Increase cooperation sought as Arab conference on immigration concludes

JEDDAH: The 18th Arab Conference of Heads of Immigration, Passports and Nationality Agencies ended on Friday.

Held in Tunisia, the two-day conference also included representatives of Arab interior ministries, the Arab League and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS).

The Saudi delegation was headed by the director general of passports, Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya.

The conference discussed issues related to immigration, passports and nationality agencies in Arab countries, and the need to increase cooperation in several areas.