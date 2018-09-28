You are here

  • Home
  • Japanese space rovers send photos of asteroid Ryugu
﻿

Japanese space rovers send photos of asteroid Ryugu

1 / 2
An image taken Hayabusa2 shows the rocky surface of asteroid Ryugu. (JAXA, The University of Tokyo and partner institutions via AP)
2 / 2
A photo from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, shows the shadow, top left, of Japanese unmanned spacecraft Hayabusa2 over the asteroid Ryugu on September 21. (JAXA via AP)
Updated 28 September 2018
AP
0

Japanese space rovers send photos of asteroid Ryugu

Updated 28 September 2018
AP
0

TOKYO: New photos taken on the surface of an asteroid show that it is (drum roll, please) ... rocky.
It may be no surprise, but Japan space agency scientists and engineers are thrilled by the images being sent to Earth by two jumping robotic rovers that they dropped onto an asteroid about 280 million kilometers away.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency posted the latest photos on its website late Thursday. They show slightly tilted close-ups of the rocky surface from different locations.


“I cannot find words to express how happy I am that we were able to realize mobile exploration on the surface of an asteroid,” project manager Yuichi Tsuda said on the space agency’s website.
It took more than three years for the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft to reach the vicinity of asteroid Ryugu. One week ago, the craft successfully dropped a small capsule with two rovers onto its surface. The rovers, each about the size of circular cookie tin, don’t have wheels but jump around the asteroid.
Hayabusa2 is scheduled to drop a German-French lander with four observation devices onto the asteroid next week. It later will attempt to land on the asteroid itself to collect samples to send back to researchers on Earth.

Topics: space Science Japan Rygu Hayabusa2

Related

0
Science & Technology
Japan space probe Hayabusa2 drops hopping rovers toward asteroid
0
Science & Technology
Japan launches satellite for better GPS system

World’s first human case of rat disease found in Hong Kong

Updated 28 September 2018
AFP
0

World’s first human case of rat disease found in Hong Kong

  • There had previously been no evidence the disease could jump from rats to humans
  • Rodent problems in Hong Kong have escalated in recent months because of a sustained spell of hot and humid weather
Updated 28 September 2018
AFP
0

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong man has developed the world’s first ever human case of the rat version of the hepatitis E virus, according to new research from one of the city’s leading universities.
There had previously been no evidence the disease could jump from rats to humans, the University of Hong Kong said Friday, warning the discovery had “major public health significance.”
“This study conclusively proves for the first time in the world that rat HEV can infect humans to cause clinical infection,” the university added.
Rat hepatitis E virus is very distantly related to human hepatitis E virus variants, HKU said.
The disease was found in a 56-year-old man who persistently produced abnormal liver function tests following a liver transplant.
He could have contracted the illness through food infected by rat droppings, researchers said, according to details of the findings reported in the South China Morning Post.
The man lived in a housing estate where there were signs of rat infestation outside his home. He is now recovering after being treated for the virus, the SCMP added.
The human version of hepatitis E is a liver disease that affects 20 million people globally each year, according to the World Health Organization.
It is usually spread through contaminated drinking water.
Symptoms include fever, vomiting and jaundice, and in rare cases liver failure.
Rodent problems in Hong Kong have escalated in recent months because of a sustained spell of hot and humid weather.
Hong Kong has been hit hard by disease outbreaks in the past.
In 2003, almost 300 people died from SARS — severe acute respiratory syndrome.
The bubonic plague, carried by rats, swept through mainland China and Hong Kong in the late 19th century killing thousands.

Topics: Science disease rat disease Hong Kong SARS hepatitis E virus

Related

0
Food & Health
New SARS virus linked to bats
0
Saudi Arabia
Scientists find MERS virus antibodies that may lead to treatments

Latest updates

Merkel plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October
0
UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash
0
Hard to tell truth from fiction in Skripal affair — Kremlin
0
EU offers an extra $46 million to Palestinian refugee agency
0
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.