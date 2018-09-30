You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia’s e-visa system goes live with Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix tickets sale

The new Gen2 Formula E car, being showcased on the sidelines of the press conference in Ad Diriyah. (Center for International Communication (CIC), Ministry of Media, Saudi Arabia)
His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, Vice-Chair of Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority; and Felipe Massa, Venturi Team Driver, at an official press conference on Tuesday, September 25, to launch the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix, which will be staged at a stunning UNESCO heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh on 15th December 2018. Tickets for the event, now open to international visitors for the first time, are on sale at www.sharek.sa/formulae now. (Sportscode)
The new Gen2 Formula E car, being showcased on the sidelines of the press conference in Ad Diriyah. (Center for International Communication (CIC), Ministry of Media, Saudi Arabia)
0

  • The platform offers a seamless ticket purchase and online visa application process for sporting fans from around the world
  • The venue of the event, the ancient city of Ad Diriyah, the first seat of power for Saudi’s Kings, is itself a draw for international tourists
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA) on Sunday announced details of its new electronic visa system, Sharek, which has gone live and will allow international motor racing fans to travel to the Kingdom for the December 15 Formula E race, the Saudia Ad Diriyah E Prix near Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia is very excited to be inviting international tourists into Kingdom for the first time as tickets for the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix go on sale via its new visa platform new  Sharek,” GSA said in a statement.

Described as a ‘milestone’ for Saudi Arabia, www.sharek.sa/formulae has gone live. In a first move to open its borders to international visitors, GSA announced last Tuesday the launch of Sharek. 

The platform offers a seamless ticket purchase and online visa application process for sporting fans from around the world wanting to experience the biggest festival of racing, live music and entertainment, including thrilling action on the track and global superstars performing on stage over three days at historical Ad Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh.

With the tickets for the December 15 event now on sale, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, Vice-Chair of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, said: “This is an exciting milestone for us. When you host international championships, you have international fans who want to attend. And, of course, the best way to see Saudi Arabia is to visit through sports, this isn’t just the first way, it is the best way.

“I want them to see Saudi Arabia, I want them to see my country, I want them to meet the people and to see who we really are. The best way for people to see the real Saudi Arabia is to come and this is their chance. We are very welcoming and I’m sure people will have a different point of view when they do.

“We are very lucky to have the support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and hopefully this will be the starting point of more events and more accessibility for fans and for people who want to visit the Kingdom.”

The venue of the event, the ancient city of Ad Diriyah, the first seat of power for Saudi’s Kings, is itself a draw for international tourists, being a stunning UNESCO heritage site. Via www.sharek.sa/formulae, travelers who buy a ticket for the race can obtain a 14-day visa for SAR640, the equivalent of approximately $170.

That allows for full entrance to the event, free mobility within specific Saudi territories. Applicants simply need to complete their personal details online, upload a photograph and a copy of their passport, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will then confirm eligibility within seconds. After payment, the visa will be emailed to the international traveler and this can be printed off and used to enter Saudi Arabia. The Holy cities of Makkah and Madinah remain off-limits to non-Muslim travelers.

Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E, said: “We are the first event that will be enjoying this new system of visa, only by buying a ticket for the race you can come into Saudi Arabia with a visa. I think this means another element of how Saudi Arabia is opening up for tourism. I think that is a great change.”

Princess Haifa al Saud, secretary general of the Formula E local organising committee, said: “For the first time we get to show the world what Saudi Arabia is really about from the inside, to see our youth, to feel the energy that we have, to understand us more, our culture, our tradition, our background.

“They will see how full of energy and life we are and how much we are excited to host such an event here in our country.”

Tickets for the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix start from SAR395 for a seat in the grandstand and concert access and are available at www.sharek.sa/formulae. International travelers are limited to one ticket per visa.

Saudi boxing fans real winners in historic Jeddah fight night

ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
MARK LOMAS
0

  • Fans in the stands, boxers in the ring, heroes from the past all agree — this was one knock-out event
  • The event was hailed as a resounding success by fighters past and present on a memorable sporting night
0

JEDDAH: One fighter took home $10 million and the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy, the other took home $5 million — but the real winners on a historic night in Jeddah were the Saudi boxing fans.

