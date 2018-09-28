You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth

ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
  • Science shows that grit matters more than talent, says the author
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
Angela Duckworth’s Grit is an encouraging book on the theory of passion and perseverance being the paramount qualities of success in one’s chosen field. 

Duckworth is a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania, and is obsessed with finding the answer to the question: “Who is successful and why?” 

She has conducted studies involving a diverse range of successful people to determine whether talent or effort was behind their success. In study after study, she found that where talent counts once, effort counts twice. 

Duckworth explains this using a simple formula: Talent x effort = skill, and skill x effort = achievement. 

The theory is that “grit,” the sustained application of effort to a long-term goal, is the biggest predictor of lifelong achievement. 

Duckworth says we can all increase our grit if we direct our focus in four specific ways: First, develop a fascination with what you are trying to do; second, strive to improve each day; third, remind yourself of the greater purpose; and finally, adopt a growth mindset.

She says learning to stick to something is a life skill that we can all develop by remembering that science shows that grit matters more than talent.

Topics: Book Review Angela Duckworth

What We Are Reading Today: Watch Me Play by T. L. Taylor

Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Watch Me Play by T. L. Taylor

Arab News
Every day thousands of people broadcast their gaming live to audiences over the internet using popular sites such as Twitch, which reaches more than 100 million viewers a month. In these new platforms for interactive entertainment, big esports events featuring digital game competitors live stream globally, and audiences can interact with broadcasters— and each other— through chat in real time. What are the ramifications of this exploding online industry? Taking readers inside home studios and backstage at large esports events, Watch Me Play investigates the rise of game live streaming and how it is poised to alter how we understand media and audiences.

Through extensive interviews and immersion in this gaming scene, T. L. Taylor delves into the inner workings of the live streaming platform Twitch. From branding to business practices, she shows the pleasures and work involved in this broadcasting activity, as well as the management and governance of game live streaming and its hosting communities. 

At a time when gaming is being reinvented through social media, the potential of an ever-growing audience is transforming user-generated content and alternative distribution methods. These changes will challenge the meaning of ownership and intellectual property and open the way to new forms of creativity.

The first book to explore the online phenomenon Twitch and live streaming games, Watch Me Play offers a vibrant look at the melding of private play and public entertainment.

Topics: Books Book Review Twitch T. L. Taylor

