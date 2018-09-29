Valtteri Bottas takes pole over Lewis Hamilton at Russian Grand Prix

Saudi Arabian boxers seek more bouts after Jeddah victories

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s two pioneering professional boxers are determined to ensure that Friday’s historic bouts in Jeddah will not represent the pinnacle of their respective careers.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani and Abdulfatah Julaidan both recorded resounding points’ victories on the undercard of Callum Smith’s knockout win over George Groves. It was an emotional night for the fighters, who each have strong ties to Jeddah.

Al-Qahtani was born in the city before moving to London at the age of 12, while Julaidan still resides in, and fights out of, the city.

They are a fascinating pair, who could not have more different personalities. Julaidan is calm and methodical — his 39 years of life experience making up for a lack of professional ring time.

Al-Qahtani, on the other hand, is a bundle of energy, with “Prince” Naseem Hamed-esque charisma both in and out of the ring. Unsurprisingly this has made the “Arabian Warrior” a Saudi Arabian media darling in recent days.

Despite their contrasting characters, the pair shared a common bond on Friday as they pulled off historic wins in front of a raucous King Abdullah Sports City arena.

And both are now refusing to rest on their laurels after experiencing a boxing high that few other fighters taste so early in their careers.

“I feel my body is good to continue,” Julaidan told Arab News.

“At my age I have to listen to my body. I’m 39 years old and it is not easy — but I still have the fire to go and put it all on the line.

“Of course I could just finish here at 2-0, but I still feel I can fight. I still have something to give. I’m not saying there will be a lengthy career but I don’t want to give it up yet.

“I will sit down with my coaches, who I thank from the bottom of my heart for the journey we have already been on, and we will decide what is best going forward.”

For now Julaidan very much deserves a rest. Incredibly, his victory over Martin Kabrhel in Jeddah came just two weeks after his first ever professional boxing bout, in the Netherlands. Trainer Nettles Nasser has guided that transition from the amateur ranks and agrees he still has a little more left to give.

“He was crazy to take this fight at such short notice but he has heart and this I admire so much. One or two more fights is all he needs. This is already a dream come true for him — he is inspiring people though boxing.

“I think there may be a couple more fights in the next year and, who knows, maybe another one back here in Jeddah in 12 months.”

Al-Qahtani would also love to return to Jeddah after a comfortable victory over British fighter Mohammad Mahmoud extended his professional record to 5-0.

The London-based fighter is keen to maintain the momentum created by the World Boxing Super Series and capitalize on his own growing profile by competing for a continental championship.

“God willing I’m hoping to fight for the Asian title,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News. “I’ll discuss with my team but I need a title and need it soon. I’m ready.

“I feel sure that this won’t be the last time I fight in front of my people and I know that I have what it takes to be a champion and have a championship fight back here in Jeddah. This is just the start for boxing in Saudi Arabia and I’m happy to be leading the way.”