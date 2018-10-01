Saudi-led coalition pledges to counter hostile media

Apps World forum to draw over 15,000 visitors in Jeddah

JEDDAH: After the success of Applications World Forum (Apps World) first edition last year, the Jeddah Entrepreneurship Committee (JEC) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizing the second edition of Apps World, under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

Apps World, which is being held from Thursday to Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, is considered “the only one of its kind in the electronic applications sector, which gathers applications owners, beneficiaries, investors, developers and emerging projects all under one roof,” said Thamer Al-Fartooshi, chairman of the JEC.

The three-day forum will be launched in the presence of Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar.

Al-Fartooshi added: “We aim to provide a platform and space for all the Kingdom’s e-commerce leaders, startup developers and information and technology enthusiasts to come together and discuss the current growth trends and future potential for applications in the country.”

Almost 150 e-commerce-based companies and application developers participated in last year’s edition of Apps World, and the forum had more than 8,000 visitors between Sept. 28 and 29, 2017.

“This year, our targets include hosting 150-200 participators and more than 15,000 visitors,” said Al-Fartooshi.

“Our vision lays on being the first platform for entrepreneurs in the technology sector and business application developers in Saudi Arabia to guide them in reaching the highest international standards.”

Its agenda includes workshops presented by sponsors and entrepreneurs where attendees will be able to learn directly from experienced market leaders on topics such as e-commerce, marketing through applications, and ideas development.

The forum will also give attendees the chance to hear directly from specialized speakers in the applications field.

“We are also organizing a hackathon to attract programmers from around the country, and challenge them to innovatively leverage technology to bring ideas into reality. And we will award the winners of the latest and only Hajj hackathon who designed an app, called Turjuman, for translating signs around Makkah without internet access earlier this year,” said Al-Fartooshi.

Apps World is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s digital industry and infrastructure, which is “integral to today’s advanced industrial activities.”

The forum will showcase the best mobile apps from across the Kingdom and feature thought-provoking content around the apps and the information and communication technology sectors.

“This event illustrates the Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a regional and global leader in technical innovation, developing both an environment and infrastructure that benefits the nation’s young people,” Al-Fartooshi added.