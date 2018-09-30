India, at UN: Pakistan is harboring terrorists

UNITED NATIONS: India’s foreign minister accused neighboring Pakistan of harboring terrorists in an angry speech Saturday before the UN General Assembly and rejected the notion that India is sabotaging peace talks with Pakistan, calling it “a complete lie.” Hours later, Pakistan shot back in its own speech, accusing India of financing terrorists and declaring that New Delhi “preferred politics over peace.”
India’s Sushma Swaraj pointed to the fact that Osama bin Laden had been living quietly in Pakistan before he was found and killed by a team of US Navy SEALs, and said the mastermind of the 2008 attack in Mumbai in which 168 people died “still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity.” Pakistan has said there is not enough evidence to arrest him.
“In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west,” Swaraj said. “Our neighbor’s expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism, it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity.”
Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week. India called it off only one day after it was announced, following the killing of an Indian border guard in the disputed region of Kashmir.
The two South Asian nations, always uneasy neighbors, face off under particularly tense conditions in that region at a “line of control” that cuts through a rugged mountain range.
The announcement of the planned meeting had been considered an encouraging sign for restarting stalled talks between the nuclear-armed neighbors. New Delhi had agreed to hold the meeting in response to a letter from newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has written his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, stressing the need for positive change, a mutual desire for peace and a readiness to discuss terrorism.
“We accepted the proposal,” Swaraj said. “But within hours of our acceptance, news came that terrorists had killed one of our jawans. Does this indicate a desire for dialogue?“
Qureshi said it was the third time that the current Indian administration had called off talks, “each time on flimsy grounds.”
He said in his speech that “Pakistan continues to face terrorism that is financed, facilitated and orchestrated by our eastern neighbor.” He referred to extremist attacks in his home country, including one at an army school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 150 children, which he said were perpetrated by “terrorists supported by India.”
Qureshi’s afternoon speech prompted a vehement response from India, which exercised its right of reply at the end of the daylong meeting and accused Pakistan of spreading “fake allegations and fake facts.” Pakistan, in turn, responded by accusing India of “practicing terrorism as an instrument of state policy.”
Since independence from Britain in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, divided between the two countries but sought by each in its entirety.
“The unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute hinders the realization of the goal of durable peace between the two countries,” Qureshi said. “For over 70 years it has remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council and a blot on the conscience of humanity.”
He welcomed the release of a report earlier this year by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that mentioned “chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces” in Kashmir. The report was written without visiting the region as both sides refused to grant unconditional access to the investigators. India at the time rejected it as a selective compilation of largely unverified information.
The UN has had a peacekeeping mission in the region since 1949, making it one of the world body’s longest-running peacekeeping operations. It is currently one of the smallest, with about 120 troops as of last month.
India, at UN: Pakistan is harboring terrorists
India, at UN: Pakistan is harboring terrorists
- India called it off only one day after it was announced, following the killing of an Indian border guard in the disputed region of Kashmir
UNITED NATIONS: India’s foreign minister accused neighboring Pakistan of harboring terrorists in an angry speech Saturday before the UN General Assembly and rejected the notion that India is sabotaging peace talks with Pakistan, calling it “a complete lie.” Hours later, Pakistan shot back in its own speech, accusing India of financing terrorists and declaring that New Delhi “preferred politics over peace.”
Money launderers are taking EU to the cleaners, experts say
- A big chunk of the allegedly laundered funds came from Russia, while the second-biggest group of non-resident customers were UK corporate entities
- The EU’s parliament in August adopted a new anti-money laundering directive
PARIS: European Union nations may boast the world’s most stringent anti-money laundering rules, but recent scandals show that criminals are good at exploiting the bloc’s Achilles’ heel: A patent lack of coordination.
“There are problems relating to coordination at various levels: at the national level, between prudential and anti-money laundering institutions, and between states and the European Union,” said Laure Brillaud at Transparency International EU.
Denmark, seen widely as a beacon in the global fight against corruption and fraud, was thrust into the spotlight when an inquiry found that probably many billions of euros were laundered through the Estonian branch of the Scandinavian country’s biggest lender, Danske Bank.
According to the probe, “a large part” of transactions totalling 200 billion euros ($235 billion) at that branch were “suspicious.”
A big chunk of the allegedly laundered funds came from Russia, while the second-biggest group of non-resident customers were UK corporate entities. Britain has announced a probe into the activities of these companies.
Also this month, Dutch banking giant ING axed its top financial officer following a scandal over the firm’s failure to vet clients for potential money laundering activities.
In March, Malta’s financial services watchdog froze the assets of Pilatus Bank after the bank’s chairman was arrested for allegedly circumventing US sanctions in Iran.
And in February, US authorities accused Latvia’s third-largest lender ABLV of large-scale money laundering with connections to North Korea’s nuclear weapons development program.
Other European banking giants, including HSBC, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas have been fined millions of dollars in recent years for failing to put in place sufficient anti-money laundering controls.
“It’s a good sign that these cases are coming to light, but it remains a concern that the United States has to flag the problem,” said Brillaud at Transparency International EU.
The EU’s parliament in August adopted a new anti-money laundering directive, a move the European Commission said would “bring more transparency to improve the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing across the European Union.”
But experts say the EU’s efforts are simply no match for criminals who have seen through the lack of a centralized authority tasked with fighting fraud across the bloc.
Emile Legroux of the Paris-based consulting group Mazars said that while the new EU directive aims to harmonize efforts across the bloc, differences between member states’ legal structures mean there are bound to be gaps in implementation.
“Some countries implement the European directive in a very theoretical way... while others like France take a very practical approach,” Legroux said.
“The first problem relates to rule implementation; then there is a concern over the EU’s follow-up not just of whether the directive has been implemented into law, but also that the law is actually applied,” said Brillaud.
Banks need to carry out routine checks to ensure there is no suspicious activity, and they need to immediately inform the authorities of any areas of concern, she recommended.
Earlier this month, the European Commission said that as part of its anti-money laundering efforts it wants to strengthen the European Banking Authority, which is set to move its headquarters from London to Paris because of Brexit.
Concerns remain, however, that the EBA may not be equipped to get the job done.