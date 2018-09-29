India’s shadow banking sector may face shake-up after default

You are here

Mumbai was shaken by the default of a major top-rated lender in India’s non-banking finance sector. Some firms have already lost their licenses. (Shutterstock)
NEW DELHI: India’s burgeoning shadow finance sector is likely to face a shake-up after defaults at one major lender battered the nation’s financial markets in the past week and reinforced worries about credit risk.

Industry officials and experts say they expect Indian regulators to cancel the licenses of as many as 1,500 smaller non-banking finance companies as they do not have adequate capital, and to also make it more difficult for new applicants to get approval.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has been tightening rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), did not respond to requests for comment.

Better capitalized and more conservatively run finance firms are likely to swallow up an increasing number of smaller rivals, the
experts said. That could make it difficult for many small borrowers to get loans, especially in the countryside where two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people live, and put the brakes on a surge in private consumption with a knock-on effect on growth.

Infrastructure Financing and Leasing Services Ltd. (IL&FS), a major infrastructure financing and construction company, sent shockwaves through the NBFC sector when it defaulted on some of its debt obligations in recent weeks.

Then last Friday, a large fund manager sold short-term bonds issued by home loan provider Dewan Housing Finance at a sharp discount, raising fears of wider liquidity problems.

“The way things are unfolding, there is certainly cause for concern and the sector could see consolidation,” said Harun Rashid Khan, a former deputy governor at the RBI and now a non-executive chairman at Bandhan Bank Ltd, formerly a microfinance company specializing in small-value loans.

“The whole issue is they have to take care of their asset-liability mismatch,” Khan said in reference to concerns that some of the firms have borrowed short-term when their revenue streams are longer-term.

The spotlight has now been turned on thousands of “high-risk” small players dominating lending in villages and towns.

The shadow banking sector has more than 11,400 firms with a combined balance-sheet worth 22.1 trillion rupees ($304 billion), and is less strictly regulated than banks. It has been attracting new investors, particularly as the nation’s banks have had to slow their lending as they seek to work through $150 billion of stressed assets.

The NBFC loan books have grown at nearly twice the pace of banks, and the cream of them,
including IL&FS, had received top credit ratings.

Those credit ratings are now being called into question — IL&FS has suffered a series of downgrades in recent months — and there are growing concerns that many of these firms took on excessive credit risk by lending to people with little means of paying them back. There are also growing questions about whether lax regulation has allowed some of these firms to be used for money laundering.

Rising borrowing costs, exacerbated by the turmoil in markets in recent days, will lead to a credit crunch in the sector and make it difficult for firms that aren’t well capitalized to survive, according to top investors in the sector.

“Smaller NBFCs will face the problem of cost, their quantum of liquidity may not be the same as they are getting now. But medium and large-sized NBFCs should be able to achieve their volume as well as access to funds,” said Rajesh Sharma, owner of Capri Global Capital, an NBFC that had a loan book of 12.5 billion rupees ($172 million) in the last fiscal year.

He added that in the absence of any financial incentive for NBFCs from the government, those who “can’t manage their portfolio performance will perish.”

The RBI has already been canceling licenses of those who do not have a minimum capital base of 20 million rupees ($275,330).

“RBI has issued show-cause notices, given them time and is now in the process of canceling their registration. Ultimately up to 1,500 should go out,” said Raman Aggarwal, chairman of Finance Industry Development Council, an industry body.

At the same time, Aggarwal said the central bank is “flooded” with hundreds of new applications to set up NBFCs.

He denied there was any wider asset-liability mismatch in the sector. But bankers and former central bank officials said the scrutiny will be higher for newer players now that “asset-liability mismatches have magnified among existing NBFCs.”

Nearly 11,000 of India’s NBFCs are small and medium-sized businesses with an asset base of less than 5 billion rupees. But the top 400, many of which are backed by banks and finance companies, control about 90 percent of the assets under management, Aggarwal said.

NBFCs have been differentiating themselves from banks by forming personal relations with customers despite charging up to 2 percentage points higher interest, said Aggarwal.

“They know the local market
dynamics, they understand the
local economics, so you can take a credit call based on the first few minutes of discussion with the borrower,” he said.

Unlike banks, NBFCs are “not rigid” and lend to even those borrowers who may never had a bank account, credit history or tangible assets, Aggarwal said. That could include someone buying a motorized rickshaw or setting up a small restaurant.

Analysts say the current uncertainty in the market will mean NBFCs with financially strong backers such as LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Power Finance Corp, Rural Electrification Corp, Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance will stand out.

