digital channels.
Watch retailers are trying to adjust to the changing environment, with bigger players such as Bucherer or The Watches of Switzerland expanding internationally and pushing online and pre-owned activities, while smaller rivals try to find a niche to survive.

Topics: Audemars Piguet Richard Mille Richemont-dominated Geneva watch fair 2020

