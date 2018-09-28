Former UK minister Johnson doesn’t rule out challenging May

LONDON: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Friday that Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Brexit would be a "political and economic disaster" and he refused to rule out trying to replace her.
Johnson quit the government in July, citing his opposition to the prime minister's plan for close regulatory and economic ties with the European Union after Britain's departure.
He told the BBC in an interview Friday that May's proposal "doesn't take back control it relinquishes control. It forfeits control" because it means accepting EU rules.
Johnson advocates a looser "Canada-style" agreement that would leave Britain freer to strike new international trade deals.
With six months to go until Britain leaves the EU on March 29, negotiations on the terms of the divorce are at a standstill. Britain's governing Conservatives are deeply divided over how to proceed.
Johnson declined to rule out a challenge to May's leadership when asked about it repeatedly. But he told the BBC said the prime minister is "a remarkable person. She will go on for as long as she feels it necessary."
Johnson is due to speak at a Conservative Party convention next week, a day before May's scheduled keynote address to delegates.
The flamboyant Johnson made sure to be visible ahead of the gathering, giving television interviews and writing a 4,500-word Daily Telegraph article branding May's plan "a moral and intellectual humiliation" for Britain.
But the loquacious politician was cagey about his leadership ambitions. Asked whether Britain needed a change of leadership, he told Sky News: "It's not about that, it's about the direction that we're going in."
He told Sky that if May's government changed course and embraced the looser relationship with the EU that he advocated, "my cup will run over, it really will."
Dutch terror suspects ‘had 100kg of fertilizer for car bomb’
THE HAGUE: Dutch investigators said Friday they found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertilizer likely to be used in a car bomb following the arrest of seven terror suspects.
The seven were seized Thursday in the cities of Arnhem and Weert by elite Dutch anti-terror units and are suspected of wanting to carry out a “major” attack in the country.
They briefly appeared for the first time in the Rotterdam District court on Friday on terror-related charges, where their case was remanded until next week.
The men, who range from 21 to 34 years, were not named and will remain under maximum security conditions — which means they are only allowed to talk to their lawyers.
During Thursday’s search “police confiscated a substantial amount of raw materials to make bombs at the suspects’ homes,” the Dutch public prosecution service said Friday.
Officers also found “100 kilogrammes of fertilizer, possibly for use in a car bomb,” the prosecutors added in a statement.
Officers had previously placed a group of people under surveillance, including a 34-year-old Dutch man of Iraqi origin who was convicted in 2017 of attempting to reach territory controlled by Daesh.
The suspects came from Arnhem, the port city of Rotterdam and villages close to those two cities. Two others in the group also had convictions related to attempts to travel to Iraq or Syria.
The men are suspected of wanting to attack civilians at a major event in the Netherlands, the Dutch secret service (AIVD) said, but a possible target was not named.
The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of terror attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbors in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.
Thursday’s arrests came three months after two men were arrested in Rotterdam on suspicion of preparing attacks in France and the Netherlands.
The arrests also come a month after a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam’s busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.
The likelihood of a terror attack in the Netherlands “remained substantial,” the Dutch anti-terror agency NCTV said last week, with terror threat levels remaining at level four out of five.