Musk out as Tesla chair, remains CEO in $40M SEC settlement

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have agreed to pay a total of $40 million and make a series of concessions to settle a government lawsuit alleging Musk duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.
The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission allows Musk to remain CEO of the electric car company but requires him to relinquish his role as chairman for at least three years. Tesla must hire an independent chairman to oversee the company, something that should please a number of shareholders who have criticized Tesla’s board for being too beholden to Musk. The deal was announced Saturday, just two days after SEC filed its case seeking to oust Musk as CEO.
Musk, who has an estimated $20 billion fortune, and Tesla, a company that ended June with $2.2 billion in cash, each are paying $20 million to resolve the case, which stemmed from a tweet Musk sent on Aug. 7 indicating he had the financing in place to take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share.
“A reckless tweet cost a lot of money — the $20-million tweet,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader. The deal could remove one cloud that hangs over Tesla. Investors fretted about the company’s ability to cope without Musk, a charismatic entrepreneur whose penchant for coming up with revolutionary ideas has drawn comparisons to one of Silicon Valley’s most revered visionaries, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Tesla’s stock plummeted 14 percent Friday after the SEC filed its lawsuit, erasing more than $7 billion in shareholder wealth. Many analysts predicted the shares were bound to fall even further if Musk had been forced to step down. Tesla’s stock has dropped 30 percent since Aug. 7, closing Friday at $264.77.
The steep downturn in Tesla’s market value may have influenced Musk to have an apparent change of heart and negotiate a settlement. Musk had rejected a similar settlement offer before the SEC sued Thursday, maintaining he had done nothing wrong when he posted a tweet declaring that he had secured the financing to lead a buyout of Tesla.
The SEC alleged Musk wasn’t close to locking up the estimated $25 billion to $50 billion needed to pull off the buyout.
Musk and Tesla reached their settlement without admitting to or denying the SEC’s allegations.
The resolution “is in the best interests of our markets and our investors, including the shareholders of Tesla,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement.
A Tesla spokeswoman said the company and Musk had no comment Saturday.
Besides paying a fine and stripping Musk of his chairman’s title, Tesla also must appoint two more directors who have no ties to the company or its management. Musk will be allowed to remain on the board.
The company also must clamp down on Musk’s communications with investors, a requirement that might make its colorful CEO’s Twitter posts slightly less interesting.
“Considering the drastic punishment the SEC had announced, Musk and Tesla got lucky,” said Krebs, the Autotrader analyst. “Musk at least remains at the helm of the company, and adding a couple of board members is a good thing.”
The SEC also got what it wanted by bringing the combative Musk down a notch and taking steps to tone down his off-the-cuff remarks while forcing Tesla to expand its board to counterbalance its CEO’s power, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. Besides being CEO, Musk owns a roughly 20 percent stake in Tesla.
“Maybe this will make Musk stop acting so crazy and fly right,” Tobias said.
Besides tweeting about a deal that the SEC alleged he didn’t have money to pay for, Musk had been engaging in other erratic behavior that had been raising questions about whether he should remain CEO.
Musk had raised hackles by ridiculing stock market analysts for posing fairly standard questions about Tesla’s shaky finances, and calling a diver who helped rescue 12 boys on a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave a pedophile, triggering a defamation lawsuit. He was also recently caught on a widely circulated video apparently smoking marijuana , a legal drug in Tesla’s home state of California.
The erratic behavior has convinced more analysts that Tesla needs to find a replacement for Musk, but the SEC settlement will allow the company to do so on its own timetable, if it decides to hire a new leader.
Tesla is also under mounting pressure to overcome its past manufacturing problems and produce enough vehicles to become consistently profitable after years of huge losses.
A gauge of the company’s progress should come within the next few days when Tesla is expected to release its vehicle production numbers for the July-September period.
Musk has pledged Tesla would manufacture an average of 7,000 vehicles per week, enough to turn a profit.
Tesla needs to turn the financial corner because it has $1.3 billion in debt coming due during the next six months. If it keeps burning through its cash, Tesla will likely have to raise more money to pay its bills — something that analysts say will be easier to do without any lingering doubt who will be running the company.
Crowdfunding: A new way of closing the financing gap for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
- Scopeer is an equity-based crowdfunding platform that connects entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs in Saudi Arabia with potential local and international investors
JEDDAH: In Saudi Arabia, policies and regulations, access to finance, and acquiring talent are among the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs when starting up a business.
