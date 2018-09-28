You are here

Air Niugini plane crash lands in Pacific lagoon, all passengers safe

Locals approach to rescue passengers of the crashed Air Niugini aircraft on the remote Island of Weno, in Micronesia. (James Yaingeluo/AFP)
Locals approach to rescue passengers of the crashed Air Niugini aircraft on the remote Island of Weno, in Micronesia. (James Yaingeluo/AFP)
AFP
Air Niugini plane crash lands in Pacific lagoon, all passengers safe

  • The Air Niugini Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia
  • Papua New Guinea’s Accident Investigation Commission said it was preparing to send investigators to the accident site
AFP
WELLINGTON: Passengers were forced to swim for their lives Friday when an airliner ditched into a lagoon after missing the runway on a remote Pacific island and immediately began sinking.
The Air Niugini Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia but ended up half submerged in Chuuk lagoon after the accident on Friday morning.
Pictures and video posted on social media showed locals scrambling in small boats to rescue the passengers and crew as waters covered most of the aircraft’s fuselage.
The airline said the plane, which was making a scheduled stop on its way from the Micronesian capital Pohnpei to Port Moresby, had “landed short of the runway.”
Remarkably, it said there were no serious injuries.
“Air Niugini can confirm that all on board were able to safely evacuate the aircraft,” the firm said in a brief statement.
“The airline is making all efforts to ensure the safety and immediate needs of our passengers and crew.”
It did not detail what caused the accident.
Papua New Guinea’s Accident Investigation Commission said it was preparing to send investigators to the accident site.
“We’re trying to arrange a team to go there but I cannot give you any more information because I simply don’t have it,” a spokesman said.
Pacific Daily News reported, citing airport official Jimmy Emilio, that all 36 passengers and 11 crew had been taken to hospital for check-ups.
Air Niugini is Papua New Guinea’s national airline.

Topics: aviation transport Air Niugini Micronesia

Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship

AFP
AFP
0

Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship

  • Ottawa had given the long-detained democracy advocate and Nobel laureate the rare honor in 2007
  • Honorary Canadian citizenship has only been granted to five others including the Dalai Lama, girls education advocate Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela
AFP
AFP
0

OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament voted unanimously on Thursday to effectively strip Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her honorary Canadian citizenship over the Rohingya crisis.
Ottawa had given the long-detained democracy advocate and Nobel laureate the rare honor in 2007.
But her international reputation has become tarnished by her refusal to call out the atrocities by her nation’s military against the Rohingya Muslims minority, which Ottawa last week declared a genocide.
“In 2007, the House of Commons granted Aung San Suu Kyi the status of honorary Canadian citizen. Today, the House unanimously passed a motion to remove this status,” said Adam Austen, spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.
A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps — fearful of returning to mainly Buddhist Myanmar despite a repatriation deal.
Many have given accounts of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and arson.
The military has denied nearly all wrongdoing, justifying its crackdown as a legitimate means of rooting out Rohingya militants.
But after a fact-finding mission, the UN on Thursday set up a panel to prepare indictments against Myanmar’s army chief and five other top military commanders for crimes against humanity.
Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government remains in a delicate power balance with the generals, whose presence in parliament gives them an effective veto on constitutional changes.
Austen cited Suu Kyi’s “persistent refusal to denounce the Rohingya genocide” for the withdrawal of the Canadian honor, which is symbolic and comes with no special privileges.
“We will continue to support the Rohingyas by providing humanitarian assistance, imposing sanctions against Myanmar’s generals and demanding that those responsible be held accountable before a competent international body,” he added.
Honorary Canadian citizenship has only been granted to five others including the Dalai Lama, girls education advocate Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya UN Canada Aung San Suu Kyi

