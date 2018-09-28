Australian inquiry slams greedy banks and regulator for rampant misconduct
The sector has been rocked by months of revelations of wrongdoing stemming from the Royal Commission, driving down share prices and trashing the reputations of some of the country’s biggest companies.
Commissioner Kenneth Hayne’s report was brutal in its assessment of the industry’s ethical standards and governance while also criticizing efforts by the regulator to police behavior, although it did not immediately recommend any legal action or reform. A final report is due in February.
In almost 60 days of public hearings, the inquiry has heard instances of bribery, fraud, fee-gouging and board-level deception across the industry.
Some of the more shocking allegations included the charging of fees to dead people, persuading a legally blind pensioner to be a loan guarantor without warning her of the risks, and the aggressive selling of a complicated insurance product to a boy with Down Syndrome over the telephone.
The three-volume report blamed a widespread culture of avarice.
“Too often, the answer seems to be greed – the pursuit of short-term profit at the expense of basic standards of honesty. How else is charging continuing advice fees to the dead to be explained?” it said.
The banking lobby said the interim report marked a “day of shame” for the country’s lenders.
“There are no excuses for the behavior that has been exposed by the Royal Commission,” said Anna Bligh, chief executive of the Australian Banking Association.
In separate statements, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank acknowledged the wrong-doing raised in the report.
They pledged to provide a more comprehensive response in October. The four are due to face questioning over the report before a parliamentary committee next month.
The lack of immediate recommendations helped lift Australia’s financial index 1.6 percent on Friday. The big four banks have lost some A$30 billion ($22 billion) in combined market value since the commission was announced in late November last year.
The report said the inquiry would probe further into whether commission remuneration structures for mortgage brokers and financial advisers — a pillar of the sector’s profitability — could actually serve customers properly.
“Should financial product sellers be permitted to provide financial advice ... at all?” the report said.
The final report could recommend major regulatory reform for banks, financial advisers, pension funds and insurers, as well as civil and criminal prosecutions.
In addition to the banks, wealth manager AMP Ltd. has taken a huge reputational hit due to the inquiry while the nation’s insurers have also come under fire.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the report demonstrated a need for the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), to do more to tackle misconduct in the troubled sector.
“They do need to pursue litigation, to impose the penalties that are available to them, rather than some of these negotiated settlements which have seen the perpetrators of these offenses or misconduct get off too lightly,” he said.
Australia’s center-right government late last year proposed new laws to increase penalties and lengthen prison terms for financial crimes in a bid to strengthen the regulator’s enforcement powers.
In particular, the inquiry found ASIC was too quick to negotiate settlements with banks following breaches.
“Much more often than not, when misconduct was revealed, little happened beyond apology from the entity, a drawn-out remediation program and protracted negotiation with ASIC of a media release, an infringement notice, or an enforceable undertaking that acknowledged no more than that ASIC had reasonable ‘concerns’ about the entity’s conduct,” the report said.
ASIC said in a statement on Friday that it would work toward building a system of tougher penalties.
Oil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions
- ‘The market has been focusing on trading headlines on the Iran sanctions for a whole week’
- ‘At its 2018-peak in May, Iran exported 2.71 million bpd, nearly 3 percent of daily global crude consumption’
BEIJING: Oil prices inched up on Friday, with investors trying to gauge the potential impact on supply from looming US sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.
The most-active Brent crude futures contract, for December, had risen 18 cents, or 0.22 percent, to $81.56 per barrel by 0126 GMT. That was close to a four-year high of $82.55 struck on Tuesday.
With the expiration of the Brent November futures contract later on Friday, the front-month contract will become the December contract.
US futures were up 21 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $72.33 per barrel, on track for a weekly gain.
“The market has been focusing on trading headlines on the Iran sanctions for a whole week. But views on how much OPEC and Russia can make up for the losses vary,” said Chen Kai, head of commodity research at Shenda Futures.
The sanctions kick in on November 4, with Washington asking buyers of Iranian oil to cut imports to zero to force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement and to curb its influence in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia is expected to quietly add extra oil to the market over the next couple of months to offset the drop in Iranian production, but is worried it might need to limit output next year to balance global supply and demand as the US pumps more crude.
Two sources familiar with OPEC policy said Saudi Arabia and other producers discussed a possible production increase of about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC allies.
However, ANZ said in a note on Friday that major suppliers were unlikely to offset losses due to the sanctions estimated at 1.5 million bpd.
At its 2018-peak in May, Iran exported 2.71 million bpd, nearly 3 percent of daily global crude consumption. The nation is OPEC’s third-largest producer.
Meanwhile, looming supply from the US and stable output from Libya were dragging on oil prices, said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.