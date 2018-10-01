FaceOf: Mohammed Al-Tunisi, director general of MBC Channels in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The MBC Group has announced Mohammed Al-Tunisi’s appointment as director general of MBC Channels in Saudi Arabia.

MBC Group Chairman Sheikh Waleed Al-Ibrahim welcomed the appointment and congratulated Al-Tunisi, saying: “His personal qualifications and career will enhance the Saudi MBC team’s capacity.”

He said Al-Tunisi’s appointment is aimed at enhancing (the quality of) Saudi content, a goal that is in line with the modernization and development currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Tunisi expressed his “keenness to cooperate closely with all colleagues in an integrated team that contributes to the accumulation of more expertise and success.”

Al-Tunisi held several key positions before joining the MBC Group. He has also worked as a media adviser at the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

He was the founding editor in chief of Alroeya newspaper in the UAE. Al-Tunisi remained the general manager of iMedia Solutions from 2012-2018. He was the editor in chief of Okaz newspaper from 2008 to 2011. He also served as the director general of Al-Ikhbaria news channel from 2003 to 2005. Al-Tunisi was also the editor in chief of Elaph website, the founding editor in chief of Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper and the deputy editor in chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

In addition to his vast experience in the field of media, Al-Tunisi has also worked in various government departments. He served as the media adviser to the Saudi oil minister and also worked as the director of public relations and information at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources from 1986 to 1988.