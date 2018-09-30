Money launderers are taking EU to the cleaners, experts say

PARIS: European Union nations may boast the world’s most stringent anti-money laundering rules, but recent scandals show that criminals are good at exploiting the bloc’s Achilles’ heel: A patent lack of coordination.
“There are problems relating to coordination at various levels: at the national level, between prudential and anti-money laundering institutions, and between states and the European Union,” said Laure Brillaud at Transparency International EU.
Denmark, seen widely as a beacon in the global fight against corruption and fraud, was thrust into the spotlight when an inquiry found that probably many billions of euros were laundered through the Estonian branch of the Scandinavian country’s biggest lender, Danske Bank.
According to the probe, “a large part” of transactions totalling 200 billion euros ($235 billion) at that branch were “suspicious.”
A big chunk of the allegedly laundered funds came from Russia, while the second-biggest group of non-resident customers were UK corporate entities. Britain has announced a probe into the activities of these companies.
Also this month, Dutch banking giant ING axed its top financial officer following a scandal over the firm’s failure to vet clients for potential money laundering activities.
In March, Malta’s financial services watchdog froze the assets of Pilatus Bank after the bank’s chairman was arrested for allegedly circumventing US sanctions in Iran.
And in February, US authorities accused Latvia’s third-largest lender ABLV of large-scale money laundering with connections to North Korea’s nuclear weapons development program.
Other European banking giants, including HSBC, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas have been fined millions of dollars in recent years for failing to put in place sufficient anti-money laundering controls.
“It’s a good sign that these cases are coming to light, but it remains a concern that the United States has to flag the problem,” said Brillaud at Transparency International EU.
The EU’s parliament in August adopted a new anti-money laundering directive, a move the European Commission said would “bring more transparency to improve the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing across the European Union.”
But experts say the EU’s efforts are simply no match for criminals who have seen through the lack of a centralized authority tasked with fighting fraud across the bloc.
Emile Legroux of the Paris-based consulting group Mazars said that while the new EU directive aims to harmonize efforts across the bloc, differences between member states’ legal structures mean there are bound to be gaps in implementation.
“Some countries implement the European directive in a very theoretical way... while others like France take a very practical approach,” Legroux said.
“The first problem relates to rule implementation; then there is a concern over the EU’s follow-up not just of whether the directive has been implemented into law, but also that the law is actually applied,” said Brillaud.
Banks need to carry out routine checks to ensure there is no suspicious activity, and they need to immediately inform the authorities of any areas of concern, she recommended.
Earlier this month, the European Commission said that as part of its anti-money laundering efforts it wants to strengthen the European Banking Authority, which is set to move its headquarters from London to Paris because of Brexit.
Concerns remain, however, that the EBA may not be equipped to get the job done.
BIRMINGHAM, England: Prime Minister Theresa May called on her party on Sunday to unite behind her plan to leave the European Union, making a direct appeal to critics by saying their desire for a free trade deal was at the heart of her own Brexit proposals.
At the start of what is set to be one of the Conservative Party’s stormiest annual conferences, May’s plans were once again attacked by two former ministers, with former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, calling them “deranged.”
Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, the debate over how to leave the bloc is still raging in the center-right Conservative Party, and even in the government.
May’s already fragile leadership was put under further pressure this month when the EU rejected parts of the so-called Chequers plan. But she put a positive spin on those talks, saying she was ready to consider to the EU’s concerns.
“My message to my party is let’s come together and get the best deal for Britain,” May told the BBC in the central English city of Birmingham.
“At the heart of the Chequers plan is a free trade deal, a free trade area and frictionless trade ... Chequers at the moment is the only plan on the table that delivers on the Brexit vote ... and also delivers for the people of Northern Ireland.”
May has shown little sign of shifting away from her Chequers plan, named after her country residence where she hashed out an agreement on Brexit with her ministers in July, despite growing criticism that her proposals offer the worst of all worlds.
Johnson, who quit May’s cabinet after Chequers was agreed, called her plans “deranged” and attacked the prime minister for not believing in Brexit.
“Unlike the prime minister I campaigned for Brexit,” Johnson, the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed May, told the Sunday Times newspaper.
“Unlike the prime minister I fought for this, I believe in it, I think it’s the right thing for our country and I think that what is happening now is, alas, not what people were promised in 2016.”
Davis, who like Johnson resigned in protest said her plan was “just wrong,” but he also said he thought it was 80-90 percent likely that the government would strike an exit deal with the EU.
Testy conference
May’s team hoped the party’s conference would give her a platform to renew her pledge to help those people who are “just about managing,” trying to pull the focus away from Brexit and on to a domestic agenda.
But her first announcement — for an additional levy on foreign home buyers — did little to reset the conversation, with Sunday dominated again with Brexit, a possible leadership campaign and the prospect of an early election.
Johnson’s interview in the Sunday Times was seen by many in the party to be the start of a campaign to unseat May — something that angered some Conservatives who are critical of the former foreign minister.
May refused to be drawn on his comments, and did not refer to him by name in a lengthy interview with the BBC. But her response was sharp.
“I do believe in Brexit,” she said.
“But crucially I believe in delivering Brexit in a way that respects the vote and delivers on the vote of the British people while also protecting our union, protecting jobs and ensuring that we make a success of Brexit for the future.”
And she did find some support.
Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said she still believed May could still manage to win a deal with the EU, and her party chairman, Brandon Lewis, said he believed she could lead into the next election, due in 2022.
Davidson told Sky News that the EU summit in Salzburg had actually “slightly cleared the air actually, we know that officials are working very closely together.”
“I think there is still a basis there for a deal to be done.”