Europe storm back to claim day one lead at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter led the way in the afternoon foursomes as Europe took an early advantage over the US. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
  • Europe take a clean sweep of the foursomes to go from 3-1 down at lunch to 5-3 by the end of the day.
  • Molinari and Fleetwood have memorable day winning both matches to kickstart hosts' challenge in Paris.
PARIS: Ryder Cup veterans Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter starred as Europe claimed a history-making foursomes whitewash in a stunning fightback to seize a 5-3 lead over the United States on Friday.
Trailing by two points after the opening-morning fourballs at Le Golf National, home captain Thomas Bjorn brought wildcard picks Poulter, Garcia and Henrik Stenson into the action and the decision paid off in style.
Europe roared back at the Americans to the delight of raucous crowds at the first Ryder Cup to be played in France.
“Those guys that sat out this morning, I’m very proud of what they did because they came out and showed quality and class in what they did,” said Dane Bjorn.
“This was obviously a wonderful afternoon, disappointing morning, but there’s a long way to go in this.”
US skipper Jim Furyk left out Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed after their defeat by Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood got Europe on the board, and his players totally lost the momentum they had built up earlier in the day.
It was the first foursomes clean sweep for the hosts in Ryder Cup history.

It was a tough day for Tiger Woods. The American ace lost his fourballs match and was left out of the afternoon Foursomes. 


The US arrived at Le Golf National with a star-studded outfit featuring nine major champions as they look for a first win on European soil since 1993, but they were left shell-shocked after falling apart on the picturesque Albatros course.
Stenson and Rose reprised their successful partnership of Ryder Cups gone by to see off Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson 3 and 2, while Garcia teamed up with Swedish rookie Alex Noren to crush Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4.
The experienced duo of Poulter and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy battled back from 2-down to beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4 and 2.
Molinari and Fleetwood grabbed their second win of the day with a 5 and 4 thumping of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, as all the American pairings finished their rounds over par.
All four matches saw dominant triumphs for Europe, and finished within an hour of each other.

ROSE AND STENSON BACK TOGETHER

FedEx Cup winner Rose — who had slumped to defeat by Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau earlier in the day alongside Jon Rahm — put in a solid performance with Stenson which saw them storm 5-up after 11 holes and leave Johnson and Fowler with too much to do.
Rose and Stenson have now won five of seven Ryder Cup matches as a partnership.
“Henrik and I have had great vibes in this event,” said Englishman Rose.
McIlroy had struggled badly in the fourballs, failing to make a birdie or win a hole as he and Danish debutant Thorbjorn Olesen lost to Johnson and Fowler.
But, despite taking a two-hole advantage after three, Simpson and Watson reeled off five bogeys in just six holes to throw the match away.
The talismanic Poulter all but ended the encounter as a contest with a dead-eyed birdie putt on the 13th, after an incredible recovery shot from McIlroy out of thick rough.
“It’s been a long time since I played a Ryder Cup,” said Poulter, who was a vice-captain in the loss at Hazeltine in 2016. “Four years is a long wait but the second I got going this morning, I felt good.”
Simpson admitted the 13th was a turning point, saying: “The 13th hole was kind of the flipped hole. We thought we were going to get one there. It’s the way it goes.”

What a day it was for Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. The Europe pair won both their matches on a memorable day in Paris. 


The 38-year-old Garcia had been a controversial pick by Bjorn after a poor season, but he and Noren raced into a 7-up lead over the misfiring Mickelson and DeChambeau on the front nine.
Former Masters champion Garcia has won 23.5 points since making his Ryder Cup debut as a teenager in 1999, and needs just two more to pass all-time record-holder Nick Faldo’s mark of 25, but he was quick to praise Noren’s performance in his first Ryder Cup match.
“I think Alex was a rock,” said the Spaniard. “I helped him a little bit here and there and it was great to get a point.”
Spieth and Thomas were magnificent in their thrilling 1-up fourballs win over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, but off-color against the excellent Molinari and Fleetwood.
British Open champion Molinari, as he did in the win over Woods and Reed, made the winning putt.
“I think we just combine really well,” said the Italian. “But you know, the boys that went out early this afternoon made an unbelievable job.”

Topics: Ryder Cup Europe USA Tommy Fleetwood Tiger Woods Ian Poulter Rory McIlroy Justin Rose Sergio Garcia

Saudi Arabia's Abdulfatah Julaidan ready to make history in Jeddah fight

Updated 28 September 2018
MARK LOMAS
  • 39-year-old set to be first Saudi Arabian boxer to fight professionally in the Kingdom.
  • Julaidan has fought only once so far — he is set to face Czech boxer Martin Kharbel.
MARK LOMAS
JEDDAH: Abdulfatah Julaidan insists he is not fazed by the prospect of becoming the first Saudi Arabian boxer to compete in a professional bout in the Kingdom.
Jeddah-based Julaidan (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Czech fighter Martin Kharbel (2-9, 2KOs) in a hastily arranged bout on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Final on Friday.
Julaidan’s professional debut came just 12 days ago, a second round knockout of Daniel Botlik in the Netherlands.
He has had less than two weeks to prepare for his second fight but the 39-year-old says the offer to compete in his hometown was impossible to turn down.  
“The organizers called me less than a week ago told me they wanted another Saudi on the card,” Julaidan told Arab News.
“How could I say no? Fortunately, my first fight wasn’t too hard so I still feel in good shape.
“We only know only a little bit about my opponent. He is solid and more experienced than me but my gameplan is to go out and pressure him until I stop him.”
London-based Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is scheduled to fight later on the undercard at King Abdullah Sports City but Julaidan, in the night’s second contest, will be the first Saudi professional boxer to take to the ring in the Kingdom.
“This is like a dream come true. I never could have imagined fighting in my own country, in my hometown, at a venue like this. I will put it all on the line for my family and for Saudi Arabia. This is the biggest fight of my life.
“I want to put the Saudi name on the boxing map — that’s my real motivation. It will be an amazing feeling to go out there and once I’ve got the win, you will see how much it means to me.”
Julaidan’s trainer, Nettles Nasser, believes his fighter is a genuine trailblazer for the sport. The Palestinian, who used to train professional boxers in the US, is hoping that Friday’s event can inspire a new generation of fans and fighters in Saudi Arabia.
“He is a pioneer in the boxing game,” Nasser said.
“He’s 39 years old but he followed his dream and you can’t get higher than this. On a championship undercard in only his second fight. This is fairytale stuff.
“It takes a lot of balls to do what he did. No experience, no professional fights. He’s not an emotional guy but when he wins, it will mean everything.
“He’s going to go out there to inspire the young people in Saudi Arabia to box. Saudi Arabia traditionally only has eyes soccer but they have to have other sports. We can help make that change happen.”

Topics: Abdulfatah Julaidan Argentina’s World Boxing Association Saudi Arabia boxing Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City Martin Kharbel

