Saudi-led coalition pledges to counter hostile media

RIYADH: Undersecretaries from the information ministries of countries in the Saudi-led coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen held a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.
Dr. Khalid bin Abdul Qader Al-Ghamdi, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media’s undersecretary for external media welcomed the attendees and conveyed greetings from Minister of Media Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad.
Al-Ghamdi said: “This meeting comes as a continuation of the coordination of efforts between members of the coalition, which was established on the request of the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in 2015.
“It also follows the meeting held by the coalition’s ministers of information on June 23, 2018, in order to follow up on the implementation of its recommendations and the adoption of executive mechanisms to its initiatives.
“It aims to support legitimacy in Yemen through the media in the face of Houthi and Iranian media in the region and in the world, to set a mechanism to activate a joint media discourse to confront hostile media.”
He continued: “The meeting comes at a crucial stage of the Yemeni crisis, after the Human Rights Council failed to adopt a unified draft resolution about the situation in Yemen. This was caused by the lack of cooperation showcased by Holland, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg and Ireland. They were determined to not consider the remarks presented by the concerned states about the expert’s report about Yemen and the contradictions it contains.
“The decision of the Human Rights Council to extend the work of the Group of Regional and International Eminent Experts on Yemen for one more year came amid a clear division in the council. It was passed with the approval of less than half of council members because it was not based on the consent of the concerned state. This violates (the state’s) sovereign right to accept or refuse international resolutions directly related to the human rights situation on its territory.
“The Arab group, therefore, came up with a draft resolution that asks the High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to provide technical assistance and capacity building for the legitimate Yemeni government and the Yemen National Commission of Inquiry based on Human Rights Council agenda item 10, which was adopted with the consent of the concerned state.”
Saudi-led coalition pledges to counter hostile media
Apps World forum to draw over 15,000 visitors in Jeddah
- Apps World is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s digital industry and infrastructure, which is “integral to today’s advanced industrial activities”
- Almost 150 e-commerce-based companies and application developers participated in last year’s edition of Apps World, and the forum had more than 8,000 visitors between Sept. 28 and 29, 2017
JEDDAH: After the success of Applications World Forum (Apps World) first edition last year, the Jeddah Entrepreneurship Committee (JEC) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizing the second edition of Apps World, under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
Apps World, which is being held from Thursday to Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, is considered “the only one of its kind in the electronic applications sector, which gathers applications owners, beneficiaries, investors, developers and emerging projects all under one roof,” said Thamer Al-Fartooshi, chairman of the JEC.
The three-day forum will be launched in the presence of Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar.
Al-Fartooshi added: “We aim to provide a platform and space for all the Kingdom’s e-commerce leaders, startup developers and information and technology enthusiasts to come together and discuss the current growth trends and future potential for applications in the country.”
Almost 150 e-commerce-based companies and application developers participated in last year’s edition of Apps World, and the forum had more than 8,000 visitors between Sept. 28 and 29, 2017.
“This year, our targets include hosting 150-200 participators and more than 15,000 visitors,” said Al-Fartooshi.
“Our vision lays on being the first platform for entrepreneurs in the technology sector and business application developers in Saudi Arabia to guide them in reaching the highest international standards.”
Its agenda includes workshops presented by sponsors and entrepreneurs where attendees will be able to learn directly from experienced market leaders on topics such as e-commerce, marketing through applications, and ideas development.
The forum will also give attendees the chance to hear directly from specialized speakers in the applications field.
“We are also organizing a hackathon to attract programmers from around the country, and challenge them to innovatively leverage technology to bring ideas into reality. And we will award the winners of the latest and only Hajj hackathon who designed an app, called Turjuman, for translating signs around Makkah without internet access earlier this year,” said Al-Fartooshi.
Apps World is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s digital industry and infrastructure, which is “integral to today’s advanced industrial activities.”
The forum will showcase the best mobile apps from across the Kingdom and feature thought-provoking content around the apps and the information and communication technology sectors.
“This event illustrates the Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a regional and global leader in technical innovation, developing both an environment and infrastructure that benefits the nation’s young people,” Al-Fartooshi added.