Libya seeks UN ‘security’ support

UNITED NATIONS, United States: After a month of militia clashes that left more than 100 people dead, Libya’s UN-backed foreign minister on Friday called for the country’s UN political mission to transform into a “security and stability” support role.
Mohamed Siala, foreign minister of the UN-backed Libyan unity government, did not specify if he had in mind a UN peacekeeping mission.
“Priority must be given to security, to stability,” he told the United Nations General Assembly.
“We call for conversion of UNSMIL, which is a special political mission, into a mission of support for Libya’s security and stability,” he said without providing further detail.
The United Nations Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), led by Ghassan Salame, was set up in 2011 to assist the country’s new authorities after the NATO-backed revolution which ousted Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
UNSMIL has focused on fostering political dialogue to help the North African country’s transition to democracy.
Under a UN-brokered agreement, the unity government was set up in Tripoli but it is not recognized by a rival administration supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in Libya’s east.
Tripoli itself has been at the center of a battle for influence between armed groups with shifting allegiances. A month of clashes left more than 100 dead south of the city before the unity government on Wednesday announced a cease-fire deal between rival militias.
Siala welcomed the efforts of UNSMIL which he said enabled the conclusion of the cease-fire.
“We ask concerned parties to respect it. National and international legal bodies will pursue the authors of these tragic attacks,” he said.
TEHRAN: A prominent Iranian lawmaker said an attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that killed 24 people was the result of negligence by security forces, semi-official ISNA news agency reported Saturday.
The report quoted the head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, as saying a video shot by the Intelligence Ministry and the Army makes this clear.
“The cameraman begged a sniper to shoot the attackers, but the sniper waited for his commander’s order,” he said, describing the video.
Ninety-two lawmakers and the intelligence and interior ministers reviewed the video of last Saturday’s attack.
“There were eight or nine snipers who were easily able to kill the terrorists in 30 seconds,” Falahatpisheh said.
He said one sniper did not at first believe an attack was taking place, but when he saw people were being killed he still did not shoot, saying he didn’t get an order to fire.
Falahatpisheh said some of the wounded in the attack had experience fighting Daesh in Syria and if they had been armed, they could have prevented the tragedy.
Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual Iranian military parade in the country’s oil-rich southwest, killing 24 people and wounding over 60 in the deadliest terror attack to strike the country in nearly a decade.