And there is set to be an acceleration in deals, they said.

Over the past two years, IDFC Bank has bought Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank bought BSS Microfinance, RBL Bank took over Swadhaar
Finance while IndusInd Bank has announced the acquisition of Bharath Financial Inclusion.

“There should be some consolidation in the market and regulation,” said S.S. Mundra, a former RBI deputy governor who is now on the board of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, a home loan provider.

“That would be good for the system in the long run.”

Head office of IL&FS in Mumbai, India. The company defaulted on debts, sending shockwaves through non-banking financial companies. (Reuters)
Topics: India banking

Renewable energy on rise in resource-poor Jordan

Updated 28 September 2018
AFP
0

Renewable energy on rise in resource-poor Jordan

  • Jordan imports nearly 98 percent of its energy needs
  • Each year, it pays more than $4.5 billion on oil imports alone
Updated 28 September 2018
AFP
0

AMMAN: Set atop a mosque in the south of Jordan’s capital, dozens of shimmering solar panels reflect a growing trend in the resource-poor desert kingdom as it tries combat its heavy reliance on imported energy.
Standing in front of the Hamdan Al-Qara mosque, Sheikh Adnan Yahya says that before installing the panels he used to pay up to 13,000 dinars ($18,350, 15,500 euros) a year for electricity.
“The bill has now dropped to almost zero,” says the imam.
With panels popping up on the rooftops of homes, schools, hotels and factories across Jordan, the growing popularity of solar power is easy to spot.
The dishes and other desert-based solar fields are part of the kingdom’s drive to steer the country away from foreign energy and toward renewable options available domestically.
Jordan imports nearly 98 percent of its energy needs, and has long relied on gas, heavy fuel oil and diesel to run its power plants.
Each year, it pays more than $4.5 billion on oil imports alone, according to official data.
Public debt exceeds more than $40 billion in Jordan, rocked this summer by rare anti-austerity protests.
But a government plan to make clean energy 20 percent of the country’s overall power consumption by 2020 has seen alternative energy projects skyrocket in recent years.
At the beginning of this year, a set of 140 panels were affixed to the top of Sheikh Yahya’s mosque at a cost of $45,000 — generating nearly 44 kilowatts of energy.
The installation powers the 1,500-person capacity place of prayer, its 50 air conditioners, 35 fans, 120 lamps, 32 cameras and sound system.
“In the past, worshippers would complain about the heat in the summer and ask us to turn up the air conditioners. But now they tell us: ‘Turn it down, we’re freezing!’” the white-bearded sheikh says with a broad smile.
The Hamdan Al-Qara is one of 380 mosques and churches across Jordan that have been supplied with solar-power systems in the past five years, according to the energy ministry.
Last year, solar plants were opened at the Syrian refugee camps of Zaatari and Azraq, providing tens of thousands of people with free and clean electricity.
In Maan province, the kingdom’s largest which stretches from the south of the capital west to the border with Saudi Arabia, 11 renewable energy projects have been launched since 2012.
They include the Shams Maan solar plant.
Managed by a consortium of companies including Jordan’s Kawar investment group, Qatar’s Nebras Power and Japan’s Mitsubishi, the $170 million project generates 52.5 megawatts of electricity — one percent of the country’s electricity production.
“Solar energy will help Jordan save on the price of fuel purchased from abroad in hard currency and help it to be self-reliant in power generation,” said Hanna Zaghloul, Kawar’s chief executive.
“Jordan is eligible for such vital projects and the results are very encouraging. Solar energy is available 320 days a year and provides hundreds of jobs,” he said.
With 640,000 panels set up across a two-square-kilometer area, Shams Maan is the largest project of its kind in Jordan, added Zaghloul.
“God gave us the sun and the wind, which is a local energy, the more we use it, the more we become dependent on ourselves,” says Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Hala Zawati.
According to her, Jordan is “witnessing a rapid qualitative leap in the field of renewable energy.”
Before 2012 there were no renewable energy options, laws or regulations in the kingdom.
But today, wind and solar power contribute “seven percent of the electricity consumed in Jordan,” she said.
And as it becomes more prevalent, the cost of renewable energy production has dropped too.
“Today, a kilowatt of solar energy costs about four cents, which is less than half the cost of oil derivatives, and this is steadily decreasing,” said Zawati.
The former minister of state for economic affairs, Yusuf Mansur, says Jordan “must take advantage of this clean, cheap and widely available energy.”
Current projects “contribute to efforts to balance the budget and will lead the state toward more energy independence,” he said.