Raising funds is a difficulty that has been faced by entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) globally. But it is even a greater challenge for Saudi-based entrepreneurs. Startups and SMEs here face immense difficulties securing finance from conventional sources such as bank financing, as well as bearing the burden of debt repayment during the initial stages of their development.
It is one of the main reasons why startups can fail during the consolidation stage. Only 3.2 percent of the Saudi established businesses last for more than three years, according to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for Saudi Arabia.
This is evident from the fact that loans to Saudi SMEs, on average, account for less than 2 percent of total bank lending. While startups have even fewer sources of financing with most being dependent on personal resources, family, and friends.
New technology in finance has created the fintech (financial technology) industry: Online businesses and solutions that provide services in a faster, cost-effective and more streamlined manner. Innovative alternative finance, such as peer-to-peer lending (P2P) or crowdfunding, aims to help plug the SME and startup financing gap.
In July 2018, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the approval of the first two trial financial technology licenses to two fintech companies, Scopeer, and Manafa Capital. This qualified the two companies to provide crowdfunding services in the Kingdom as the first results of the Financial Technology Laboratory initiative (FTIL) launched by the CMA at the beginning of 2018.
Abdulrahman Altheeb, CEO of Scopeer, told Arab News: “We worked with the CMA since March 2017 on developing the crowdfunding framework before obtaining the announced license.
“Through benefiting from other newly developed regulations and practices around the world, such as the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the CMA launched its FITL to introduce a set of regulations for the P2P sector that fits the Saudi market needs and behavior. It is aimed that the FITL will function for two years for research and investigatory work which will end with comprehensive market regulations.”
Scopeer is an equity-based crowdfunding platform that connects entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs in Saudi Arabia with potential local and international investors.
“We consider ourselves a startup, and we understand the issue faced by both startups and SMEs in raising fund, and obtaining financing,” Altheeb said.
“The main goal of Scopeer is to fill the financing gap in Saudi Arabia and provide alternative financing options for startups and SMEs by introducing crowdfunding to the market.”
Crowdfunding is one of the fintech solutions, the practice of funding a project or a venture by raising money through the collective effort of a large number of people who each contribute a small amount.
It helps entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs by showcasing their businesses and projects via an online platform.
Altheeb explained: “There are a variety of crowdfunding types that include donation-based crowdfunding, rewards-based crowdfunding, lending-based crowdfunding, and equity-based crowdfunding.”
Currently, he said, “CMA is only issuing licenses for equity-based crowdfunding, which is what we do.”
As its name suggests, equity-based crowdfunding allows contributors or investors to become owners of the company by trading capital for equity shares. As equity owners, contributors receive a financial return on their investment and ultimately receive a share of the profits in the form of a dividend or distribution.
In addition to crowdfunding activities, Scopeer will offer a comprehensive entrepreneurial network that facilitates entrepreneurs’ communication with each other and with investors.
The CEO said: “We will also offer a network of business services providers to help companies in meeting our basic requirements in order to be listed for a crowdfunding campaign. Basically, that will include reputable professionals and consultation companies who will be providing their services for free.”
He also added “requirements would include the companies’ financial position, legal frame, and scalability. And all companies will be evaluated and reviewed by our team before being listed in order to ensure their scalability and sustainability for investors.”
Although it has been known as one of the most promising sources of funding in Europe and the US, crowdfunding is relatively new to Saudi Arabia and the developing world.
A recent report issued by the World Bank suggests that “Crowdfunding currently is predominantly a developed world phenomenon, but the potential exists for developing countries to capitalize on this new form of funding. We estimate that there are up to 344 million households in the developing world able and willing to make small crowdfund investments in community businesses.”
In its announcement earlier in July, the CMA said: “The Financial Technology Laboratory License is one of the CMA’s strategic initiatives resulting from the CMA’s ‘Financial Leadership 2020’ program which works under the umbrella of the Financial Sector Development Program, one of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision execution programs.”
FACTOID
CROWDFUNDING
•Crowdfunding: The practice of funding a project or a venture by raising money through the collective effort of large number of people who each contribute a relatively small amount. •Scopeer: an equity-based crowdfunding platform that connects entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs in Saudi Arabia with potential local and international investors. •Crowdfunding is an internet-enabled way to raise money — typically from about $1,000 to $1 million – in the form of either donations or investments from multiple individuals. This new form of capital formation emerged in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.