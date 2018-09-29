Masseur is latest to allege abuse by actor Spacey

You are here

Spacey is one of the most high-profile scalps in the torrent of allegations that have brought down male power players. (File/AFP)
LOS ANGELES: A masseur in California filed suit on Friday against Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, the latest in a series of sex allegations faced by the actor.
The complainant, identified only as John Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court file, alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session in Malibu, California, two years ago.
A representative of Spacey allegedly contacted the plaintiff requesting a massage for the actor at a private home.
The complainant said that after he went to the home and began performing a massage on Spacey the actor pulled his hand into the actor’s genital area.
A startled Doe was eventually able to get away with his massage table but, in his rush to depart, left sheets and oil behind, the suit says.
Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation. His career has nosedived following allegations by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.
He has not been charged but remains under investigation in both countries.
The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986.
Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.
As a result, Netflix dropped Spacey from its political thriller series “House of Cards,” and he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott’s film “All the Money in the World.”
Spacey is one of the most high-profile scalps in the torrent of allegations that have brought down male power players from the worlds of politics, finance, entertainment and journalism, in the wake of accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein a year ago.

CAIRO: Egyptian media are reporting that a regional governor has ordered depictions of Disney characters removed from kindergarten classrooms and replaced with images of Egyptian troops killed fighting militants.
The Youm7 news website quotes Alaa Marzouq, governor of Qaliubiya province just south of Cairo, as saying earlier this week that the move is meant to promote “children’s patriotism and love for the country.”
Marzouq says: “These characters are US-made. We have many honorable figures. The children will look up to them as role models.”
The move has been widely criticized on social media with users calling for authorities to focus instead on tackling overcrowded classes.
The move comes amid a surge in patriotic zeal since President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi took power in 2014. He is known to frequently repeat his favorite mantra of “Long Live Egypt!“

