Kingdom will take major strides with Vision 2030, say upbeat Saudi youths

Saudi youth at the opening of Misk Global Forum which is aimed at connecting the Saudi youth to the global economy in Riyadh. (Photo/MiskGlobalForum)
  • There are many progressive initiatives and projects that focus on family, education and supporting the creativity of Saudi youth
  • The opportunities that are opening up for young people as a result of the transformation in Saudi society are huge
JEDDAH: There is no doubt that the most important focus of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is young Saudis, and their energy and potential, through which it aims to develop and boost the nation.

In line with this vision, a number of goals have been set, the most important of which is to create a qualitative social and cultural transition in Saudi society to place it alongside the leading societies in the developed world.

The objectives include a desire to develop a vibrant society and environment, and to improve the contemporary services provided to the community. In addition to the huge leaps forward this year in entertainment and women’s rights, including the reopening of cinemas and the lifting the ban on women driving, there are many other progressive initiatives and projects that focus on family, education and supporting the creativity of Saudi youth. Another important area is technology, which has attracted large numbers of young Saudis to study abroad. Taken together, these projects are designed to offer Saudis the brightest of futures.

The opportunities that are opening up for young people as a result of the transformation in Saudi society are huge and it is up to them to exploit them, as their efforts will form the nucleus of the Kingdom in the future and help to change not only their country, but also stereotypes about Saudi society.

Young people of both sexes, who are committed to hard work and serving their country, will be able to make the most of the great opportunities now available.

Arab News asked young Saudis for their views on the changes in the country and what the Kingdom will be like in 2030.

Mohamed Tomalieh, 28, head of the Global Shapers Community, an international network of young people dedicated to driving dialogue, action and change, said: “I believe that the plan set out in Vision 2030 will help the Kingdom take distinct strides in various fields such as developing and empowering human resources; creating jobs to meet labor market needs that are consistent with Vision 2030 and are also in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the world; empowering young entrepreneurs to realize their ambitions and plans; meeting the needs of young people to acquire suitable housing that fulfills their aspirations; and developing educational standards to meet the standards of modern global education.

“I believe that the implementation of these and other objectives will contribute to realizing Vision 2030, which aims to create a thriving economy, a vibrant society and an ambitious nation.”

Lina Tahlawi, 27, entrepreneur and founder of Basmat Bader, a charity initiative that helps needy families, said: “I’m proud to be part of these changes. I’m proud to be a Saudi entrepreneur watching all these achievements happening in a very short time with success. Change happened with high vision.”

Dina Bogari, 20, freshman student at Effat University said: “The first thing that came to mind was the great focus on entertainment and tourism. I am so happy because everything around me is changing for the better. There will be physical education classes in girls’ schools — I think that’s very important for the girls, to help them have a fit body and a healthy lifestyle. Also Saudi women now can legally drive, and the possibilities are endless for more success.”

Shaza Alwan, 24, translator, said: “We are witnessing the change in Saudi Arabia. We can see already the changes, whether it’s corruption control or entertaining citizens. Of course the most obvious change is the lifting of the ban on women driving. However, as Saudi youths we are looking for opportunities, and the job market offers few chances.”

Loay Fareed, creative design student at Jeddah College of Advertising, said: “Watching the cultural evolution of Saudi Arabia over the past few years has been nothing short of exhilarating. With a plethora of events at the forefront, the Kingdom, while still keeping its religious roots intact, has initiated an astounding change, all for the purpose of Vision 2030, a plan for a Kingdom-wide reform.”

“We have been treated to such events as the world-famous Comic Con, as well as a visit from the WWE (wrestlers). All of this signifies that the country will eventually welcome many different forms of entertainment, leading the way toward a better, brighter future, with Vision 2030 on the horizon.”

Bahaa Gazzaz, 33, entrepreneur and founder of Spark, an art and design platform and marketplace, said: “Vision 2030 is instrumental to our progress as a nation of innovators, dreamers and go-getters. It allows us to ride the wave of changes and imbues us with confidence, purpose and determination.”

He said: “As young people, we celebrate the past with every step and learn from its lessons and challenges to validate and construct our future.”

We’re not afraid of setbacks or unforeseeable challenges. Vision 2030 has defined our goals and we are focused on achieving them for the prosperity and progress of our Kingdom and the advancement of humans on earth. ‘Unique’ has become the adjective of the millennium. We take full ownership of it. We aspire to change the world in a positive and meaningful way.”

Saudi Arabia’s bold Amaala development will set new standards in luxury holidays, conservation

The coastline of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, above, and its coral reef, bottom. In 2019, work is set to begin on turning a stretch of undeveloped coastline in the northwest, below, into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” (Shutterstock; SPA)
Updated 28 September 2018
ANNA PUKAS
0

Saudi Arabia’s bold Amaala development will set new standards in luxury holidays, conservation

  • Unveiled this week, Amaala is the latest project aimed at creating a fully-fledged tourism industry in Saudi Arabia
  • Amaala will awaken the world’s imagination by rephrasing the current concept of the luxury tourism experience
Updated 28 September 2018
ANNA PUKAS
0

LONDON: Picture the scene: A pristine white beach, crystal-clear waters with a yacht or two bobbing in the middle distance. 

The days are filled with exploring a rich landscape filled with natural and archaeological wonders or relaxing in complete tranquility, the evenings spent savoring the finest foods and artistic entertainment, and all set against a backdrop of spectacular scenery.

