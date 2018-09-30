SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent South Korean President Moon Jae-in a pair of white North Korean Pungsan dogs as a gift, the latest sign of a dramatic thaw in relations between the Korean rivals.
Moon and Kim held their third meeting this year in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in mid-September, when Kim proposed the idea of the canine presents, the South Korean presidential Blue House said in a statement on Sunday.
The dogs passed through the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) and the truce village of Panmunjom into South Korea on Thursday.
Kim crossed at the same place to meet Moon for the first time in April this year.
The breed, named after a North Korean county, is known for its loyalty and skills for hunting, even tigers. It is designated as a North Korean “natural monument” animal.
The two will live with South Korea’s First Dog, Tori, who became the first shelter dog to take up residence at the South Korean presidential compound.
Moon, who is known to be an animal lover, adopted the black mixed breed Tori in July last year, two months after he took office.
It is not the first time a North Korean leader has sent a pair of Pungsan dogs to a South Korean leader.
In 2000, late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, father of Kim Jong Un, sent two Pungsan dogs to then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung when they held the first inter-Korean summit.
Paws for peace: North Korea’s Kim sends two dogs across DMZ
Paws for peace: North Korea’s Kim sends two dogs across DMZ
- The news comes at the same time as Trump announced he and Kim 'fell in love'
- The dogs passed through the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) and the truce village of Panmunjom into South Korea
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent South Korean President Moon Jae-in a pair of white North Korean Pungsan dogs as a gift, the latest sign of a dramatic thaw in relations between the Korean rivals.
Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
- The migrants included Libyans, sub-Saharan Africans and Afghans
- Their number includes a five-month pregnant woman and Bella the dog, the first animal rescued with migrants in the Mediterranean
VALLETTA: The Maltese authorities on Sunday finally took 58 migrants from the Aquarius to Valletta after they had waited for days in rough seas on the rescue ship that can no longer go to port after its flag was pulled.
The migrants, including Libyans, sub-Saharan Africans and Afghans, boarded two buses at a Malta Armed Forces base in Valletta after being transferred from the Aquarius to a Maltese patrol boat in international waters.
Their number includes a five-month pregnant woman and Bella the dog, the first animal rescued with migrants in the Mediterranean and they are to be sent on to four European countries after a tense standoff over their fate last week.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR said that it had not yet been decided where which of the migrants — 18 children, 17 women, 23 men and a dog — would go.
“We hope that they will leave Malta in a few days,” UNHCR representative Paolo Biondi told AFP at the base.
France has agreed to take 18 of the migrants, Germany and Spain 15 each and Portugal 10.
Panama pulled its flag from the ship a week ago, meaning the unregistered Aquarius would not be able to leave any port, while other rescue vessels already impounded in Valletta fight a protracted legal battle.
The group were picked up from two boats plying the perilous route between North Africa and Europe last Monday.
The Aquarius, chartered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, is the only civilian ship still trying to rescue migrants making the perilous journey from North Africa to Europe.
With no flag, Aquarius was expected to sail for its home port of Marseille in southern France.