Thousands of them packed the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday to watch Callum Smith, from Liverpool, beat Londoner George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final to become the new WBA super-middleweight champion.

The first professionally sanctioned fight night in Saudi history came with a sense of wonder and excitement; an aura of mystique that was enhanced  by subtleties such as the hazy mist emitted from the swinging light projectors surrounding the ring.

The atmosphere and energy generated by the crowd was infectious.  The constant stomping of feet caused the floor to rumble, a vent for fans eager to release the excitement within. The combination of crowd cheers, jeers, and whistles, along with constant camera flashes and blaring music, created a sort of twilight zone of sensory overload. Thousands of smartphones among the crowd, their flashlights turned on, illuminated the arena like fireflies on a summer night. 

Noticing the youthful make-up of the crowd, organizers Comos and the GSA hope the event will be a launching pad for the sport in the Kingdom. (AFP)

“This experience was amazing,” said Ahmed Saif, a lawyer from Jeddah. “Having the opportunity to witness live boxing makes us so happy. Tonight had everything. Decisions and knockouts. Both Saudi fighters also won their fights so we are all very proud of them.”

Before, Saif would always be looking elsewhere on extended weekends to have fun and disconnect from work. “We used to travel for these kinds of events and the expenses for travel and logistics were always felt. Now the entertainment is coming to us, the ticket prices are affordable as well, so we are very happy and just thankful to both the GSA and GEA (General Sport Authority and General Entertainment Authority) for continuing to bring these fun and exciting events to Saudi Arabia.”

The event was hailed as a resounding success by fighters past and present on a memorable sporting night. The crowd appeared to side with Smith during the fight and the new champion was full of praise for his hosts.

“There were a lot of questions when it was announced, but Jeddah has been brilliant,” he said. “The people we’ve met, the hotel — they can’t do enough for me. I’ve been here nearly a week and they’ve made it as comfortable as possible.

“I can’t praise the tournament enough. The atmosphere was just as good as any I’ve boxed in front of. I got a great reception, as did George, and I want to thank the people of Saudi Arabia for that.”

Smith’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has put on boxing shows all over the world and was impressed by Saudi Arabia’s maiden offering, applauding the vision of organisers.

He said: “When you come in here and see the arena and the atmosphere and the way the sport has been welcomed to this region, it makes you realise that boxing is a global sport.

“It’s tough to build from a blank canvas in terms of commission, infrastructure, anti-doping, paramedics. We didn’t know what to expect, so congratulations for trying to push the boundaries.”

For the two local Saudi fighters on the card, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani and Abdulfatah Julaidan, it was the opportunity of a lifetime in Jeddah. A partisan home support waved flags and made their voices heard, helped by the fact both men delivered convincing points victories. 

“I just wanted to have fun and show the crowd what I can do,” said Al-Qahtani, who continued the unbeaten start to his professional career. “I loved it every second of it.  

“It was everything I hoped for and more. I have struggled all my life, performing all over the world and getting booed — today I felt proud to be King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. 

“Wembley has had its time. The 02 has had its time. Las Vegas has had its time. Now it’s our time; it’s Saudi time.”

Callum Smith with his trophy. (AFP)

Julaidan, who won his second pro fight just two weeks after his first, added: “It is an amazing feeling — a first victory in my country is something I can’t describe but we did it. 

“This was a victory for Saudi Arabia as much as for me and it is a dream come true. To have kids waiting there for me, asking for my autograph — this is a night I will never forget.”

The youthful make-up of the crowd will have been encouraging to organisers Comos and the GSA, who hope the event will be a launching pad for the sport in the Kingdom.

And the appetite for boxing did not go unnoticed by legendary British fighter Prince Naseem Hamed.

The former three-weight champion, who was born to Yemeni parents, commands great respect in the region thanks to his Arab roots.

He addressed the crowd in Arabic and English, saying: “I feel honoured to be in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is a breakthrough with our first major fight in Jeddah. It’s great to be a part of it — there were some good fights, and a great atmosphere.

“It would have been amazing to fight here. It wasn’t written for me but I’m here today to witness history, and I am proud.”