Where is this paradise on earth? South Africa, perhaps? Or somewhere in the South Seas?

Wrong and wrong. It is in fact somewhere far closer to home. Amaala is the name of what is promised to be the ultimate ultra-luxe tourism destination. It is on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and, if all goes to plan, in just two years’ time it will begin welcoming guests from all over the world.

In 2019, building is set to begin on turning a stretch of undeveloped coastline in the northwest of Saudi Arabia into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Unveiled this week, Amaala is the latest project aimed at creating a fully-fledged tourism industry in Saudi Arabia. Funded initially by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, it is certainly ambitious, promising to cater to all tastes and desires with bespoke holidays. Adventure, culture, history, sports, relaxation, shopping — Amaala will have them all, with a special focus on “wellness, healthy living and meditation,” as well as its own dedicated airport for “seamless” transfers. 

“Amaala will awaken the world’s imagination by rephrasing the current concept of the luxury tourism experience,” said Nicholas Naples, the newly appointed CEO, who will lead development and operations. “Our concept will provide a rich service offering that exceeds customers’ expectations by providing a comprehensive suite of services not commonly found in one location, that is unique by all measures.”

More specifically, that means “extraordinary architecture” in both the hotels on site offering 2,500 rooms and the private villas and apartments that will be available for purchase. 

Galleries, atelier workshops and an art academy will showcase the work of young artists and artisans from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. There will be a marina for year-round mooring for yachts and other vessels offering “boutique luxury cruises” and diving trips to coral reefs which, unlike many others in the world, are still undamaged.

And for those who simply want to recharge, there will be a wellness retreat with full medical facilities. 

Amaala will also host cultural events and conferences. The top priority throughout will be care for the natural environment.

Amaala is part of Vision 2030, the program of reforms steered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the development will be sited within the nature reserve that bears his name.

The target for all this largesse is “the world’s top” 2.5 million leisure travelers. But will they come?

Absolutely, said former hotelier Gaurav Sinha, founder of the Dubai-based Insignia, a company that advises some of the world’s top brands on marketing. 

As well as the wonders of nature and superlative standards of service, Amaala offers something far more appealing: The thrill of discovery and the cachet of being among the first to experience a place that is little-known and even less understood.

“This is for what I call ‘culture purists’ — people with an element of the intrepid traveler,” said Sinha. “You have a world heritage
archaeological site on the doorstep in Al-Ula, lovely weather, protected nature — this is the new Shangri La.

“It will also appeal to the intelligentsia — people who are looking to enrich their life experience.”

April Hutchinson, luxury specialist at Travel Trade Gazette, said that tourists in search of the unusual would be drawn to Saudi Arabia. 

“A couple of companies have already started looking at Saudi Arabia as somewhere that appeals to those with more refined tastes. It’s the lure of the unknown. In marketing terms, does it offer something different in the region and worldwide? In that respect, it ticks a lot of boxes,” she said. “It’s not Dubai and it doesn’t want
to be.”

While initial funding for Amaala will come from the PIF, there will be opportunities for private investment later and much will depend on which companies are brought in, said Sinha.

“The right brands have to be brought in to operate the assets,” he said. “Positioning the luxury is actually less relevant. What the right name gives is a sense of assurance. The sort of traveler this is aimed at expects a certain standard of service.”

Tourism development expert John Podaras, of Hotel Development Resources, has explored Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea region and pronounces it “stunningly beautiful.”

“The sort of traveler who will come will be well-off but they are not bothered about being pampered. They expect very good service but what they’re after is an authentic experience,” he said.

With that in mind, how far will Saudi Arabia have to go in reconciling its own codes of behavior with the more laissez-faire attitudes of the West?

“Do you expect visitors to change their behavior or do you create a city within a city, ring-fenced within a wall with its own laws and its own little culture to keep visitors apart from the rest of the country? And if you do that, it is hardly giving them the authentic experience,” Podaras said. He predicts “a significant change” in legislation will be necessary.

However, it would be wrong to assume all potential tourists are coming from Europe or the US. 

“Millions of people come to Saudi Arabia every year from Indonesia and other Muslim countries for Hajj. They would love to explore more of the country after the pilgrimage,” said Sinha.

Podaras said that the success of online operators such as halalbooking.com shows that Muslims living in the West are a growing sector of the market. “They might be second or third generation migrants to Western Europe and they want things that make them feel more comfortable, like women-only beaches and alcohol-free hotels,” he said.

Hutchinson believes Amaala is likely to make allowances for non-Muslim visitors. “So many people from the Middle East have been exposed to European
ways through travel so I think they are more used to us,” she said.

However, the experts agreed that Saudi Arabia cannot make any meaningful progress unless it becomes easier — much easier — for visitors to enter the country. Some changes are already on the way; from December, foreigners attending some sporting and cultural
events in the Kingdom will automatically get an electronic visa with their ticket. But whether that will extend to holiday bookings is not clear.

What is clear, however, is that the tourists — and especially those of the caliber that will be drawn to Amaala — are keen on sustainability.

“They want to be sure that everything is being done in a sustainable way. They don’t want to feel they are contributing to damage to the environment. They want to be sure it’s protected and that there is some benefit to the local community,” said Hutchinson. “Saudi Arabia is building from a blank slate which is a great opportunity.”

“There is certain sprit of audaciousness in this project,” said Sinha. “It’s a beautiful new frontier which requires a tremendous amount of optimism and progressive thinking. The Riviera is not just for Europe.”

