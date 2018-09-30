First rebel group begins withdrawal from demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib

BEIRUT: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that rebel group Failaq al-Sham has started withdrawing its forces and heavy arms from a demilitarised zone in northwest Syria.
The group is the first to comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarised buffer zone set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based war monitor told Reuters.
Rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.
"The group is withdrawing its forces and heavy arms in small batches from southern Aleppo countryside, adjacent to Idlib province, which is part of the DMZ towards the west," Abdulrahman said.
The demilitarized zone will be 15 to 20 km (10 to 12 miles) deep, run along the contact line between rebel and government fighters, and will be patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces.
Turkey and Russia had agreed in mid-September to enforce a new demilitarized zone in Idlib province from which rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.
Failaq al-Sham is the third largest group among the rebel groups in Northwest Syria, according to the monitor.
The biggest extremist group, Tahrir al-Sham, has yet to announce its position regarding the agreement.
The group is the first to comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarised buffer zone set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based war monitor told Reuters.
DUBAI: Special courts set up in a drive against financial crime have sentenced three people to death, state television reported on Sunday, as the country faces renewed US sanctions and a public outcry against profiteering and corruption.
The special Islamic revolutionary courts were set up last month to try suspects quickly after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for “swift and just” legal action to confront an “economic war” by foreign enemies.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, quoted by state TV, said the courts handed down out death sentences to three defendants after convicting them of “spreading corruption on earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s Islamic laws.
Mohseni Ejei did not name the three but said the sentences would have to be upheld by the supreme court before being carried out, the TV reported.
Iranian officials have accused arch-foes the United States and Israel, as well as regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile, of fomenting unrest and waging an economic war to destabilize Iran.
Mohseni Ejei said 32 other defendants were sentenced to jail terms of up to 20 years, the official news agency IRNA reported.
In May the United States pulled out of a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Washington has reimposed a number of sanctions on Iran, and it is planning to impose heavier sanctions in November aimed at the Islamic Republic’s oil sector.
The rial currency has lost about 70 percent of its value since April under the threat of revived US sanctions, with heavy demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians trying to protect their savings.
The cost of living has also soared, sparking sporadic demonstrations against profiteering and corruption, with many protesters chanting anti-government slogans.