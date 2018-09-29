Iran lawmaker says negligence led to parade attack

TEHRAN: A prominent Iranian lawmaker said an attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that killed 24 people was the result of negligence by security forces, semi-official ISNA news agency reported Saturday.
The report quoted the head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, as saying a video shot by the Intelligence Ministry and the Army makes this clear.
“The cameraman begged a sniper to shoot the attackers, but the sniper waited for his commander’s order,” he said, describing the video.
Ninety-two lawmakers and the intelligence and interior ministers reviewed the video of last Saturday’s attack.
“There were eight or nine snipers who were easily able to kill the terrorists in 30 seconds,” Falahatpisheh said.
He said one sniper did not at first believe an attack was taking place, but when he saw people were being killed he still did not shoot, saying he didn’t get an order to fire.
Falahatpisheh said some of the wounded in the attack had experience fighting Daesh in Syria and if they had been armed, they could have prevented the tragedy.
Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual Iranian military parade in the country’s oil-rich southwest, killing 24 people and wounding over 60 in the deadliest terror attack to strike the country in nearly a decade.
22 die from drinking contaminated alcohol in Iran
TEHRAN: At least 22 people have died in Iran in three separate incidents of poisoning by adulterated bootleg alcohol, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.
Despite tough penalties in force for alcohol consumption since the Islamic revolution of 1979, the consumption of smuggled or bootleg liquor remains widespread.
Cheap moonshine is sometimes adulterated with toxic methanol in place of ethanol, the alcohol found in properly distilled spirits.
The largest number of deaths was reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, where 16 people died according to ISNA.
“The number of people hospitalized due to alcohol poisoning has reached 168 so far,” it quoted provincial medical school spokeswoman Fatemeh Norouzian as saying.
“Sixteen of them unfortunately lost their lives and eight are in critical condition.”
Bandar Abbas police chief, Esmail Mashayekh, told ISNA that a married couple had been arrested on suspicion of producing the liquor while the suspected distributor was also detained.
ISNA reported three deaths in a separate incident in the northern province of Alborz.
“Twenty-five people have been poisoned in the last 72 hours, three of whom have already died,” it quoted provincial emergency medical services chief Mehrdad Babayi as saying.
Babayi said 17 people remained in hospital, some of whom were not out of danger.
In North Khorasan province in the northeast, 25 people were treated for poisoning in the past 10 days of whom three died, police chief Alireza Mazaheri told the official IRNA news agency.
Khorasan police raided an underground distillery suspected of producing the adulterated liquor and made 31 arrests on Friday night, IRNA reported.
Those who break Iran’s alcohol laws can be fined, lashed or jailed.
Only members of state-recognized religious minorities have the right to produce or purchase alcoholic drinks.