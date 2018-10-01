Muhammad Ali’s daughter predicts bright future for boxing in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The daughter of Muhammad Ali, Rasheda Ali, has backed Saudi Arabian boxing to capitalize on the resounding success of Friday night’s historic fight night in Jeddah.

Rasheda presented the Muhammad Ali Trophy to Callum Smith after he beat fellow Briton George Groves in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final at a packed King Abdullah Sports City Arena.

Rasheda was delighted that the Kingdom witnessed big-time boxing for the first time, recalling her father’s heyday when he took the sport to Africa and Asia in the 1970s. The three-time world heavyweight champion’s two most iconic fights were the “Rumble in the Jungle” against George Foreman in DR Congo — then known as Zaire — and the “Thrilla in Manila” against Joe Frazier which took place in the Philippines.

And Rasheda now feels that boxing can jab its way into the sporting consciousness of Saudi Arabia.

“Soccer is the preferred sport here in Jeddah, but I have to say that through the success of this bout and the World Boxing Series, I think it might be able to open up some doors for boxing to gain traction here and in Saudi Arabia as a whole,” the 48-year-old said.

“It’s a way to bring boxing back to the fold when it comes to sports.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why the World Boxing Series has really gone on through the world because it is a universal sport. This is an opportunity for boxing to grow in Saudi Arabia and throughout the world.”

Saudi Arabia’s vigorous drive to hold world-class sporting events is part of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy beyond oil through sectors such as tourism. Rasheda said such groundbreaking moves echo the revolutionary activities of her father, who was a passionate civil rights activist and humanitarian — as well as the most recognized boxer of all time.

She said: “My dad shook up the world by not only becoming heavyweight champion of the world three times, but he also showed the world that if you believe in something, true conviction can create change and make this world a better place.”

Rasheda (right) added that it was “an honor” to award a trophy bearing her father’s name to the undefeated Smith after he became the WBA super-middleweight champion with a stunning seventh-round knockout of Groves.

“I know my dad would have been so pleased that these two champions, Groves and Smith, were questing to win the greatest award in the super-middleweight division with a trophy in my dad’s honor,” said Ali.

“I know he would be so proud to be a part of this,” she continued.

“I know he would have been here cheering these two champions on because he loved boxing and boxing has done so much for my father.

“I know he’d be proud to have a trophy named after him for the grand prize.”

Rasheda’s first visit to the Kingdom was also significant in that Jeddah is just an hour away from Makkah, the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad, and center of the Islam faith that shaped much of her father’s life.

Her father traveled to Makkah to perform Hajj in 1972, and Rasheda — who is also a proud Muslim — plans to do likewise in the future.

She said her trip had been “a wonderful experience, just beautiful,” and even attended her first football match, Al-Ittihad’s 2-2 draw with Al-Wehda, and was thrilled to see many women in attendance.

This followed the lifting of the ban on Saudi women entering stadiums in January, which was followed by their being allowed to drive in June.

Rasheda said: “It’s very empowering and I’m so happy for Saudi women. I’m sure they’re very excited about the opportunity to finally be able to get their independence by being able to drive.

“I think this is just the beginning and it’s only going to get better for Saudi women. The future is bright for Saudi women moving forward.”

While looking forward with optimism, Rasheda savors memories about her father’s incomparable and imperishable impact on people worldwide.

She was naturally overwhelmed to hear yet more reverential tales about “The Greatest” during her Saudi stint.

“A lot of people have come up to me to say my dad changed their lives. A lot of them have said they were named after my father. We know that Muhammad and Ali are very common names here, but at the same time a lot of people say my dad gave them confidence and taught them to believe in themselves.

“That really resonates. It makes me feel very special that he was able to touch people who unfortunately never got a chance to meet him in person.”