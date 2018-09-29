Embarrassment for UK PM May’s party as conference hit by security glitch

BIRMINGHAM: British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives suffered an embarrassing security glitch on Saturday, exposing the personal contact details of senior government ministers and other leading figures on the app for their annual party conference.
Dawn Foster, a columnist with the Guardian newspaper, discovered that a flaw in the Conservative conference app allowed people to log in as anyone attending, as it simply required an email address to be entered.
It meant the mobile phone numbers of all those attending the four-day event — journalists, party members and lawmakers, including senior government ministers — could be accessed. On Twitter, Foster showed how she had been able to log into the system as former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.
“It’s let me login as Boris Johnson, and just straight up given me all the details used for his registration,” she wrote. “I’m the most tech illiterate person alive, and I’ve done this, imagine there are plenty more security bugs.”
There was no immediate response from the Conservative Party. Media said the loophole in the app was closed after it had been pointed out to the party but not before the details of some politicians had been accessed and in some instances changed.
A journalist from the BuzzFeed website said at least two cabinet ministers had received prank calls from the public as a consequence.
Last year, May’s major conference speech descended into chaos after she suffered a coughing fit, a prankster gained access to the stage to hand her the form given to sacked employees, and some letters of her party’s slogans dropped to the ground from a sign on the stage behind her as she spoke.
“I think people will see a really impressive conference all round this year,” Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis told Sky News before news of the security breach was revealed.
Maldives election commission confirms opposition victory
- Election results showed that Solih received 58.4 percent of the votes cast in the Sept. 23 election against current president Yameen Abdul Gayoom's 41.6 percent
- Solih was a democracy activist and former parliamentary majority leader during decades of autocratic rule in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The Maldives’ election commission on Saturday released the final results of this month’s presidential election, confirming the surprising opposition victory by longtime lawmaker Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
The results showed that Solih received 58.4 percent of the votes cast in the Sept. 23 election while his opponent and the current president, Yameen Abdul Gayoom, got 41.6 percent, according to the commission’s spokesman, Ahmed Akram.
The commission had already released provisional results. According to the election law, it must release the official results within seven days of the election.
The election outcome surprised many, given opposition warnings that the voting could be rigged by Yameen.
Since getting elected in 2013, Yameen had cracked down on political dissent, jailing rivals — including his half brother and the Maldives’ first democratically elected president — and Supreme Court justices following allegedly flawed trials, while forcing some into exile. He also consolidated power by exerting control over the courts, bureaucracy, the police and the military.
Solih, 56, was a democracy activist during decades of autocratic rule in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation and a former parliamentary majority leader. He became the Maldivian Democratic Party’s presidential candidate after its other top figures were jailed or exiled by Yameen’s government.
Party leader and former President Mohamed Nasheed, in exile in Sri Lanka, had hoped to run again but was disqualified because of an outstanding prison sentence in the Maldives.
India and China, jostling for greater influence in the Indian Ocean region, had been watching the election closely.
The European Union didn’t send election observers because the Maldives failed to meet conditions for monitoring, and few foreign media were allowed into the country to cover the vote. The US, which earlier threatened sanctions if the elections were not free and fair, urged calm while the election results were being finalized.
The Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule. However, under Yameen’s rule, the country lost many of its democratic gains.