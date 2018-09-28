You are here

TheFace: Saudi entrepreneur Waad Abunayyan

Waad Abunayyan at her office. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
JEDDAH: Waad Abunayyan Smile, believe in yourself, work hard for success, be yourself and do not try to be someone else. Draw from your experiences as you develop as a person along the way with love and passion, believing that you deserve it. That is the philosophy of Abunayyan, a Saudi entrepreneur who works for a global manufacturing company ITT Industrial Products.

“I was born in America but my family moved around a lot due to the nature of my father’s work in the air defense sector,” she said. “I was raised to be self-reliant and take responsibility for my endeavors and decisions, to accept the consequences and overcome the obstacles they may create, and as a result, I am ambitious, stubborn and persevere to reach the goals that I believe in.”

Abunayyan graduated in marketing from King Faisal University in 2009. She also holds a diploma in planning and creating identity, business leadership, and a certificate in waste-recycling management.

After graduation she decided not to start work in the family business (Digital phones and Communication Systems Co.), instead setting out to follow her dreams.

“Yes, it was a difficult decision but risks must be taken if you want to achieve your dreams, and my dreams have become a reality for me,” she said.

“I am a board member and founding partner in Abdulaziz Saud Abunayyan Trading Establishment (AWFR), a family-owned waste food-recycling company, the owner of EuroMENA Bridge SL of Recycling Solution, a jewelry designer in collaboration with Torches.

 “This might seem strange to many women but I was thinking outside the box in our culture and decided I want to promote the idea of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’ Waste is an important issue for our society, the economy and the environment, and I decided that my immediate and future goals will be to make a difference. My new dream is to be a partner in clean waste insulation plant and to be in a leading position to serve the Kingdom and to boost our economy.”

“Love what you do and know that there is no so-called ‘right or wrong,’” she said. “There is nothing to hinder you. Go about your life in a creative fashion and live it to the full, treating friends, family and everyone you encounter with love and respect.” 

Topics: entrepreneurship

JEDDAH: King Salman has ordered a study into opening Quba Mosque for prayer throughout the day, said Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The king visited and prayed at the mosque on Wednesday, accompanied by a number of princes. 

Following the study, implementation of all necessary requirements will begin immediately, said Prince Faisal.

Earlier, King Salman highlighted the Saudi people’s unity at a reception held by dignitaries and notables of Madinah to welcome and celebrate his visit and his inauguration of development projects in the region.

Everyone in Saudi Arabia is equal, and while there is impunity in some countries, in the Kingdom anyone can file a suit against anyone, he added.

The projects he inaugurated include Al-Miqat Hospital and a water-treatment plant, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

He also opened the King Salman International Conference Center, which includes a main hall for celebrations with a capacity of 2,500 people, and three multi-purpose halls that can accommodate up to 500 people each.

Residents of Madinah commended the king for his visit. Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked him for his generous support of the health sector.

Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan thanked the king for his patronage of the opening of the conference center.

Topics: King Salman Madinah Saudi Arabia Quba Mosque

