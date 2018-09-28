TheFace: Saudi entrepreneur Waad Abunayyan

JEDDAH: Waad Abunayyan Smile, believe in yourself, work hard for success, be yourself and do not try to be someone else. Draw from your experiences as you develop as a person along the way with love and passion, believing that you deserve it. That is the philosophy of Abunayyan, a Saudi entrepreneur who works for a global manufacturing company ITT Industrial Products.

“I was born in America but my family moved around a lot due to the nature of my father’s work in the air defense sector,” she said. “I was raised to be self-reliant and take responsibility for my endeavors and decisions, to accept the consequences and overcome the obstacles they may create, and as a result, I am ambitious, stubborn and persevere to reach the goals that I believe in.”

Abunayyan graduated in marketing from King Faisal University in 2009. She also holds a diploma in planning and creating identity, business leadership, and a certificate in waste-recycling management.

After graduation she decided not to start work in the family business (Digital phones and Communication Systems Co.), instead setting out to follow her dreams.

“Yes, it was a difficult decision but risks must be taken if you want to achieve your dreams, and my dreams have become a reality for me,” she said.

“I am a board member and founding partner in Abdulaziz Saud Abunayyan Trading Establishment (AWFR), a family-owned waste food-recycling company, the owner of EuroMENA Bridge SL of Recycling Solution, a jewelry designer in collaboration with Torches.

“This might seem strange to many women but I was thinking outside the box in our culture and decided I want to promote the idea of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’ Waste is an important issue for our society, the economy and the environment, and I decided that my immediate and future goals will be to make a difference. My new dream is to be a partner in clean waste insulation plant and to be in a leading position to serve the Kingdom and to boost our economy.”

“Love what you do and know that there is no so-called ‘right or wrong,’” she said. “There is nothing to hinder you. Go about your life in a creative fashion and live it to the full, treating friends, family and everyone you encounter with love and respect.”