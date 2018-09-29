FaceOf: Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Royal Saudi Air Forces commander

You are here

﻿

JEEDAH: Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz has been commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF) since February 2018. 

He held several posts in the military, including the commandership of King Abdul Aziz Air Base in Dhahran, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. 

He has also been an operations center director, zone commander, and flight officer.

Maj. Gen. Turki holds a bachelor’s degree in aerial sciences. He has also participated in regional and international conferences and forums. 

He has received several medals and pendants including the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the 30-Year Military Service Pendant, and other medals for security, military management, leadership and military appreciation.

Recently, Maj. Gen. Turki announced that Saudi forces are ready to begin joint military exercises in Tunisia next week, as part of the annual Ministry of Defense training plans for the armed forces. 

The exercises are meant to strengthen relations and cooperation between the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Tunisian Air Force, and refine the skills of air crews. 

These exercises will offer a chance to exchange experiences in the fields of technical supply and support, improve combat skills to enhance joint performance, and train air crews to carry out operations in different environments. 

These are the first joint exercises of their kind between Saudi Arabian and Tunisian air forces. They will last for two weeks and lead to improvements in coordination and planning at strategic, operational and tactical levels.

Topics: FaceOf Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz

JEDDAH: Makkah’s local authority has announced the details of the Haramain High Speed Railway’s first journey.
The first journey will take place on Oct. 4, 2018, and tickets can be purchased online.
The high speed train will run between Makkah and Madinah, eight times a day in both directions, and this will increase to 12 journeys from the beginning of 2019.
Trains will run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will run every 60 minutes.
The Haramain High Speed Railway will have five stops, including Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah.
King Salman launched the Haramain High Speed Railway, the biggest electric speed train project in the Middle East, at Jeddah’s Al-Sulaymaniyah station on Tuesday.
The inauguration ceremony concluded with the king taking the train from Jeddah to Madinah.

Topics: Haramain high-speed train Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah Two holy sites

