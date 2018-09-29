Saudi female students in Adelaide celebrate National Day in public

ADELAIDE: In the capital city of South Australia, Saudi students have chosen to spread the knowledge about their country with flowers and chocolate.
A group of female Saudi students decided to introduce their country the way they see it. Eighty-eight balloons representing the Kingdom’s National Day were distributed to the children in the heart of Adelaide, along with flowers, chocolate and flyers about the history of Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Hesham Khadawardi, the Saudi cultural attaché in Australia, said: “Saudi women are indispensable contributors to national development, They proudly announce their role supporting and serving the success and advancement of their country. The energy of Saudi contemporary advancement by necessity attracts the synergy of all young ambitious Saudis, both women and men.”
Following the great relationship between the two countries, the UAE cultural attaché in Canberra has contributed to support this celebration. UAE students have participated in the celebrations and the Emirate flag was held up along with the Saudi flag, representing the long and strong bonds between the two nations.
Saudi Arabia, allies slam ‘biased’ UN resolution on Yemen
- It comes after the UN Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged war crimes committed in Yemen
- Saudi Arabia and its allies bemoaned what they said was the council’s “failure to achieve consensus”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and key allies have denounced as “biased” a resolution that renewed a UN-backed investigation of alleged war crimes in Yemen.
The condemnation was issued in a joint statement released late Friday by the Yemen government, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
It comes after the UN Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged war crimes committed in Yemen.
“We are left with a resolution which is biased, and which clearly contradicts the clear mandate laid out by the United Nations Security Council,” said the joint statement.
Rights council members voted in favor of the resolution in Geneva on Friday by 21 to 8, with 18 abstentions.
Saudi Arabia and its allies bemoaned what they said was the council’s “failure to achieve consensus”.
“In particular, we are disappointed that certain member states failed to consider the real and legitimate concerns of those states who are most affected by the situation in Yemen,” their joint statement said.
The resolution showed “disregard for Yemen’s sovereign right to give its consent to cooperate with international resolutions that deal directly with the human rights situation on its own territory”, it added.
On the eve of the vote, the Yemeni government had announced it was ending its cooperation with the UN human rights mission, accusing it of bias in an August report on alleged war crimes.
The report accused both government forces and the Houthi militia of violations of international law.
The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people since the coalition intervened in March 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into exile as the militia closed in on his last stronghold.
It has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with three quarters of the population -- or 22 million people -- in need of humanitarian aid, according to UN figures.