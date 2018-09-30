Egypt Olympic committee wants legal action against club head

CAIRO: Egypt’s Olympic Committee has appealed to the country’s parliament to lift the immunity of the chairman of a Cairo club it sanctioned for misconduct, saying his abuse of the privilege has left his victims without recourse to justice.
Mortada Mansour of Zamalek FC was sanctioned Saturday by both the Confederation of African Football and the Egyptian Olympic Committee for insulting the head of CAF and for unethical conduct. Mansour reacted defiantly, threatening to burn down CAF’s Cairo headquarters, throw it out of Egypt or preventing its head, Ahmad, from entering its offices.
“It’s a conspiracy against Zamalek,” he said in a video clip posted online late Saturday. He said no one could stop him from attending matches and framed the crisis in nationalistic terms, amid a wave of xenophobia that has gripped Egypt in recent years and which is often stoked by the pro-government media.
This is a case of “enlisting the aid of a foreign party against an Egyptian citizen,” he said in the video, alluding to the meeting Saturday between delegates of the Egyptian and international Olympic committees to discuss his case.
The state-owned daily Al-Ahram published Sunday the Olympic committee’s full statement on Mansour. Its call on the 596-seat parliament to lift his immunity so he can face legal proceedings appeared to be a thinly veiled criticism of the pro-government chamber, which has repeatedly declined requests to waive that privilege.
“The purpose of immunity is not to empower those who have it to insult, slander and stain the reputation of sports figures who have no recourse to justice before the courts,” said the statement, which accused Mansour of breaking the law and violating the constitution.
“He should be a role model for youths rather than hurling abuse at everyone, their families and mothers,” it added.
Saturday’s punitive actions are the first against Mansour, who has over the years been loathed and feared because of his abusive language and nearly daily, expletives-laden outbursts on TV talk shows. A one-time judge who now runs a law practice, Mansour has routinely threatened critics with voice recordings or documents allegedly touching on their moral integrity or honor.
His public vulgarity — including insults targeting families of his critics or rivals and innuendo about their sexual orientation — has been intensely debated.
Vowing to take more actions against Mansour, the Olympic committee’s statement said nothing would stop it from ensuring that the law prevails and to protect sports in Egypt.
“Egypt’s international reputation will not be disgraced or associated with a person who knows nothing but lies,” it said, according to Al-Ahram.
CAF on Saturday banned Mansour for a year from all soccer-related activity and fined him $40,000. The Olympic committee’s punitive measures included moving away from Zamalek’s home ground all sports events and for sports federations to cease recognizing any correspondence signed by Mansour.
The sanctions were effective immediately. They would stay in place until an investigation into Mansour’s conduct was complete, said the statement.
Cristiano Ronaldo slams ‘fake news’ rape reports, lawyers to sue Der Spiegel over ‘illegal’ claims
Ronaldo’s lawyer Christian Schertz said in a statement the report was “an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy,” and that he would seek legal redress for his client from the magazine.
The statement was sent to Reuters by Ronaldo’s agent Gestifute in response to a request for comment on the Der Spiegel story. Gestifute did not answer any specific questions about the content of the Der Spiegel report, which Reuters was unable to independently verify.
Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in world sport. He has been named player of the year five times and transferred to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer for 100 million euros. The Italian club declined to comment on the Der Spiegel report.
The magazine said the rape allegedly took place in June 2009 in a hotel room in Las Vegas, according to Leslie Mark Stovall, lawyer for the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga.
Ronaldo and Mayorga then reached an out-of-court agreement, according to Stovall as reported in the magazine.
It said, according to Stovall, that she had pledged never to speak of the accusation again and Ronaldo paid her $375,000.
“Kathryn was sexually assaulted in June 2009 by an individual named Cristiano Ronaldo,” Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, said in a video published online by Der Spiegel.
Reuters was not able to independently verify Mayorga’s allegations.
Stovall did not immediately respond to email requests from Reuters for comment on the report and Mayorga was not available for comment in telephone calls to her home.
Her lawyer told Der Spiegel, however, that he had filed a civil complaint seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.
“The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Cristiano Ronaldo responsible within a civil court of law for the injuries he has caused Kathryn Mayorga and the consequences of those injuries,” Stovall told Der Spiegel.
Schertz said he would seek compensation from Der Spiegel for “moral damages in an amount corresponding to the gravity of the infringement, which is probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years.”
The magazine’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Alfred Weinzierl, told Reuters that Der Spiegel had repeatedly written to Ronaldo’s management and lawyers about the allegations before publishing its report.
“We sent written questions, to which there were no answers. Nobody sued us in connection with earlier Ronaldo reports,” he said in an email.
Mayorga told Der Spiegel she no longer felt bound by the non-disclosure agreement as she suffers from the consequences of the night nine years ago.
“I’ve had like these serious breakdowns,” she told the magazine. “And again, blaming of the rape. And I blame him, and I blame myself for signing that thing.”