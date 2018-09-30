UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019
According to the state-run WAM news agency, over 40 percent of next year’s budget will go toward community development, 17 percent toward education and 7 percent to health care.
The UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said the cabinet had also approved a 180 billion dirham budget for the next three years.
“Fifty-nine percent of [the three-year budget] will go toward education and social development,” Sheikh Mohammed, also the ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Sunday.
“Our budget is without deficit, and next year’s budget will be the largest in the history of the country.”
During the Cabinet meeting, a new federal law was adopted to regulate the space and advanced technology sectors in the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, “The goal is to open up the space sector to investment, research and partnership building.”
“It was a coincidence to adopt a large federal budget with the new law for space sector. Both will take the Emirates to new heights,” he added.
In May, the UAE announced new incentives to lure foreign investment, including 100 percent ownership of companies and 10-year visas for professionals and investors.
The measures by the UAE, the Middle East’s second largest economy after Saudi Arabia, came amid a slowdown in the oil, tourism and real estate sectors.
The International Monetary Fund said in May that UAE economic growth fell to just 0.5 percent in 2017 from 3.0 percent the previous year, due to a contraction in the oil sector.
Dubai Airport dismisses reports of Houthi drone attack
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport released a statement on Sunday confirming that flights were operating as normal after a news report claiming the Houthi militia had launched a drone attack against the airport.
“With regards to reports by questionable sources this morning, Dubai Airports can confirm that Dubai International (DXB) is operating as normal without any interruption,” said an airport spokesman.
The statement was also carried by the Dubai Media Office on Twitter.
With regards to reports by questionable sources this morning, Dubai Airports can confirm that Dubai International (DXB) is operating as normal without any interruption.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 30, 2018
Earlier on Sunday, the Houthi’s Al-Masirah TV reported, without providing evidence, that a Sammad-3 drone had launched an attack on the airport.
UAE officials last month denied reports by Houthi media that the group had targeted Dubai airport with a drone.