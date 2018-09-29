Balochistan to widen nutrition program

KARACHI: Balochistan’s government is planning to extend its nutrition program, which was launched in 2015, to all 34 administrative districts of the largest and poorest Pakistani province. “The Balochistan Nutrition Program for Mothers and Children (BNPMC) has been implemented in seven districts,” program coordinator Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti told Arab News on Friday. “However, the provincial administration has instructed us to prepare a feasibility report to make it work in the other 27 districts as well,” he said.

“We’ll soon present it to the provincial authorities to implement this successful program across Balochistan,” he added.

“Almost 52 percent of children in Balochistan are victims of stunted growth. About 16 percent face acute malnutrition, and 40 percent are underweight,” Bugti said.

“Similarly, 56.8 percent of children and 48.9 percent of mothers are iron deficient, and 73.5 percent of children and 54.9 percent of women are vitamin A deficient.”

The program is currently run via 175 feeding centers in seven districts, employing 1,500 well-trained nurses and health workers, 70 percent of whom are female, he added.

This high percentage empowers women by helping them provide financial support for their households, he said. “Our female health workers distribute multiple micronutrient sachets, and share basic health tips with mothers,” Bugti added. “Awareness is key. Its dearth, especially among mothers, is one of the causes of stunted growth.”

Malnutrition is a multifaceted problem that can only be resolved via a coordinated effort by relevant government departments, he said.

“The participation of the education department, for instance, is imperative since it can create awareness about these issues by integrating them in its curriculum,” he added. “With more awareness and financial support, we can bring an end to stunting.”



