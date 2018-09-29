You are here

Increase cooperation sought as Arab conference on immigration concludes

Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, director general of passports, center, poses with other participants at the end of 18th Arab Conference of Heads of Immigration, Passports and Nationality Agencies in Tunisia on Friday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The 18th Arab Conference of Heads of Immigration, Passports and Nationality Agencies ended on Friday.

Held in Tunisia, the two-day conference also included representatives of Arab interior ministries, the Arab League and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS).

The Saudi delegation was headed by the director general of passports, Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya.

The conference discussed issues related to immigration, passports and nationality agencies in Arab countries, and the need to increase cooperation in several areas.

KSA reaffirms that Palestinian cause is its top priority

Updated 47 sec ago
0

KSA reaffirms that Palestinian cause is its top priority

Updated 47 sec ago
0
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has reiterated that the Palestinian cause is Kingdom’s top priority and will remain so until the Palestinian people obtain their all legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.
Saudi Arabia ’s deputy representative to the UN, Dr. Khalid Manzalawi, restated the Kingdom’s rejection of the decision by the Trump administration to transfer the US Embassy in Israel to Al-Quds.
He said: “The Kingdom is among the leading donors to Palestine and supporters of agencies working to help Palestinians, citing total assistance to date worth $6 billion.”

