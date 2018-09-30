El-Gouna: Syrian filmmaker Soudade Kaadan’s fiction debut, “The Day I Lost My Shadow,” explores the horrors of the internecine strife in her country, filtered through a simple story of a mother’s desire to give her son a hot meal.
Partly folklore and partly magic realism, based on the idea that those who lose their shadows lose their souls, the director weaves a disturbing narrative of disruption, disappointment and distress. She was rewarded with the Lion of the Future award for best debut feature at the Venice Film Festival this month.
Guiding us through some of the most tension-ridden situations imaginable, as the mother walks through forests, dodges sniper fire and hides from trigger-happy rebels fighting government forces, Kaadan conveys most profoundly how such bloody wars can rob people of their souls, if not their lives.
The first 15 minutes give a fair idea of what to expect. Sana (Sawsan Erchied), a pharmacist, rushes home from work, encountering hostile security agents and a funeral along the way, in a race against time to beat water rationing. She has to finish her laundry before the water runs out, and make a meal for her son, Khalil (Ahmad Morhaf Al-Ali). Unfortunately, not only is the power cut off, but the cooking gas runs out. Sana’s trials and tribulations begin to multiply after she leaves the relative safety of her home in search of a gas canister.
While the film is effective at portraying the angst of a mother concerned about the son she has left alone at home
and her desperation to get back to him, it is not visually compelling enough to draw us into the sheer magnitude
of the tragedy. In addition, two supporting characters,
Jalal (Samer Ismael) and Reem (Reham Al-Kassar), who choose to go with Sana, are sketchily written.
Overall, there is a sense of dissatisfaction over this depiction of a scenario as grave as what Kaadan sets out to present.
A dissatisfying portrait of life in the shadow of the Syrian war
Masseur is latest to allege abuse by actor Spacey
LOS ANGELES: A masseur in California filed suit on Friday against Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, the latest in a series of sex allegations faced by the actor.
The complainant, identified only as John Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court file, alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session in Malibu, California, two years ago.
A representative of Spacey allegedly contacted the plaintiff requesting a massage for the actor at a private home.
The complainant said that after he went to the home and began performing a massage on Spacey the actor pulled his hand into the actor’s genital area.
A startled Doe was eventually able to get away with his massage table but, in his rush to depart, left sheets and oil behind, the suit says.
Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation. His career has nosedived following allegations by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.
He has not been charged but remains under investigation in both countries.
The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986.
Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.
As a result, Netflix dropped Spacey from its political thriller series “House of Cards,” and he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott’s film “All the Money in the World.”
Spacey is one of the most high-profile scalps in the torrent of allegations that have brought down male power players from the worlds of politics, finance, entertainment and journalism, in the wake of accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein a year ago.